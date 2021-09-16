The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. We officially have our first two postseason teams, as the Dodgers joined the Giants on Tuesday night. The Rays, White Sox and Brewers all have magic numbers in single digits, too, so clinching season is upon us.

The wild cards in both leagues appear to be the best races, with both AL spots and the second NL spot up for grabs. On the AL side, it's a three-way AL East tie for two spots.

How will these shake out?

We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Three-way tie between Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox*



: Three-way tie between Blue Jays, Yankees and Red Sox* NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Cardinals

: Dodgers vs. Cardinals ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

*For a three-way tie, there will be a tie-breaking procedure (it starts with head-to-head record, where the Red Sox currently have the advantage) to determine teams A, B and C. Teams A (home) and B (visitor) play first with the winner becoming the top wild-card team. The loser of that game plays team C with the winner there becoming the second wild card.

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 90 56 — 98.5% 100.0% Toronto 82 64 8.0 0.0% 75.1% N.Y. Yankees

82 64 8.0 0.0% 40.4% Boston 83 65 8.0 0.0% 82.4% Baltimore - e 46 99 43.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 83 62 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland 71 73 11.5 0.0% <1.0% Detroit 70 76 13.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 66 79 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota - e 64 83 20.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 85 60 — 99.1% 99.3% Oakland 78 67 7.0 0.0% 2.6% Seattle 78 68 7.5 0.0% <1.0% L.A. Angels 71 74 14.0 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 54 91 31.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB Toronto 82 64 -- N.Y. Yankees 82 64 -- Boston

83 65 -- Oakland 78 67 3.5 Seattle 77 68 4.0

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 76 68 — 77.1% 80.7% Philadelphia 73 72 3.5 21.3% 26.0% N.Y. Mets 72 75 5.5 1.5% 1.6% Miami

62 84 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington 60 86 17.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 89 57 — 100.0% 100.0% St. Louis 76 69 12.5 0.0% 49.3% Cincinnati 75 71 14.0 0.0% 29.3% Chi. Cubs 66 80 23.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 54 91 34.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco - x 95 51 — 69.7% 100.0% L.A. Dodgers - x 94 53 1.5

30.3% 100.0% San Diego 75 70 19.5 0.0% 13.0% Colorado 68 78 27.0 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 47 99 48.0 0.0% 0.0%

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 15.

NL East

Braves: -600

Phillies: +500

Mets: +1800

NL West

Giants: -135

Dodgers: +115