The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?

We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Yankees vs. Red Sox



: Yankees vs. Red Sox NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Padres

: Dodgers vs. Padres ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 86 51 — 97.4% 100.0% N.Y. Yankees 78 58 7.5 1.8% 84.2% Boston 79 60 8.0 0.0% 78.3% Toronto 73 62 12.0 0.0% 20.3% Baltimore - e 43 92 42.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 79 58 — 99.9% 99.9% Cleveland 68 66 9.5 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 65 73 14.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 61 75 17.5 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota 58 78 19.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 79 57 — 94.3% 96.0% Seattle 75 62 4.5 2.3% 9.7% Oakland 74 63 5.5 3.4% 11.3% L.A. Angels 68 69 11.5 0.0% <1.0% Texas - e 48 88 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 78 58 +0.5 Boston 79 60 — Seattle 75 62 3.0 Toronto 73 62 4.0 Oakland 74 63 4.0 Cleveland 68 66 8.5 L.A. Angels 68 69 10

National League

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 72 64 — 71.5% 79.2% Philadelphia 70 66 2.0 25.3% 35.3% N.Y. Mets 69 68 3.5 3.1% 4.9% Miami

57 80 15.5 0.0% 0.0% Washington 56 80 16.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 84 54 — 100.0% 100.0% Cincinnati 73 65 11.0 0.0% 51.3% St. Louis 69 66 13.5 0.0% 9.3% Chi. Cubs 63 75 21.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh 48 89 35.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco 87 50 — 53.4% 100.0% Los Angeles 86 51 1.0

46.6% 100.0% San Diego 73 64 14.0 0.0% 19.6% Colorado 63 74 24.0 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 45 93 42.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WILD CARD W L WCGB Los Angeles 86 50 +13 San Diego 73 64 -- Cincinnati 73 65 0.5 Philadelphia 70 66 2.5 St. Louis 69 66 3.0 N.Y. Mets 69 68 4.0

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 6.

AL East

Rays: -1300

Yankees: +1000

Red Sox: +3500

Blue Jays: +25000

AL West

Astros: -1800

A's: +1300

Mariners: +2500

Angels: +50000

NL East

Braves: -230

Phillies: +300

Mets: +650

NL West

Dodgers: -200

Giants: +160

Padres: +75000