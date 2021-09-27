The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season is beginning its final week, and baseball's playoff picture is taking final shape. We officially have our first five postseason teams, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, and Rays constitute half of the field. The Astros will likely be the next to join them, and the Cardinals are also close to clinching the second NL wild card spot as their 16-game winning streak has their magic number down to one.
The AL wild card, however, remains a source of intrigue. The Yankees on Sunday night completed a three-game sweep of the Red Sox in Fenway and now have a one-game lead over Boston for the top spot and right to host the AL Wild Card Game. The Sox, meantime, are only one game ahead of the Blue Jays for the second and final spot.
So how will all this shake out? We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
If the season ended today
- AL Wild Card Game: Yankees vs. Red Sox
- NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
- ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
- NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
- NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner
Teams that have clinched
- Rays (clinched AL East)
- White Sox (clinched AL Central)
- Giants (clinched playoff spot)
- Dodgers (clinched playoff spot)
- Brewers (clinched NL Central)
MLB standings, playoff races
Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.
American League standings
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Tampa Bay - x
|97
|59
|—
|100%
|100.%
|N.Y. Yankees
|89
|67
|8.0
|0.0%
|62.9%
|Boston
|88
|68
|9.0
|0.0%
|91.6%
|Toronto
|87
|69
|10.0
|0.0%
|43.6%
|Baltimore - e
|50
|106
|47.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Chi. White Sox - x
|88
|68
|—
|100%
|100%
|Cleveland - e
|76
|79
|11.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Detroit - e
|75
|80
|12.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City - e
|71
|84
|16.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Minnesota - e
|69
|87
|19.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Houston
|91
|65
|—
|99.7%
|99.8%
|Seattle
|86
|70
|5.0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|Oakland
|85
|71
|6.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|L.A. Angels - e
|74
|82
|17.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Texas - e
|57
|99
|34.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|N.Y. Yankees
|89
|67
|+1.0
|Boston
|88
|68
|--
|Toronto
|87
|69
|1.0
|Seattle
|86
|70
|2.0
|Oakland
|85
|71
|3.0
National League standings
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta
|83
|72
|—
|92.4%
|92.4%
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|2.5
|7.6%
|7.6%
|N.Y. Mets - e
|73
|82
|10.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
| Miami - e
|64
|91
|19.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Washington - e
|64
|92
|19.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee - x
|94
|62
|—
|100%
|100%
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|7.0
|0.0%
|100%
|Cincinnati
|81
|75
|13.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chi. Cubs - e
|67
|89
|27.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Pittsburgh - e
|58
|97
|35.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|San Francisco - x
|102
|54
|—
|92.3%
|100.0%
|L.A. Dodgers - x
|100
|56
|2.0
|7.7%
|100.0%
|San Diego - e
|78
|78
|24.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Colorado - e
|71
|84
|30.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Arizona - e
|50
|106
|52.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|L.A. Dodgers - x
|100
|56
|+13.0
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|--
|Cincinnati
|81
|75
|6.0
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|6.0
MLB division odds
All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 27.
NL East
Braves: -500
Phillies: +375
NL West
Giants: -380
Dodgers: +300
2021 MLB postseason gear now available
The 2021 MLB Playoffs start Oct. 5 and 6 with the AL and NL Wild Card games. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.
We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.