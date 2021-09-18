The 2021 Major League Baseball season is in its final month, and baseball's playoff picture is starting to take shape. We officially have our first two postseason teams, as the Dodgers joined the Giants on Tuesday night. The Rays, White Sox and Brewers all have magic numbers in single digits, too, so clinching season is upon us.

The wild cards in both leagues appear to be the best races, with both AL spots and the second NL spot up for grabs. On the AL side, it's was a three-way AL East tie for two spots until only a few days ago, with the Red Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays jockeying for position.

How will these shake out?

We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started Oct. 5. But it's also worth asking, what would the MLB playoff picture look like if the season ended today? We have the answer to that question, as well as up-to-date standings and playoff odds, below.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Yankees vs. Red Sox



: Yankees vs. Red Sox NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Cardinals

: Dodgers vs. Cardinals ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay 92 56 — 99.7% 100.0% Boston 84 65 8.5 0.0% 87.9% N.Y. Yankees

83 65 9.0 0.0% 44.9% Toronto 82 65 9.5 0.0% 61.9% Baltimore - e 47 100 43.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox 84 63 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland 71 74 12.0 0.0% 0.0% Detroit 70 78 14.5 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 66 81 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota - e 65 83 19.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston 87 60 — 99.3% 99.6% Oakland 80 67 7.0 0.0% 4.9% Seattle 79 68 8.0 0.0% <1.0% L.A. Angels 72 75 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 54 93 33.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB Boston 84 65 +0.5 N.Y. Yankees

83 65 -- Toronto

82 65 0.5 Oakland 80 67 2.5 Seattle 79 68 3.5

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 76 69 — 68.6% 70.4% Philadelphia 75 72 2.0 31.1% 34.2% N.Y. Mets 72 76 5.5 0.0% <1.0% Miami

62 85 15.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington 60 87 17.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 90 57 — 100.0% 100.0% St. Louis 77 69 12.5 0.0% 45.6% Cincinnati 77 71 13.5 0.0% 45.4% Chi. Cubs 66 82 24.5 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 55 92 35.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco - x 96 52 — 77.4% 100.0% L.A. Dodgers - x 94 54 2.0

22.6% 100.0% San Diego 76 71 19.5 0.0% 3.9% Colorado 69 78 26.5 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 47 100 48.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WILD CARD W L WCGB L.A. Dodgers - x 94 54 +16.0 St. Louis 77 69 -- Cincinnati 77 71 1.0 San Diego 76 71 1.5 Philadelphia 75 72 2.5 N.Y. Mets 72 76 6.0

MLB division odds

All odds via Caesars Sportsbook. Last updated Sept. 18.

NL East

Braves: -400

Phillies: +300

Mets: +3000

NL West

Giants: -130

Dodgers: -110