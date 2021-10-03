The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up Sunday, and baseball's playoff picture is taking its final shape. We enter Saturday officially with eight of our 10 postseason teams, as the White Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Brewers, Rays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths. The only things left to sort out are whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West (San Francisco entered Saturday with a magic number of one but lost to the Padres) and who will play in the AL Wild Card Game as four teams (the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays) fight for two spots.
The Red Sox moved into a tie with the Yankees for the top AL wild-card spot on Saturday, and the possibility of a massive four-way tie or three-way tie still exists.
So how will all this shake out? We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started on Tuesday. We have the up-to-date playoff picture as well as standings below.
If the season ended today
- AL Wild Card Game: Red Sox vs. Yankees
- NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
- ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
- ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
- NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
- NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner
Teams that have clinched
- Rays (clinched AL East)
- White Sox (clinched AL Central)
- Brewers (clinched NL Central)
- Astros (clinched AL West)
- Braves (clinched NL East)
- Giants (clinched playoff spot)
- Dodgers (clinched playoff spot)
- Cardinals (clinched second NL wild card)
MLB standings, playoff races
Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.
American League standings
|AL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Tampa Bay - x
|100
|61
|—
|100%
|100%
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|70
|9.0
|0.0%
|91.2%
|Boston
|91
|70
|9.0
|0.0%
|93.5%
|Toronto
|90
|71
|10.0
|0.0%
|11.4%
|Baltimore - e
|52
|109
|48.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Chi. White Sox - x
|92
|68
|—
|100%
|100%
|Cleveland - e
|79
|81
|13.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Detroit - e
|76
|84
|16.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Kansas City - e
|74
|86
|18.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Minnesota - e
|71
|89
|21.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Houston - x
|93
|67
|—
|100%
|100%
|Seattle
|89
|71
|4.0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|Oakland - e
|86
|74
|7.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|L.A. Angels - e
|76
|84
|17.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Texas - e
|59
|101
|34.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|AL WILD CARD
|W
|L
|WCGB
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|70
|--
|Boston
|91
|70
|--
|Toronto
|90
|71
|1.0
|Seattle
|89
|71
|1.5
National League standings
|NL EAST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Atlanta - x
|86
|73
|—
|100%
|100%
|Philadelphia - e
|82
|78
|4.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N.Y. Mets - e
|77
|83
|9.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Miami - e
|65
|95
|21.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
| Washington - e
|65
|96
|22.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL CENTRAL
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|Milwaukee - x
|95
|65
|—
|100%
|100%
|St. Louis - x
|90
|70
|5.0
|0.0%
|100%
|Cincinnati - e
|82
|78
|13.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chi. Cubs - e
|69
|91
|26.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Pittsburgh - e
|60
|100
|35.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|NL WEST
|W
|L
|GB
|DIV
|POST
|San Francisco - x
|106
|55
|—
|100.0%
|100%
|L.A. Dodgers - x
|104
|56
|1.5
|0.0%
|100%
|San Diego - e
|79
|82
|27.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Colorado - e
|74
|85
|31.5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Arizona - e
|50
|110
|56.0
|0.0%
|0.0%
