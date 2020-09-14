Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up in less than two weeks, on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 White Sox vs. No. 8 Cleveland

No. 2 Rays vs. No. 7 Yankees

No. 3 Athletics. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Giants

No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Phillies

No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Round) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB is reportedly looking into a bubble scenario for all or part of the postseason, with a neutral-site World Series reportedly set to be played at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

American League: Mariners (4.5 GB)

Mariners (4.5 GB) National League: Rockies (2 GB), Brewers (2 GB), Mets (2.5 GB), Reds (2.5 GB)

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Monday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

AL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 30 17 .638 — 97.2% 100.0% Toronto 26 20 .565 3.5 1.2% 97.2% N.Y. Yankees 26 21 .553 4.0 1.6% 99.4% Baltimore 20 26 .435 9.5 <1.0% 1.4% Boston 17 31 .354 13.5 <1.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 30 16 .652 — 46.7% 100% Minnesota 30 18 .625 1.0 44.9% 100% Cleveland 26 21 .553 4.5 8.1% 99.5% Detroit 20 26 .435 10.0 <1.0% <1.0% Kansas City 20 28 .417 11.0 <1.0% <1.0%

AL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 29 17 .630 — 99.4% 100% Houston 23 24 .489 6.5 <1.0% 97.7% Seattle 21 25 .457 8.0 <1.0% 3.0% L.A. Angels 20 28 .417 10.0 <1.0% <1.0% Texas 17 30 .362 12.5 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

NL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 28 19 .596 — 92.6% 100% Miami 23 21 .523 3.5 1.3% 49% Philadelphia 23 22 .511 4.0 5.9% 91.1% N.Y. Mets 21 26 .447 7.0 <1.0% 23.9% Washington 17 28 .378 10.0 <1.0% 2.7%

NL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 28 20 .583 — 71.8% 99.8% St. Louis 20 20 .500 4.0 26.4% 90.6% Milwaukee 20 24 .455 6.0 1.7% 32.5% Cincinnati 21 26 .447 6.5 <1.0% 18.7% Pittsburgh 14 30 .318 12.0 <1.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 33 14 .702 — 94.6% 100.0% San Diego 31 17 .646 2.5 5.4% 99.9% San Francisco 23 24 .489 10.0 <1.0% 69.2% Colorado 21 25 .457 11.5 <1.0% 21.6% Arizona 17 31 .354 16.5 <1.0% <1.0%

Monday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Pirates at Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET (Game 1 of doubleheader)

Phillies at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Brewers, 5:10 p.m. ET (Game 1 of doubleheader)

Pirates at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (Game 2 of doubleheader)

Braves at Orioles, 7:35 p.m. ET

Twins at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (Game 2 of doubleheader)

Athletics at Mariners, 8:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers at Padres, 9:10 p.m. ET

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. That's a good thing! That's what MLB wants, more teams in the race and more compelling games down the stretch. This daily list will inevitably shrink as teams clinch postseason spots or are eliminated.