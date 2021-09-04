2021-mlb-postseason-bracket.png

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is entering its final month, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?

We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

  • AL Wild Card Game: Yankees vs. Red Sox
  • NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Reds
  • ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
  • ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
  • NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
  • NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Tampa Bay855094.6%100.0%
N.Y. Yankees78566.54.6%91.9%
Boston78598.00.0%79.0%
Toronto716213.00.0%11.3%
Baltimore - e419243.00.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Chi. White Sox785799.6%99.6%
Cleveland67659.50.0%<1.0%
Detroit647214.50.0%0.0%
Kansas City607417.50.0%0.0%
Minnesota587619.50.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston795595.1%96.8%
Oakland74615.54.4%16.9%
Seattle73626.50.0%4.1%
L.A. Angels676812.50.0%<1.0%
Texas478732.00.0%0.0%
AL WILD CARDWLWCGB
N.Y. Yankees7856+1.5
Boston7859
Oakland74613.0
Seattle73624.0
Toronto71625.0
Cleveland67658.5
L.A. Angels676810

National League

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta716370.4%79.6%
Philadelphia69652.026.4%37.1%
N.Y. Mets67674.03.1%4.7%
Miami   
567915.50.0%0.0%
Washington557815.50.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee825499.8%100.0%
Cincinnati726410.00.0%55.8%
St. Louis696411.50.0%11.8%
Chi. Cubs617521.00.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh488733.50.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
San Francisco864952.4%100.0%
Los Angeles85501.047.6%100.0%
San Diego716415.00.0%10.8%
Colorado627324.00.0%0.0%
Arizona459141.50.0%0.0%
NL WILD CARDWLWCGB
Los Angeles8550+13.5
Cincinnati7264
San Diego71640.5
St. Louis69641.5
Philadelphia69652.0
N.Y. Mets67674.0

MLB postseason odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 4.

AL East
Rays: -700
Yankees: +600
Red Sox: +2800
Blue Jays: +15000

AL West
Astros: -1200
A's: +900
Mariners: +3000
Angels: +50000

NL East
Braves: -300
Phillies: +290
Mets: +1200

NL Central
Brewers: -5000
Reds: +1600
Cardinals: +15000

NL West
Dodgers: -190
Giants: +155
Padres: +50000