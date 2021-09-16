2021-mlb-postseason-bracket.png

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. We officially have our first two postseason teams, as the Dodgers joined the Giants on Tuesday night. The Rays, White Sox and Brewers all have magic numbers in single digits, too, so clinching season is upon us. 

The wild cards in both leagues appear to be the best races, with both AL spots and the second NL spot up for grabs. On the AL side, it's a three-way AL East tie for two spots. 

How will these shake out? 

We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

*For a three-way tie, there will be a tie-breaking procedure (it starts with head-to-head record, where the Red Sox currently have the advantage) to determine teams A, B and C. Teams A (home) and B (visitor) play first with the winner becoming the top wild-card team. The loser of that game plays team C with the winner there becoming the second wild card. 

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Tampa Bay905698.5%100.0%
Toronto82648.00.0%75.1%
N.Y. Yankees   
82648.00.0%40.4%
Boston83658.00.0%82.4%
Baltimore - e469943.50.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Chi. White Sox8362100.0%100.0%
Cleveland717311.50.0%<1.0%
Detroit707613.50.0%0.0%
Kansas City667917.00.0%0.0%
Minnesota - e648320.00.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston856099.1%99.3%
Oakland78677.00.0%2.6%
Seattle78687.50.0%<1.0%
L.A. Angels717414.00.0%0.0%
Texas - e549131.00.0%0.0%
AL WILD CARDWLWCGB
Toronto8264--
N.Y. Yankees8264--
Boston   
8365--
Oakland78673.5
Seattle77684.0

National League standings

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta766877.1%80.7%
Philadelphia73723.521.3%26.0%
N.Y. Mets72755.51.5%1.6%
Miami   
628415.00.0%0.0%
Washington608617.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee8957100.0%100.0%
St. Louis766912.50.0%49.3%
Cincinnati757114.00.0%29.3%
Chi. Cubs668023.00.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh - e549134.50.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
San Francisco - x955169.7%100.0%
L.A. Dodgers - x94531.5
30.3%100.0%
San Diego757019.50.0%13.0%
Colorado687827.00.0%0.0%
Arizona - e479948.00.0%0.0%
NL WILD CARDWLWCGB
L.A. Dodgers - x9453+17.0
St. Louis7669--
San Diego75701.0
Cincinnati75711.5
Philadelphia73723.0
N.Y. Mets72755.0

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 15.

NL East
Braves: -600
Phillies: +500
Mets: +1800

NL West
Giants: -135
Dodgers: +115