2021-mlb-postseason-bracket.png

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. We officially have our first three postseason teams, as the Brewers joined the Dodgers and Giants on Saturday night. The Rays and White Sox have magic numbers in single digits, too, so clinching season is upon us. 

The wild cards in both leagues appear to be the best races, with both AL spots and the second NL spot up for grabs. On the AL side, it's was a three-way AL East tie for two spots until only a few days ago, with the Red Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays jockeying for position.

How will these shake out? 

We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

  • AL Wild Card Game: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays
  • NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
  • ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
  • ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
  • NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
  • NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Tampa Bay925799.7%100.0%
Boston85657.50.0%90.2%
Toronto83658.50.0%72.2%
N.Y. Yankees
83669.00.0%31.2%
Baltimore - e4710144.50.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Chi. White Sox8464100.0%100.0%
Cleveland727411.00.0%<1.0%
Detroit717813.50.0%0.0%
Kansas City - e678117.00.0%0.0%
Minnesota - e658419.50.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston876198.0%98.7%
Oakland81676.02.0%7.3%
Seattle79698.00.0%<1.0%
L.A. Angels727615.00.0%0.0%
Texas - e559332.00.0%0.0%
AL WILD CARDWLWCGB
Boston8565+1.0
Toronto   
8365--
N.Y. Yankees
83660.5
Oakland81672.0
Seattle79694.0

National League standings

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta767055.5%57.6%
Philadelphia76721.044.4%47.7%
N.Y. Mets72775.50.0%<1.0%
Miami - e
628615.00.0%0.0%
Washington - e608817.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee - x9157100.0%100.0%
St. Louis786912.50.0%60.9%
Cincinnati777214.50.0%31.2%
Chi. Cubs668325.50.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh - e569235.00.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
San Francisco - x975279.4%100.0%
L.A. Dodgers - x95542.0
20.6%100.0%
San Diego767220.50.0%2.4%
Colorado707826.50.0%0.0%
Arizona - e4810048.50.0%0.0%
NL WILD CARDWLWCGB
L.A. Dodgers - x9554+16.0
St. Louis7869--
Cincinnati77722.0
San Diego76722.5
Philadelphia76722.5

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 19.

NL East
Braves: -230
Phillies: +180
Mets: +4000

NL West
Giants: -140
Dodgers: -120