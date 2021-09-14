The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. We also officially have our first playoff team in the Giants, who clinched their spot Monday night.
Perhaps the best race right now is the AL wild card. There are five teams competing for two spots and they are all within 3 1/2 games. The juicy field includes two of the biggest names in the Red Sox and Yankees, but also the scorching-hot Blue Jays, the perennial contender Athletics, and the Mariners, who have the longest playoff drought in baseball.
The NL wild card is pretty tasty as well, as three teams (Reds, Padres, Cardinals) are within a half-game of each other and fighting for one spot.
How will these shake out?
We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.
If the season ended today
- AL Wild Card Game: Blue Jays vs. winner of Yankees vs. Red Sox one-game playoff
- NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Reds
- ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
- ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
- NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
- NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner
MLB standings, playoff races
Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.
American League standings
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Tampa Bay
|89
|55
|—
|97.3%
|100.0%
|Toronto
|81
|63
|8.0
|2.3%
|81.2%
| N.Y. Yankees
|80
|64
|9.0
|0.0%
|41.1%
|Boston
|81
|65
|9.0
|0.0%
|69.6%
|Baltimore - e
|46
|97
|42.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Chi. White Sox
|82
|61
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Cleveland
|69
|72
|12.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Detroit
|68
|76
|14.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City
|65
|78
|17.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Minnesota
|63
|81
|19.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Houston
|84
|59
|—
|98.8%
|99.2%
|Seattle
|78
|66
|6.5
|0.0%
|3.4%
|Oakland
|77
|66
|7.0
|1.1%
|5.4%
|L.A. Angels
|70
|73
|14.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Texas - e
|53
|90
|31.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Toronto
|81
|63
|+1.0
|N.Y. Yankees
|80
|64
|--
| Boston
|81
|65
|--
|Seattle
|78
|66
|2.0
|Oakland
|77
|66
|2.5
National League standings
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta
|76
|66
|—
|82.8%
|87.5%
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|4.5
|15.9%
|24.2%
|N.Y. Mets
|72
|73
|5.5
|1.3%
|2.4%
| Miami
|61
|83
|16.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Washington
|59
|85
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee
|89
|55
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|14.0
|0.0%
|50.3%
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|14.5
|0.0%
|24.9%
|Chi. Cubs
|65
|79
|24.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Pittsburgh - e
|52
|91
|36.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|San Francisco
|94
|50
|—
|72.0%
|100.0%
|L.A. Dodgers
|92
|53
|2.5
|28.0%
|100.0%
|San Diego
|74
|69
|19.5
|0.0%
|10.3%
|Colorado
|66
|78
|28.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Arizona - e
|47
|97
|47.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|L.A. Dodgers
|92
|53
|+16.5
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|--
|San Diego
|74
|69
|0.5
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|0.5
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|2.5
|N.Y. Mets
|72
|73
|3.5
MLB division odds
All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 14.
NL East
Braves: -700
Phillies: +750
Mets: +1000
NL West
Giants: -145
Dodgers: +125