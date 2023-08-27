The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is starting to take shape shape, though there's a bunch of jockeying still to be done in the coming weeks. Two divisional races appear to be sewn up, with the Braves and Dodgers owning commanding leads in the NL East and NL West, respectively. The other four divisions remain up for grabs, and the AL West race has tightened significantly in recent days as the Rangers struggle and the Mariners surge.

One AL West team that does not appear headed to the playoffs? That would be the Angels. It's been a dismal August for the Angels, who tried to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline. Instead, the Angels have completely fallen out of the race and Ohtani was revealed to have a UCL tear this week. He will not pitch again this season. Oh, and Mike Trout went right back on the injured list after returning for one day.

There are still plenty of teams in the playoff hunt, tough. The wild-card races are loaded, especially on the NL side. The Phillies are on top, but it's not a large margin. The Giants, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are fighting for the last two spots, and the Padres are trying to hang around and make a push. In the AL, the Rays are, for the time being, comfortably in, but then it's the Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners fighting for the last two spots while the Red Sox are in the mix.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers (currently own tiebreaker over Mariners)

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 81 48 — 67.2% 99.8% Tampa Bay 79 52 3.0 32.5% 99.2% Toronto 71 59 10.5 0.0% 54.0% Boston 69 61 12.5 0.0% 8.6% N.Y. Yankees 62 67 19.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 67 63 — 93.4% 93.4% Cleveland 61 69 6.0 5.8% 6.6% Detroit 59 70 7.5 <1.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 51 79 16.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 41 90 26.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 73 56 -- 34.4% 82.2% Seattle 73 56 -- 21.1% 68.0% Houston 73 58 1.0 43.6% 87.2% L.A. Angels 63 67 10.5 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 38 92 35.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 84 44 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 71 58 13.5 0.0% 94.6% Miami 65 65 20.0 0.0% 12.1% Washington 61 69 24.0 0.0% <1.0% N.Y. Mets 59 71 26.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 72 57 — 82.2% 98.3% Chi. Cubs 68 61 4.0 14.8% 73.6% Cincinnati 68 63 5.0 2.9% 52.1% Pittsburgh 58 72 14.5 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis 56 74 16.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 79 49 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 68 62 12.0 0.0% 35.3% San Francisco 66 63 13.5 0.0% 31.3% San Diego 61 69 19.0 0.0% 1.9% Colorado 48 81 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 79 52 +6.0 Seattle

73 56 +1.0 Houston

73 58 -- Toronto

71 59 1.5 Boston

69 61 3.5

