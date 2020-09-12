Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up in just over two weeks, on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Athletics vs. No. 8 Yankees

No. 2 Rays vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 White Sox vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Giants

No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Marlins

No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Phillies

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Round) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB is reportedly looking into a bubble scenario for all or part of the postseason, with a neutral-site World Series reportedly set to be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Orioles (1.5 GB), Tigers (1.5 GB), Mariners (2.5 GB)

Orioles (1.5 GB), Tigers (1.5 GB), Mariners (2.5 GB) National League: Rockies (1 GB), Brewers (1 GB), Mets (1.5 GB), Reds (2.5 GB)

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Saturday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

AL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 29 16 .644 — 96.6% 100.0% Toronto 24 20 .545 4.5 2.2% 96.9% N.Y. Yankees 24 21 .533 5.0 1.2% 98.0% Baltimore 20 24 .455 8.5 <1.0% 3.6% Boston 16 30 .348 13.5 <1.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 28 16 .636 — 46.2% 99.9% Minnesota 28 18 .609 1.0 37.6% 99.9% Cleveland 26 19 .578 2.5 15.8% 99.6% Detroit 20 24 .455 8.0 <1.0% 1.1% Kansas City 18 28 .391 11.0 <1.0% <1.0%

AL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 28 15 .651 — 99.7% 100% Houston 22 23 .489 7.0 <1.0% 97.9% Seattle 19 25 .432 9.5 <1.0% 1.7% L.A. Angels 18 28 .391 11.5 <1.0% <1.0% Texas 15 29 .341 13.5 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

NL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 26 19 .578 — 88.8% 99.8% Philadelphia 22 19 .524 2.5 6.6% 81.7% Miami 21 20 .512 3.0 4.2% 58.0% N.Y. Mets 21 24 .467 5.0 <1.0% 22.9% Washington 17 26 .395 8.0 <1.0% 3.8%

NL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 26 20 .565 — 69.0% 98.9% St. Louis 19 19 .500 3.0 24.4% 82.3% Milwaukee 20 22 .476 4.0 6.1% 42.0% Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5.5 <1.0% 19.6% Pittsburgh 14 28 .333 10.0 <1.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 32 13 .711 — 95.3% 100.0% San Diego 29 17 .630 3.5 4.8% 99.9% San Francisco 23 22 .511 9.0 <1.0% 62.1% Colorado 21 23 .477 10.5 <1.0% 27.7% Arizona 17 29 .370 15.5 <1.0% <1.0%

Saturday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins, 6:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:07 p.m. ET

Cleveland vs. Minnesota Twins, 8:07 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. That's a good thing! That's what MLB wants, more teams in the race and more compelling games down the stretch. This daily list will inevitably shrink as teams clinch postseason spots or are eliminated.