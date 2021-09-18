The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. We officially have our first two postseason teams, as the Dodgers joined the Giants on Tuesday night. The Rays, White Sox and Brewers all have magic numbers in single digits, too, so clinching season is upon us.
The wild cards in both leagues appear to be the best races, with both AL spots and the second NL spot up for grabs. On the AL side, it's was a three-way AL East tie for two spots until only a few days ago, with the Red Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays jockeying for position.
How will these shake out?
We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.
If the season ended today
- AL Wild Card Game: Yankees vs. Red Sox
- NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
- ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
- NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
- NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner
MLB standings, playoff races
Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.
American League standings
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Tampa Bay
|92
|56
|—
|99.7%
|100.0%
|Boston
|84
|65
|8.5
|0.0%
|87.9%
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|65
|9.0
|0.0%
|44.9%
|Toronto
|82
|65
|9.5
|0.0%
|61.9%
|Baltimore - e
|47
|100
|43.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Chi. White Sox
|84
|63
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|Cleveland
|71
|74
|12.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Detroit
|70
|78
|14.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City
|66
|81
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Minnesota - e
|65
|83
|19.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Houston
|87
|60
|—
|99.3%
|99.6%
|Oakland
|80
|67
|7.0
|0.0%
|4.9%
|Seattle
|79
|68
|8.0
|0.0%
|<1.0%
|L.A. Angels
|72
|75
|15.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Texas - e
|54
|93
|33.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|Boston
|84
|65
|+0.5
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|65
|--
|Toronto
|82
|65
|0.5
|Oakland
|80
|67
|2.5
|Seattle
|79
|68
|3.5
National League standings
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta
|76
|69
|—
|68.6%
|70.4%
|Philadelphia
|75
|72
|2.0
|31.1%
|34.2%
|N.Y. Mets
|72
|76
|5.5
|0.0%
|<1.0%
| Miami
|62
|85
|15.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Washington
|60
|87
|17.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee
|90
|57
|—
|100.0%
|100.0%
|St. Louis
|77
|69
|12.5
|0.0%
|45.6%
|Cincinnati
|77
|71
|13.5
|0.0%
|45.4%
|Chi. Cubs
|66
|82
|24.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Pittsburgh - e
|55
|92
|35.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|San Francisco - x
|96
|52
|—
|77.4%
|100.0%
|L.A. Dodgers - x
|94
|54
|2.0
|22.6%
|100.0%
|San Diego
|76
|71
|19.5
|0.0%
|3.9%
|Colorado
|69
|78
|26.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Arizona - e
|47
|100
|48.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|L.A. Dodgers - x
|94
|54
|+16.0
|St. Louis
|77
|69
|--
|Cincinnati
|77
|71
|1.0
|San Diego
|76
|71
|1.5
|Philadelphia
|75
|72
|2.5
|N.Y. Mets
|72
|76
|6.0
MLB division odds
All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 18.
NL East
Braves: -400
Phillies: +300
Mets: +3000
NL West
Giants: -130
Dodgers: -110