The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season is beginning its final week, and baseball's playoff picture is taking final shape. We officially have our first five postseason teams, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, and Rays constitute half of the field. The Astros will likely be the next to join them, and the Cardinals are also close to clinching the second NL wild card spot as their 16-game winning streak has their magic number down to one.

The AL wild card, however, remains a source of intrigue. The Yankees on Sunday night completed a three-game sweep of the Red Sox in Fenway and now have a one-game lead over Boston for the top spot and right to host the AL Wild Card Game. The Sox, meantime, are only one game ahead of the Blue Jays for the second and final spot.

So how will all this shake out? We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Yankees vs. Red Sox



: Yankees vs. Red Sox NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Cardinals

: Dodgers vs. Cardinals ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

Teams that have clinched

Rays (clinched AL East)

White Sox (clinched AL Central)

Giants (clinched playoff spot)

Dodgers (clinched playoff spot)

Brewers (clinched NL Central)

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay - x 97 59 — 100% 100.% N.Y. Yankees 89 67 8.0 0.0% 62.9% Boston 88 68 9.0 0.0% 91.6% Toronto 87 69 10.0 0.0% 43.6% Baltimore - e 50 106 47.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox - x 88 68 — 100% 100% Cleveland - e 76 79 11.5 0.0% 0.0% Detroit - e 75 80 12.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 71 84 16.5 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota - e 69 87 19.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 91 65 — 99.7% 99.8% Seattle 86 70 5.0 0.0% 1.5% Oakland 85 71 6.0 0.0% <1.0% L.A. Angels - e 74 82 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 57 99 34.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 89 67 +1.0 Boston 88 68 -- Toronto 87 69 1.0 Seattle 86 70 2.0 Oakland 85 71 3.0

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 83 72 — 92.4% 92.4% Philadelphia 81 75 2.5 7.6% 7.6% N.Y. Mets - e 73 82 10.0 0.0% 0.0% Miami - e

64 91 19.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e 64 92 19.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee - x 94 62 — 100% 100% St. Louis 87 69 7.0 0.0% 100% Cincinnati 81 75 13.0 0.0% 0.0% Chi. Cubs - e 67 89 27.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 58 97 35.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco - x 102 54 — 92.3% 100.0% L.A. Dodgers - x 100 56 2.0

7.7% 100.0% San Diego - e 78 78 24.0 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 71 84 30.5 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 50 106 52.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WILD CARD W L WCGB L.A. Dodgers - x 100 56 +13.0 St. Louis 87 69 -- Cincinnati 81 75 6.0 Philadelphia 81 75 6.0

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 27.

NL East

Braves: -500

Phillies: +375

NL West

Giants: -380

Dodgers: +300

