2021-mlb-postseason-bracket.png

The 2021 Major League Baseball regular season wraps up Sunday, and baseball's playoff picture is taking its final shape. We enter Saturday officially with eight of our 10 postseason teams, as the White SoxGiants, Dodgers, BrewersRays Cardinals, Astros, and Braves have secured berths. The only things left to sort out are whether the Giants or Dodgers win the NL West (San Francisco entered Saturday with a magic number of one but lost to the Padres) and who will play in the AL Wild Card Game as four teams (the Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays) fight for two spots.

The Red Sox moved into a tie with the Yankees for the top AL wild-card spot on Saturday,  and the possibility of a massive four-way tie or three-way tie still exists.

So how will all this shake out? We'll find out the answers before the postseason gets started on Tuesday. We have the up-to-date playoff picture as well as standings below.

If the season ended today

  • AL Wild Card GameRed Sox vs. Yankees
  • NL Wild Card Game: Dodgers vs. Cardinals
  • ALDS: Astros vs. White Sox
  • ALDS: Rays vs. AL Wild Card Game winner
  • NLDS: Brewers vs. Braves
  • NLDS: Giants vs. NL Wild Card Game winner

Teams that have clinched

  • Rays (clinched AL East)
  • White Sox (clinched AL Central)
  • Brewers (clinched NL Central)
  • Astros (clinched AL West)
  • Braves (clinched NL East)
  • Giants (clinched playoff spot)
  • Dodgers (clinched playoff spot)
  • Cardinals (clinched second NL wild card)

MLB standings, playoff races

Here's a look at the current standings. Division and postseason projections are via SportsLine. For expanded standings, click here.

American League standings

AL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Tampa Bay - x10061100%100%
N.Y. Yankees91709.00.0%91.2%
Boston91709.00.0%93.5%
Toronto907110.00.0%11.4%
Baltimore - e5210948.00.0%0.0%
AL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Chi. White Sox - x9268100%100%
Cleveland - e798113.00.0%0.0%
Detroit - e768416.00.0%0.0%
Kansas City - e748618.00.0%0.0%
Minnesota - e718921.00.0%0.0%
AL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
Houston - x9367100%100%
Seattle89714.00.0%3.8%
Oakland - e86747.00.0%0.0%
L.A. Angels - e768417.00.0%0.0%
Texas - e5910134.00.0%0.0%
AL WILD CARDWLWCGB
N.Y. Yankees9170--
Boston9170--
Toronto90711.0
Seattle89711.5

National League standings

NL EASTWLGBDIVPOST
Atlanta - x8673100%100%
Philadelphia - e82784.50.0%0.0%
N.Y. Mets - e77839.50.0%0.0%
Miami - e659521.50.0%0.0%
Washington - e
659622.00.0%0.0%
NL CENTRALWLGBDIVPOST
Milwaukee - x9565100%100%
St. Louis - x90705.00.0%100%
Cincinnati - e827813.00.0%0.0%
Chi. Cubs - e699126.00.0%0.0%
Pittsburgh - e6010035.00.0%0.0%
NL WESTWLGBDIVPOST
San Francisco - x10655100.0%100%
L.A. Dodgers - x104561.50.0%100%
San Diego - e798227.00.0%0.0%
Colorado - e748531.50.0%0.0%
Arizona - e5011056.00.0%0.0%

2021 MLB postseason gear now available

The 2021 MLB Playoffs start Oct. 5 and 6 with the AL and NL Wild Card games. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.

We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.