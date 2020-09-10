Major League Baseball's shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Athletics vs. No. 8 Yankees

No. 2 Rays vs. No. 7 Cleveland

No. 3 White Sox vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Giants

No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Marlins

No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Phillies

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Round) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB is reportedly looking into a bubble scenario for all or part of the postseason, potentially in Southern California and/or Texas. MLBPA player rep Zack Britton recently told reporters, including Erik Boland of Newsday, that MLB has not yet presented the union with any plans for a neutral site postseason.

In the hunt

American League: Orioles (1.5 GB), Tigers (2 GB), Mariners (3 GB)

Orioles (1.5 GB), Tigers (2 GB), Mariners (3 GB) National League: Rockies (2 GB), Brewers (2 GB), Mets (2.5 GB), Reds (3.5 GB)

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Wednesday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

AL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 28 16 .636 — 95.3% 100.0% Toronto 24 19 .558 3.5 3.6% 94.9% N.Y. Yankees 22 21 .512 5.5 <1.0% 89.4% Baltimore 20 22 .476 7.0 <1.0% 12.7% Boston 16 29 .356 12.5 <1.0% <1.0%

AL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 27 16 .628 — 41.2% 99.9% Minnesota 27 18 .600 1.0 30.5% 99.8% Cleveland 26 18 .591 1.5 28.0% 99.6% Detroit 20 23 .465 7.0 <1.0% 2.2% Kansas City 17 28 .378 11.0 <1.0% <1.0%

AL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 27 15 .643 — 99.7% 100% Houston 22 23 .489 6.5 1.0% 93.3% Seattle 19 24 .442 8.5 <1.0% 4.9% L.A. Angels 18 27 .400 10.5 <1.0% 1.9% Texas 15 28 .349 12.5 <1.0% 1.1%

National League

NL EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 26 18 .591 — 91.4% 99.9% Philadelphia 21 19 .525 3.0 5.6% 84.5% Miami 20 19 .513 3.5 2.9% 59.4% N.Y. Mets 20 24 .455 6.0 <1.0% 18.2% Washington 16 26 .381 9.0 <1.0% 3.0%

NL CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 26 19 .578 — 63.8% 99.3% St. Louis 19 18 .514 3.0 32.6% 90.6% Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5.0 3.3% 34.0% Cincinnati 19 25 .432 6.5 <1.0% 17.7% Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 10.0 <1.0% <1.0%

NL WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 32 13 .711 — 96.1% 100.0% San Diego 29 17 .630 3.5 3.9% 99.9% San Francisco 23 22 .511 9.0 <1.0% 69.2% Colorado 20 23 .465 11.0 <1.0% 23.4% Arizona 16 29 .356 16.0 <1.0% <1.0%

Friday's notable games

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Orioles at Yankees, 4:05 p.m. (Game 1 of doubleheader)

Phillies at Marlins, 5:10 p.m.

Braves at Nationals, 6:05 p.m.

Mets at Blue Jays, 6:37 p.m.

Red Sox at Rays, 6:40 p.m.

Orioles at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. (Game 2 of doubleheader)

Pirates at Royals, 8:05 p.m.

A's at Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Tigers at White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cubs at Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Phillies at Marlins, 8:10 p.m.

Reds at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Angels at Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

Giants at Padres, 9:10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. That's a good thing! That's what MLB wants, more teams in the race and more compelling games down the stretch. This daily list will inevitably shrink as teams clinch postseason spots or are eliminated.