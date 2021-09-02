The 2021 Major League Baseball season is entering its final month, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?
We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.
If the season ended today
- AL Wild Card Game: Yankees vs. Red Sox
- NL Wild Card Game: Giants vs. Reds
- ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
- ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
- NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
- NLDS: Dodgers vs. NL Wild Card Game winner
MLB standings, playoff races
Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.
American League
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Tampa Bay
|84
|49
|—
|95.4%
|100.0%
|N.Y. Yankees
|77
|56
|7.0
|4.0%
|92.5%
|Boston
|76
|59
|9.0
|0.0%
|69.6%
|Toronto
|70
|62
|13.5
|0.0%
|10.6%
|Baltimore - e
|41
|91
|42.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Chi. White Sox
|78
|56
|—
|99.7%
|99.7%
|Cleveland
|66
|64
|10.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Detroit
|63
|71
|15.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City
|59
|73
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Minnesota
|58
|75
|19.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Houston
|78
|55
|—
|94.7%
|95.9%
|Oakland
|73
|60
|5.0
|6.7%
|26.7%
|Seattle
|72
|62
|6.5
|0.0%
|4.5%
|L.A. Angels
|66
|68
|12.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|Texas
|47
|86
|31.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|N.Y. Yankees
|77
|56
|+2.0
|Boston
|76
|59
|—
|Oakland
|73
|60
|2
|Seattle
|72
|62
|3.5
|Toronto
|70
|62
|4.5
|Cleveland
|66
|64
|7.5
|L.A. Angels
|66
|68
|9.5
National League
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta
|70
|62
|—
|68.0%
|76.8%
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|2.0
|29.8%
|39.8%
|N.Y. Mets
|65
|67
|5.0
|2.2%
|3.2%
|Washington
|55
|76
|14.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Miami
|55
|78
|15.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee
|82
|52
|—
|99.9%
|100.0%
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|10.5
|0.0%
|56.3%
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|13.0
|0.0%
|9.6%
|Chi. Cubs
|59
|75
|23.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Pittsburgh
|48
|85
|33.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|L.A. Dodgers
|85
|49
|—
|65.7%
|100.0%
|San Francisco
|84
|49
|0.5
|34.3%
|100.0%
|San Diego
|71
|63
|14.0
|0.0%
|14.3%
|Colorado
|61
|72
|23.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Arizona
|45
|90
|40.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|84
|49
|+13.0
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|—
|San Diego
|71
|63
|0.5
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|2.5
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|2.5
|N.Y. Mets
|65
|67
|5.5
MLB postseason odds
All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 2.
AL East
Rays: -750
Yankees: +650
Red Sox: +3000
Blue Jays: +15000
AL West
Astros: -1200
A's: +900
Mariners: +3000
Angels: +50000
NL East
Braves: -380
Phillies: +325
Mets: +1600
NL Central
Brewers: -5000
Reds: +1600
Cardinals: +15000
NL West
Dodgers: -240
Giants: +200
Padres: +50000