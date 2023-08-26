The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is starting to take shape shape, though there's a bunch of jockeying still to be done in the coming weeks. Two divisional races appear to be sewn up, with the Braves and Dodgers owning commanding leads in the NL East and NL West, respectively. The other four divisions remain up for grabs, and the AL West race has tightened significantly in recent days as the Rangers continue to struggle.

One AL West team that does not appear headed to the playoffs? That would be the Angels. It's been a dismal August for the Angels, who tried to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline. Instead, the Angels have completely fallen out of the race and Ohtani was revealed to have a UCL tear this week. He will not pitch again this season. Oh, and Mike Trout went right back on the injured list after returning for one day.

There are still plenty of teams in the playoff hunt, tough. The wild-card races are loaded, especially on the NL side. The Phillies are on top, but it's not a large margin. The Giants, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are fighting for the last two spots, and the Padres are trying to hang around and make a push. In the AL, the Rays are, for the time being, comfortably in, but then it's the Astros, Blue Jays and Mariners fighting for the last two spots while the Red Sox are in the mix.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Rangers or Mariners (tied)

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Mariners

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 80 48 — 62.4% 99.8% Tampa Bay 78 52 3.0 37.3% 99.4% Toronto 70 59 10.5 0.0% 54.9% Boston 68 61 12.5 0.0% 7.8% N.Y. Yankees 62 66 18 .0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 67 62 — 92.3% 92.3% Cleveland 61 68 6.0 6.6% 6.6% Detroit 59 69 7.5 1.1% 1.1% Chi. White Sox 50 79 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 41 89 25.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Seattle - tied 72 56 -- 36.7% 83.5% Texas - tied

72 56 -- 19.2% 66.5% Houston 72 57 1.0 43.4% 87.1% L.A. Angels 61 67 11.5 0.0% <1.0% Oakland 37 91 35.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 83 44 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 70 58 13.5 0.0% 92.0% Miami 65 64 19.0 0.0% 18.4% Washington 60 69 24.0 0.0% <1.0% N.Y. Mets 59 70 25.0 0.0% 1.4%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 71 57 — 78.9% 97.1% Chi. Cubs 67 61 4.0 19.3% 75.0% Cincinnati 67 63 5.0 1.7% 30.8% Pittsburgh 58 71 13.5 0.0% <1.0% St. Louis 56 73 15.5 0.0% 0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 79 48 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 68 61 12.0 0.0% 41.9% San Francisco 66 62 13.5 0.0% 40.8% San Diego 61 68 19.0 0.0% 2.6% Colorado 48 80 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 78 52 +6.0 Seattle - tied

72 56 +1.0 Texas - tied 72 56 +1.0 Houston

72 58 -- Toronto

70 59 1.5 Boston

68 61 3.5

National League