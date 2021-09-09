2021-mlb-postseason-bracket.png

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game, or will the Blue Jays crash the playoff party? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?

We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

  • NL Wild Card tiebreaker: Padres vs. Reds
  • AL Wild Card Game: Yankees vs. Red Sox
  • NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. tiebreaker winner
  • ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
  • ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
  • NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
  • NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Tampa Bay885299.2%100.0%
Boston   
80629.00.0%71.8%
N.Y. Yankees78619.50.0%59.6%
Toronto766211.00.0%54.7%
Baltimore - e459342.00.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Chi. White Sox805999.9%99.9%
Cleveland686911.00.0%<1.0%
Detroit667515.00.0%0.0%
Kansas City627718.00.0%0.0%
Minnesota627719.00.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston815895.5%96.7%
Seattle76645.50.0%6.4%
Oakland75646.03.7%10.7%
L.A. Angels697112.50.0%<1.0%
Texas - e518830.00.0%0.0%
AL WILD CARDWLWCGB
Boston8062+0.5
N.Y. Yankees   
7861
Toronto76621.5
Seattle76642.5
Oakland75643.0

National League

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta736568.8%78.4%
Philadelphia71682.528.0%39.5%
N.Y. Mets70704.03.1%5.1%
Washington   
588115.50.0%0.0%
Miami588116.50.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee8655100.0%100.0%
Cincinnati746712.00.0%47.8%
St. Louis706814.50.0%7.4%
Chi. Cubs657621.00.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh - e509035.50.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
San Francisco905061.7%100.0%
Los Angeles88522.0  
38.3%100.0%
San Diego746515.50.0%21.4%
Colorado637727.00.0%0.0%
Arizona - e459545.00.0%0.0%
NL WILD CARDWLWCGB
Los Angeles8852+13.5
San Diego7465--
Cincinnati74671.0
Philadelphia71683.0
St. Louis70683.5
N.Y. Mets70704.5

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 9.

AL East
Rays: -2000
Yankees: +1400
Red Sox: +4000
Blue Jays: +20000

AL West
Astros: -1800
A's: +1600
Mariners: +2000
Angels: +50000

NL East
Braves: -230
Phillies: +300
Mets: +625

NL West
Dodgers: -125
Giants: +105
Padres: +50000