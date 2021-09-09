The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game, or will the Blue Jays crash the playoff party? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?

We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

NL Wild Card tiebreaker: Padres vs. Reds

Padres vs. Reds AL Wild Card Game : Yankees vs. Red Sox



: Yankees vs. Red Sox NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. tiebreaker winner

: Dodgers vs. tiebreaker winner ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 88 52 — 99.2% 100.0% Boston

80 62 9.0 0.0% 71.8% N.Y. Yankees 78 61 9.5 0.0% 59.6% Toronto 76 62 11.0 0.0% 54.7% Baltimore - e 45 93 42.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 80 59 — 99.9% 99.9% Cleveland 68 69 11.0 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 66 75 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 62 77 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota 62 77 19.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 81 58 — 95.5% 96.7% Seattle 76 64 5.5 0.0% 6.4% Oakland 75 64 6.0 3.7% 10.7% L.A. Angels 69 71 12.5 0.0% <1.0% Texas - e 51 88 30.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB Boston 80 62 +0.5 N.Y. Yankees

78 61 — Toronto 76 62 1.5 Seattle 76 64 2.5 Oakland 75 64 3.0

National League

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 73 65 — 68.8% 78.4% Philadelphia 71 68 2.5 28.0% 39.5% N.Y. Mets 70 70 4.0 3.1% 5.1% Washington

58 81 15.5 0.0% 0.0% Miami 58 81 16.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 86 55 — 100.0% 100.0% Cincinnati 74 67 12.0 0.0% 47.8% St. Louis 70 68 14.5 0.0% 7.4% Chi. Cubs 65 76 21.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 50 90 35.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco 90 50 — 61.7% 100.0% Los Angeles 88 52 2.0

38.3% 100.0% San Diego 74 65 15.5 0.0% 21.4% Colorado 63 77 27.0 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 45 95 45.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WILD CARD W L WCGB Los Angeles 88 52 +13.5 San Diego 74 65 -- Cincinnati 74 67 1.0 Philadelphia 71 68 3.0 St. Louis 70 68 3.5 N.Y. Mets 70 70 4.5

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 9.

AL East

Rays: -2000

Yankees: +1400

Red Sox: +4000

Blue Jays: +20000

AL West

Astros: -1800

A's: +1600

Mariners: +2000

Angels: +50000

NL East

Braves: -230

Phillies: +300

Mets: +625

NL West

Dodgers: -125

Giants: +105

Padres: +50000