The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. We also officially have our first playoff team in the Giants, who clinched their spot Monday night.

Perhaps the best race right now is the AL wild card. There are five teams competing for two spots and they are all within 3 1/2 games. The juicy field includes two of the biggest names in the Red Sox and Yankees, but also the scorching-hot Blue Jays, the perennial contender Athletics, and the Mariners, who have the longest playoff drought in baseball.

The NL wild card is pretty tasty as well, as three teams (Reds, Padres, Cardinals) are within a half-game of each other and fighting for one spot.

How will these shake out?

We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Blue Jays vs. winner of Yankees vs. Red Sox one-game playoff



: Blue Jays vs. winner of Yankees vs. Red Sox one-game playoff NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Reds

: Dodgers vs. Reds ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 89 55 — 97.3% 100.0% Toronto 81 63 8.0 2.3% 81.2% N.Y. Yankees

80 64 9.0 0.0% 41.1% Boston 81 65 9.0 0.0% 69.6% Baltimore - e 46 97 42.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 82 61 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland 69 72 12.0 0.0% 0.0% Detroit 68 76 14.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 65 78 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota 63 81 19.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 84 59 — 98.8% 99.2% Seattle 78 66 6.5 0.0% 3.4% Oakland 77 66 7.0 1.1% 5.4% L.A. Angels 70 73 14.0 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 53 90 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB Toronto 81 63 +1.0 N.Y. Yankees 80 64 -- Boston

81 65 -- Seattle 78 66 2.0 Oakland 77 66 2.5

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 76 66 — 82.8% 87.5% Philadelphia 72 71 4.5 15.9% 24.2% N.Y. Mets 72 73 5.5 1.3% 2.4% Miami

61 83 16.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington 59 85 18.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 89 55 — 100.0% 100.0% Cincinnati 75 69 14.0 0.0% 50.3% St. Louis 74 69 14.5 0.0% 24.9% Chi. Cubs 65 79 24.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 52 91 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco 94 50 — 72.0% 100.0% L.A. Dodgers 92 53 2.5

28.0% 100.0% San Diego 74 69 19.5 0.0% 10.3% Colorado 66 78 28.0 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 47 97 47.0 0.0% 0.0%

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 14.

NL East

Braves: -700

Phillies: +750

Mets: +1000

NL West

Giants: -145

Dodgers: +125