The 2021 Major League Baseball season is entering its final month, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?

We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Yankees vs. Red Sox

: Yankees vs. Red Sox NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Reds

: Dodgers vs. Reds ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 85 50 — 94.6% 100.0% N.Y. Yankees 78 56 6.5 4.6% 91.9% Boston 78 59 8.0 0.0% 79.0% Toronto 71 62 13.0 0.0% 11.3% Baltimore - e 41 92 43.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 78 57 — 99.6% 99.6% Cleveland 67 65 9.5 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 64 72 14.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 60 74 17.5 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota 58 76 19.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 79 55 — 95.1% 96.8% Oakland 74 61 5.5 4.4% 16.9% Seattle 73 62 6.5 0.0% 4.1% L.A. Angels 67 68 12.5 0.0% <1.0% Texas 47 87 32.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 78 56 +1.5 Boston 78 59 — Oakland 74 61 3.0 Seattle 73 62 4.0 Toronto 71 62 5.0 Cleveland 67 65 8.5 L.A. Angels 67 68 10

National League

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 71 63 — 70.4% 79.6% Philadelphia 69 65 2.0 26.4% 37.1% N.Y. Mets 67 67 4.0 3.1% 4.7% Miami

56 79 15.5 0.0% 0.0% Washington 55 78 15.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 82 54 — 99.8% 100.0% Cincinnati 72 64 10.0 0.0% 55.8% St. Louis 69 64 11.5 0.0% 11.8% Chi. Cubs 61 75 21.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh 48 87 33.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco 86 49 — 52.4% 100.0% Los Angeles 85 50 1.0 47.6% 100.0% San Diego 71 64 15.0 0.0% 10.8% Colorado 62 73 24.0 0.0% 0.0% Arizona 45 91 41.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WILD CARD W L WCGB Los Angeles 85 50 +13.5 Cincinnati 72 64 — San Diego 71 64 0.5 St. Louis 69 64 1.5 Philadelphia 69 65 2.0 N.Y. Mets 67 67 4.0

MLB postseason odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 4.

AL East

Rays: -700

Yankees: +600

Red Sox: +2800

Blue Jays: +15000

AL West

Astros: -1200

A's: +900

Mariners: +3000

Angels: +50000

NL East

Braves: -300

Phillies: +290

Mets: +1200

NL Central

Brewers: -5000

Reds: +1600

Cardinals: +15000

NL West

Dodgers: -190

Giants: +155

Padres: +50000