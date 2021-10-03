The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up Sunday, and baseball's playoff picture is taking its final shape. We enter Saturday officially with eight of our 10 postseason teams, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths. The only things left to sort out are whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West (San Francisco entered Saturday with a magic number of one but lost to the Padres) and who will play in the AL Wild Card Game as four teams (the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays) fight for two spots.

The Red Sox moved into a tie with the Yankees for the top AL wild-card spot on Saturday, and the possibility of a massive four-way tie or three-way tie still exists.

So how will all this shake out? We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started on Tuesday. We have the up-to-date playoff picture as well as standings below.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If the season ended today

AL Wild Card Game : Red Sox vs. Yankees



: Red Sox vs. Yankees NL Wild Card Game : Dodgers vs. Cardinals

: Dodgers vs. Cardinals ALDS : Astros vs. White Sox

: Astros vs. White Sox ALDS : Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner

: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner NLDS : Brewers vs. Braves

: Brewers vs. Braves NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

Teams that have clinched

Rays (clinched AL East)

White Sox (clinched AL Central)

Brewers (clinched NL Central)

Astros (clinched AL West)

Braves (clinched NL East)

Giants (clinched playoff spot)

Dodgers (clinched playoff spot)

Cardinals (clinched second NL wild card)



MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Tampa Bay - x 100 61 — 100% 100% N.Y. Yankees 91 70 9.0 0.0% 91.2% Boston 91 70 9.0 0.0% 93.5% Toronto 90 71 10.0 0.0% 11.4% Baltimore - e 52 109 48.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Chi. White Sox - x 92 68 — 100% 100% Cleveland - e 79 81 13.0 0.0% 0.0% Detroit - e 76 84 16.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 74 86 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota - e 71 89 21.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Houston - x 93 67 — 100% 100% Seattle 89 71 4.0 0.0% 3.8% Oakland - e 86 74 7.0 0.0% 0.0% L.A. Angels - e 76 84 17.0 0.0% 0.0% Texas - e 59 101 34.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL WILD CARD W L WCGB N.Y. Yankees 91 70 -- Boston 91 70 -- Toronto 90 71 1.0 Seattle 89 71 1.5

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 86 73 — 100% 100% Philadelphia - e 82 78 4.5 0.0% 0.0% N.Y. Mets - e 77 83 9.5 0.0% 0.0% Miami - e 65 95 21.5 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e

65 96 22.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee - x 95 65 — 100% 100% St. Louis - x 90 70 5.0 0.0% 100% Cincinnati - e 82 78 13.0 0.0% 0.0% Chi. Cubs - e 69 91 26.0 0.0% 0.0% Pittsburgh - e 60 100 35.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST San Francisco - x 106 55 — 100.0% 100% L.A. Dodgers - x 104 56 1.5 0.0% 100% San Diego - e 79 82 27.0 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 74 85 31.5 0.0% 0.0% Arizona - e 50 110 56.0 0.0% 0.0%

2021 MLB postseason gear now available



The 2021 MLB Playoffs start Oct. 5 and 6 with the AL and NL Wild Card games. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.