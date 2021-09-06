2021-mlb-postseason-bracket.png

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?

We'll find out the answers to all of those questions before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today?

We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

  • AL Wild Card Game: Yankees vs. Red Sox
  • NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Padres
  • ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
  • ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
  • NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
  • NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via Sportsline. For expanded standings, click here.

American League

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Tampa Bay865197.4%100.0%
N.Y. Yankees78587.51.8%84.2%
Boston79608.00.0%78.3%
Toronto736212.00.0%20.3%
Baltimore - e439242.00.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Chi. White Sox795899.9%99.9%
Cleveland68669.50.0%<1.0%
Detroit657314.50.0%0.0%
Kansas City617517.50.0%0.0%
Minnesota587819.50.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston795794.3%96.0%
Seattle75624.52.3%9.7%
Oakland74635.53.4%11.3%
L.A. Angels686911.50.0%<1.0%
Texas - e488831.00.0%0.0%
AL WILD CARDWLWCGB
N.Y. Yankees7858+0.5
Boston7960
Seattle75623.0
Toronto73624.0
Oakland74634.0
Cleveland68668.5
L.A. Angels686910

National League

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta726471.5%79.2%
Philadelphia70662.025.3%35.3%
N.Y. Mets69683.53.1%4.9%
Miami   
578015.50.0%0.0%
Washington568016.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee8454100.0%100.0%
Cincinnati736511.00.0%51.3%
St. Louis696613.50.0%9.3%
Chi. Cubs637521.00.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh488935.50.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
San Francisco875053.4%100.0%
Los Angeles86511.0  
46.6%100.0%
San Diego736414.00.0%19.6%
Colorado637424.00.0%0.0%
Arizona - e459342.50.0%0.0%
NL WILD CARDWLWCGB
Los Angeles8650+13
San Diego7364--
Cincinnati73650.5
Philadelphia70662.5
St. Louis69663.0
N.Y. Mets69684.0

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 6.

AL East
Rays: -1300
Yankees: +1000
Red Sox: +3500
Blue Jays: +25000

AL West
Astros: -1800
A's: +1300
Mariners: +2500
Angels: +50000

NL East
Braves: -230
Phillies: +300
Mets: +650

NL West
Dodgers: -200
Giants: +160
Padres: +75000