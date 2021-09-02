The 2021 Major League Baseball season is entering its final month, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?

We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Yankees vs. Red Sox

: Yankees vs. Red Sox NL Wild Card Game : Giants vs. Reds

: Giants vs. Reds ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Dodgers vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 84 49 — 95.4% 100.0% N.Y. Yankees 77 56 7.0 4.0% 92.5% Boston 76 59 9.0 0.0% 69.6% Toronto 70 62 13.5 0.0% 10.6% Baltimore - e 41 91 42.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 78 56 — 99.7% 99.7% Cleveland 66 64 10.0 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 63 71 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 59 73 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota 58 75 19.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 78 55 — 94.7% 95.9% Oakland 73 60 5.0 6.7% 26.7% Seattle 72 62 6.5 0.0% 4.5% L.A. Angels 66 68 12.5 0.0% <1.0% Texas 47 86 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 77 56 +2.0 Boston 76 59 — Oakland 73 60 2 Seattle 72 62 3.5 Toronto 70 62 4.5 Cleveland 66 64 7.5 L.A. Angels 66 68 9.5

National League

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 70 62 — 68.0% 76.8% Philadelphia 68 64 2.0 29.8% 39.8% N.Y. Mets 65 67 5.0 2.2% 3.2% Washington 55 76 14.5 0.0% 0.0% Miami 55 78 15.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 82 52 — 99.9% 100.0% Cincinnati 72 63 10.5 0.0% 56.3% St. Louis 68 64 13.0 0.0% 9.6% Chi. Cubs 59 75 23.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh 48 85 33.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 85 49 — 65.7% 100.0% San Francisco 84 49 0.5 34.3% 100.0% San Diego 71 63 14.0 0.0% 14.3% Colorado 61 72 23.5 0.0% 0.0% Arizona 45 90 40.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WILD CARD W L WCGB San Francisco 84 49 +13.0 Cincinnati 72 63 — San Diego 71 63 0.5 St. Louis 68 64 2.5 Philadelphia 68 64 2.5 N.Y. Mets 65 67 5.5

MLB postseason odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 2.

AL East

Rays: -750

Yankees: +650

Red Sox: +3000

Blue Jays: +15000

AL West

Astros: -1200

A's: +900

Mariners: +3000

Angels: +50000

NL East

Braves: -380

Phillies: +325

Mets: +1600

NL Central

Brewers: -5000

Reds: +1600

Cardinals: +15000

NL West

Dodgers: -240

Giants: +200

Padres: +50000