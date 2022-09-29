The 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down, and quite a bit still hangs in the balance as teams try to secure their spots in the postseason. Seven teams (the Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Braves, Yankees, Guardians and Cardinals) have clinched playoff berths in the 12-team field, and seven teams are fighting for the final five spots with less than one week remaining. The NL East is the only divisional race that is coming down to the wire. The Mets have a one-game lead over the Braves for first place with a crucial head-to-head series coming up this weekend.

Two NL wild-card spots are still up in the air, with the Padres getting closer to clinching one of them, while the Phillies and Brewers vie for the third and final playoff spot. In the AL wild-card race, the Blue Jays and Rays have a cushion with the Mariners trying to hold off the upstart Orioles for the last spot. The Mariners (21 years) and Phillies (11 years) have the two longest postseason droughts in Major League Baseball.

Now let's jump into the detailed standings, current playoff matchups, and postseason odds, and let's also recall that the structure of the postseason is different starting this year.

Clinched spots

Dodgers: Clinched NL West, first-round bye, home-field advantage in NL

Astros: Clinched AL West, first-round bye

Mets: Clinched playoff berth

Braves: Clinched playoff berth

Yankees: Clinched AL East, first-round bye

Guardians: Clinched AL Central

Cardinals: Clinched NL Central

The new, 12-team playoff format

During the recent negotiation of the new collective bargaining agreement, players and owners agreed to a new and expanded postseason structure moving forward. That new structure begins with the current season, and here's a reminder of how it will work.

The postseason field grows from 10 teams to 12 teams with the addition of an extra wild-card entrant in each league.

The Wild Card Game has been replaced by the best-of-three Wild Card Series, which functions as the first round of play. The higher seed in each Wild Card Series will host all the games of that series, be it two or the maximum three games.

The top two division winners in each league, as determined by best overall record during the regular season, get a first-round bye. That means they advance straight to the best-of-five Division Series that functions as the second round.

The four wild-card round participants in each league comprise the division winner with the worst record among division winners and the three non-division winners with the best records. That division winner is automatically the No. 3 seed regardless of whether one or all of the other wild-card teams has a better record.

To summarize, here's how the playoff seeding will work in each league — No. 1 seed (bye to LDS): Best record in league; No. 2 seed (bye to LDS): Second-best record among division winners; No. 3 seed: Third-best record among division winners; No. 4 seed: Best record among wild-card teams; No. 5 seed: Second-best record among wild-card teams; No. 6 seed: Third-best record among wild-card teams.

The League Championship Series and World Series remain best-of-seven series with home-field advantage going to the team with the best record in each series. Note that there's no re-seeding after any round.

Got it? Now here's where things stand right now when it comes to the races for these berths and seeds.

If the season ended today...

American League

Byes: No. 1 Astros and No. 2 Yankees

No. 1 Astros and No. 2 Yankees Wild Card Series: No. 5 Rays at No. 4 Blue Jays (winner faces No. 1 seed)

No. 5 Rays at No. 4 Blue Jays (winner faces No. 1 seed) Wild Card Series: No. 6 Mariners at No. 3 Guardians (winner faces No. 2 seed)

National League

Byes: No. 1 Dodgers and No. 2 Mets

No. 1 Dodgers and No. 2 Mets Wild Card Series: No. 5 Padres at No. 4 Braves (winner faces No. 1 seed)

No. 5 Padres at No. 4 Braves (winner faces No. 1 seed) Wild Card Series: No. 6 Phillies at No. 3 Cardinals (winner faces No. 2 seed)

MLB standings

(Postseason projections are from SportsLine; expanded standings can be viewed here)

AL EAST W L GB POST PROJECTION N.Y. Yankees (clinched AL East) 96 59 — 100.0% Toronto 87 69 9.5 100.0% Tampa Bay 85 70 11.0 100.0% Baltimore 80 75 16.0 <1.0% Boston (eliminated) 74 81 22.0 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB POST PROJECTION Cleveland (clinched AL Central) 87 68 — 100.0% Chi. White Sox 76 79 11.0 0.0% Minnesota

76 79 11.0 0.0% Kansas City (eliminated) 63 92 24.0 0.0% Detroit (eliminated) 62 92 24.5 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB POST PROJECTION Houston (clinched AL West) 102 54 — 100.0% Seattle 84 70 17.0 100.0% L.A. Angels (eliminated) 69 86 32.5 0.0% Texas (eliminated) 66 88 35.0 0.0% Oakland (eliminated) 56 99 45.5 0.0%

NL EAST W L GB POST PROJECTION N.Y. Mets (clinched playoff berth) 98 58 — 100.0% Atlanta (clinched playoff berth)

97 59 1.0 100.0% Philadelphia 83 71 14.0 59.6% Miami (eliminated) 64 91 33.5 0.0% Washington (eliminated) 54 101 43.5 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB POST PROJECTION St. Louis (clinched NL Central) 90 66 — 100% Milwaukee 83 72 6.5 42.6% Chi. Cubs (eliminated) 69 86 20.5 0.0% Cincinnati (eliminated) 60 96 30.0 0.0% Pittsburgh (eliminated) 59 97 31.0 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB POST PROJECTION L.A. Dodgers (clinched NL West) 107 48 — 100.0% San Diego 86 69 21.0 97.8% San Francisco 77 78 30.0 0.0% Arizona (eliminated)

72 84 35.5 0.0% Colorado (eliminated) 65 90 42.0 0.0%

MLB wild-card standings

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB Toronto 87 69 +2.0 Tampa Bay 85 70 +0.5 Seattle 84 70 -- Baltimore 80 75 4.5