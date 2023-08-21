The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is taking shape, though there's a bunch of jockeying still to be done in the upcoming weeks. As things stand, said jockeying won't be taking place atop the NL East or NL West. Those divisions aren't clinched just yet, but playing out the schedule is a mere formality, as the Braves and Dodgers, respectively, have essentially taken care of business in those divisions. The AL Central is far from over and the Twins cannot be trusted to handle their business, but they do have a big lead.

That leaves three divisions that look to be great races down the stretch. The Orioles hold a lead in the AL East, but the Rays are within striking distance. The Brewers have a lead over the Cubs and the Reds are also in range in the NL Central. And in the AL West, the surprising Rangers lead the defending champion Astros while the surging Mariners are now a serious threat.

The wild-card races are loaded, too, especially on the NL side. In the AL, the Rays are, for the time being, comfortably in, but then it's the Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners fighting for the last two spots while the Red Sox are in the mix. Over in the aforementioned NL race, the Phillies are on top, but it's not a huge margin. The Giants and Cubs are barely holding off the Diamondbacks, Marlins and Reds.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Mariners

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Astros

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Cubs

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Giants

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 77 47 — 60.5% 99.2% Tampa Bay 75 51 3.0 37.6% 97.8% Toronto 69 56 8.5 1.8% 59.9% Boston 66 58 11.0 0.0% 5.9% N.Y. Yankees 60 64 17.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 65 60 — 92.5% 92.5% Cleveland 59 66 6.0 5.8% 5.8% Detroit 57 67 7.5 1.7% 1.7% Chi. White Sox 49 75 15.5 0.0% <1.0% Kansas City 40 86 25.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 72 52 — 32.5% 81.3% Houston 70 55 2.5 49.2% 88.4% Seattle 69 55 3.0 17.7% 66.3% L.A. Angels 61 64 11.5 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 34 90 38.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 80 43 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 67 57 13.5 0.0% 85.8% Miami 64 61 17.0 0.0% 30.2% N.Y. Mets 58 67 23.0 0.0% 5.0% Washington 57 68 24.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 68 57 — 70.2% 93.0% Chi. Cubs 64 59 3.0 26.5% 71.2% Cincinnati 64 61 4.0 3.1% 29.0% Pittsburgh 55 69 12.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 55 70 13.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 76 47 — 99.9% 100.0% San Francisco 65 59 11.5 0.0% 58.5% Arizona 64 61 13.0 0.0% 21.2% San Diego 59 66 18.0 0.0% 5.8% Colorado 48 76 28.5 0.0% 0.0%

