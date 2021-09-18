2021-mlb-postseason-bracket.png

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. We officially have our first two postseason teams, as the Dodgers joined the Giants on Tuesday night. The Rays, White Sox and Brewers all have magic numbers in single digits, too, so clinching season is upon us. 

The wild cards in both leagues appear to be the best races, with both AL spots and the second NL spot up for grabs. On the AL side, it's was a three-way AL East tie for two spots until only a few days ago, with the Red Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays jockeying for position.

How will these shake out? 

We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Tampa Bay925699.7%100.0%
Boston84658.50.0%87.9%
N.Y. Yankees
83659.00.0%44.9%
Toronto82659.50.0%61.9%
Baltimore - e4710043.50.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Chi. White Sox8463100.0%100.0%
Cleveland717412.00.0%0.0%
Detroit707814.50.0%0.0%
Kansas City668118.00.0%0.0%
Minnesota - e658319.50.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston876099.3%99.6%
Oakland80677.00.0%4.9%
Seattle79688.00.0%<1.0%
L.A. Angels727515.00.0%0.0%
Texas - e549333.00.0%0.0%
AL WILD CARDWLWCGB
Boston8465+0.5
N.Y. Yankees
8365--
Toronto   
82650.5
Oakland80672.5
Seattle79683.5

National League standings

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta766968.6%70.4%
Philadelphia75722.031.1%34.2%
N.Y. Mets72765.50.0%<1.0%
Miami   
628515.00.0%0.0%
Washington608717.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee9057100.0%100.0%
St. Louis776912.50.0%45.6%
Cincinnati777113.50.0%45.4%
Chi. Cubs668224.50.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh - e559235.00.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
San Francisco - x965277.4%100.0%
L.A. Dodgers - x94542.0
22.6%100.0%
San Diego767119.50.0%3.9%
Colorado697826.50.0%0.0%
Arizona - e4710048.50.0%0.0%
NL WILD CARDWLWCGB
L.A. Dodgers - x9454+16.0
St. Louis7769--
Cincinnati77711.0
San Diego76711.5
Philadelphia75722.5
N.Y. Mets72766.0

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 18.

NL East
Braves: -400
Phillies: +300
Mets: +3000

NL West
Giants: -130
Dodgers: -110