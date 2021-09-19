The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. We officially have our first three postseason teams, as the Brewers joined the Dodgers and Giants on Saturday night. The Rays and White Sox have magic numbers in single digits, too, so clinching season is upon us.

The wild cards in both leagues appear to be the best races, with both AL spots and the second NL spot up for grabs. On the AL side, it's was a three-way AL East tie for two spots until only a few days ago, with the Red Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays jockeying for position.

How will these shake out?

We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Red Sox vs. Blue Jays



: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Cardinals

: Dodgers vs. Cardinals ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 92 57 — 99.7% 100.0% Boston 85 65 7.5 0.0% 90.2% Toronto 83 65 8.5 0.0% 72.2% N.Y. Yankees

83 66 9.0 0.0% 31.2% Baltimore - e 47 101 44.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 84 64 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland 72 74 11.0 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 71 78 13.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 67 81 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota - e 65 84 19.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 87 61 — 98.0% 98.7% Oakland 81 67 6.0 2.0% 7.3% Seattle 79 69 8.0 0.0% <1.0% L.A. Angels 72 76 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 55 93 32.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB Boston 85 65 +1.0 Toronto

83 65 -- N.Y. Yankees

83 66 0.5 Oakland 81 67 2.0 Seattle 79 69 4.0

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 76 70 — 55.5% 57.6% Philadelphia 76 72 1.0 44.4% 47.7% N.Y. Mets 72 77 5.5 0.0% <1.0% Miami - e

62 86 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e 60 88 17.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee - x 91 57 — 100.0% 100.0% St. Louis 78 69 12.5 0.0% 60.9% Cincinnati 77 72 14.5 0.0% 31.2% Chi. Cubs 66 83 25.5 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 56 92 35.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco - x 97 52 — 79.4% 100.0% L.A. Dodgers - x 95 54 2.0

20.6% 100.0% San Diego 76 72 20.5 0.0% 2.4% Colorado 70 78 26.5 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 48 100 48.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WILD CARD W L WCGB L.A. Dodgers - x 95 54 +16.0 St. Louis 78 69 -- Cincinnati 77 72 2.0 San Diego 76 72 2.5 Philadelphia 76 72 2.5

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 19.

NL East

Braves: -230

Phillies: +180

Mets: +4000

NL West

Giants: -140

Dodgers: -120