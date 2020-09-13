Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up in just over two weeks, on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Yankees

No. 2 Athletics vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 White Sox vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Marlins

No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Giants

No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Phillies

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Round) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB is reportedly looking into a bubble scenario for all or part of the postseason, with a neutral-site World Series reportedly set to be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Orioles (2.5 GB), Tigers (2.5 GB), Mariners (2.5 GB)

Orioles (2.5 GB), Tigers (2.5 GB), Mariners (2.5 GB) National League: Rockies (1.5 GB), Brewers (1.5 GB), Mets (2.0 GB), Reds (3.0 GB)

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Saturday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

AL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 30 16 .652 — 97.2% 100.0% Toronto 25 20 .556 4.5 1.2% 97.2% N.Y. Yankees 25 21 .543 5.0 1.6% 99.4% Baltimore 20 25 .444 9.5 <1.0% 1.4% Boston 16 31 .340 14.5 <1.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 29 16 .644 — 46.7% 100% Minnesota 29 18 .617 1.0 44.9% 100% Cleveland 26 20 .565 3.5 8.1% 99.5% Detroit 20 25 .444 9.0 <1.0% <1.0% Kansas City 19 28 .404 11.0 <1.0% <1.0%

AL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 29 16 .644 — 99.4% 100% Houston 23 23 .500 6.5 <1.0% 97.7% Seattle 20 25 .444 9.0 <1.0% 3.0% L.A. Angels 19 28 .404 11.0 <1.0% <1.0% Texas 16 30 .348 13.5 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

NL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 27 19 .587 — 92.6% 100% Philadelphia 23 19 .535 2.5 5.9% 91.1% Miami 21 21 .500 4.0 1.3% 49.0% N.Y. Mets 21 25 .457 6.0 <1.0% 23.9% Washington 17 27 .386 9.0 <1.0% 2.7%

NL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 27 20 .574 — 71.8% 99.8% St. Louis 20 19 .513 3.0 26.4% 90.6% Milwaukee 20 23 .465 5.0 1.7% 32.5% Cincinnati 20 26 .435 6.5 <1.0% 18.7% Pittsburgh 14 29 .326 11.0 <1.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 32 14 .696 — 94.6% 100.0% San Diego 29 17 .630 3.0 5.4% 99.9% San Francisco 23 22 .511 8.5 <1.0% 69.2% Colorado 21 24 .467 10.5 <1.0% 21.6% Arizona 17 30 .362 15.5 <1.0% <1.0%

Sunday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins, Game 2

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Cleveland vs. Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET



New York Mets vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. ET



Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. That's a good thing! That's what MLB wants, more teams in the race and more compelling games down the stretch. This daily list will inevitably shrink as teams clinch postseason spots or are eliminated.