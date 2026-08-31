The month of September is almost upon us, and in Major League Baseball, that welcomes the heart of the stretch drive. The final month of the regular season is the time for sorting out the various sundry playoff races and postseason berths, and that means a closer look at the remaining schedule is in order.

Let's do that now with an eye toward which series over the final four weeks or so of the regular season will determine who makes the postseason and who gets the two available first-round byes in each league -- that is, the biggest series of September. For those squadrons right on the edge, every game is of course important. In this exercise, though, we're focusing on those games and series in which both sides have something to play for. Irrelevant tomato cans are not welcome beyond this point, which means the series we highlight must involve teams in playoff position or within playoff position going into the slate for Monday, Aug. 31.

On that front, much is at stake. Thanks in substantial measure to the overly permissive nature of the race for the third wild-card spot in the American League, a number of otherwise forgettable squads are very much in the mix for a playoff berth. Consider the current standings on that front:

Guardians, in third wild-card spot

Orioles, 1 game out of third wild-card spot



Blue Jays, 1 ½ games out of third wild-card spot



Rangers, 2 games out of third wild-card spot

Twins, 4 games out of third wild-card spot

Mariners, 5 games out of third wild-card spot

Every team above is presently below .500, except for Cleveland, which is 69-68 at this writing.

Elsewhere, the AL West is still very much in play because of the low bar in place, with the Astros, Mariners, and Rangers all within spitting distance of first place. The AL Central is also still in play. As for the senior circuit, there's less drama, but on the wild card front you've essentially got four teams -- the Phillies (in the second spot), Padres (in the third spot), Diamondbacks and Marlins -- dueling for the last two postseason berths. As well, seeding is very much in play in the NL. The top two division winners in each league enjoy a first-round bye straight to the Division Series. At the moment, there's a particularly compelling duel between the NL West-leading Dodgers – the back-to-back reigning World Series champs – and the NL East-leading Braves for the second seed and final bye on the NL side. Now for the NL third wild card standings:

Diamondbacks, in third wild-card spot

Padres, ½ game out of third wild-card spot

Marlins, 3 ½ games out of third wild-card spot

Cardinals, 5 games out of third wild-card spot

And so on. Now let's have a look at the series that figure to matter most in the month ahead. We'll proceed in thrilling chronological order, just like the phone book.

Week 1

Series Dates At stake Blue Jays at Guardians Sept. 1-3 AL wild card (TOR, CLE), AL Central (CLE) Mariners at Red Sox Aug. 31-Sept. 2 AL wild card (SEA, BOS), AL West (SEA), AL seeding (BOS) Brewers at Cubs Aug. 31-Sept. 3 NL Central (MIL, CHC), NL wild card (CHC), NL seeding (MIL) White Sox at Astros Aug. 31-Sept. 3 AL Central (CHW), AL West (HOU), AL wild card (CHW, HOU) Phillies at Diamondbacks Aug. 31-Sept. 2 NL East (PHI), NL wild card (PHI, ARI) Cardinals at Dodgers Sept. 1-3 NL seeding (LAD), NL wild card (STL) Braves at Phillies Sept. 4-7 NL East (ATL, PHI), NL wild card (PHI), NL seeding (ATL) Red Sox at Orioles Sept. 3-6 AL wild card (BOS, BAL) Cubs at Marlins Sept. 4-6 NL Central (CHC), NL wild card (CHC, MIA) Twins at White Sox Sept. 4-6 AL Central (CHW), AL wild card (MIN, CHW) Rays at Rangers Sept. 3-6 AL East (TB), AL West (TEX), AL wild card (TEX) Diamondbacks at Astros Sept. 4-6 NL wild card (ARI), AL West (HOU), AL wild card (HOU) Yankees at Padres Sept. 4-6 AL East (NYY), AL wild card (SD)

The Brewers have what should be a fairly safe lead in the NL Central, but they have six head-to-head games against the Cubs remaining, and those six games all take place within the first two weeks of September. The Blue Jays and Guardians have a compelling matchup in week one insofar as the third wild-card spot in the AL is concerned.

Week 2

Series Dates At stake Guardians at Orioles Sept. 7-9 AL Central (CLE), AL wild card (CLE, BAL) Cubs at Brewers Sept. 7-9 NL Central (CHC, MIL), NL wild card (CHC), NL seeding (MIL) Astros at Phillies Sept. 8-10 AL West (HOU), AL wild card (HOU), NL East (PHI), NL wild card (PHI) Rays at Braves Sept. 8-10 AL East (TB), NL East (ATL), NL seeding (ATL) Rangers at Mariners Sept. 8-10 AL West (TEX, SEA), AL wild card (TEX, SEA) Orioles at Blue Jays Sept. 11-13 AL wild card (BAL, TOR) Astros at Rays Sept. 11-13 AL West (HOU), AL East (TB), AL wild card (HOU) Dodgers at Marlins Sept. 11-13 NL West (LAD), NL wild card (MIA), NL seeding (LAD) Phillies at Braves Sept. 11-13 NL East (PHI, ATL), NL wild card (PHI), NL seeding (ATL) Guardians at Twins Sept. 11-13 AL Central (CLE), AL wild card (CLE, MIN) Rangers at Diamondbacks Sept. 11-13 AL West (TEX), AL wild card (TEX), NL wild card (ARI) White Sox at Cardinals Sept. 11-13 AL Central (CHW), NL wild card (STL)

In Week 2, the Guardians again square off with a team chasing them for the third wild-card spot, and the Rays and Braves get together in a potential World Series preview. If the Phillies are going to put heat on the Braves in the NL East, then they'll need to take their head-to-head weekend series.

Week 3

Series Dates At stake White Sox at Guardians Sept. 14-16 AL Central (CHW, CLE), AL wild card (CLE) Braves at Cubs Sept. 14-16 NL East (ATL), NL wild card (CHC), NL seeding (ATL) Yankees at Twins Sept. 14-16 AL East (NYY), AL wild card (MIN) Marlins at Diamondbacks Sept. 14-16 NL wild card (MIA, ARI) Red Sox at Rangers Sept. 15-17 AL wild card (BOS, TEX), AL West (TEX) Brewers at Orioles Sept. 18-20 NL Central (MIL), AL wild card (BAL), NL seeding (MIL) Red Sox at Rays Sept. 18-20 AL wild card (BOS), AL East (TB) Blue Jays at Rangers Sept. 18-20 AL wild card (TOR, TEX), AL West (TEX) Braves at Astros Sept. 18-20 NL East (ATL), AL West (HOU), AL wild card (HOU), NL seeding (ATL) Marlins at Padres Sept. 18 NL wild card (MIA, SD) Yankees at Diamondbacks Sept. 18-20 AL East (NYY), NL wild card (ARI)

The Braves and Cubs give us a possible preview of an eventual playoff clash in the NL bracket, and the Red Sox get an opportunity to remain in the AL East chase with a head-to-head series against the Rays. The Marlins-Padres series has wild-card implications.

Week 4

Series Dates At stake Blue Jays at Orioles Sept. 21-23 AL wild card (TOR, BAL) Rays at Yankees Sept. 22-24 AL East (TB, NYY) Brewers at Phillies Sept. 22-24 NL Central (MIL), NL seeding (MIL), NL East (PHI) Guardians at Red Sox Sept. 22-24 AL Central (CLE), AL wild card (CLE, BOS) Marlins at Cubs Sept. 22-24 NL wild card (MIA, CHC) Astros at Mariners Sept. 22-23 AL West (HOU, SEA), AL wild card (HOU, SEA) Padres at Dodgers Sept. 22-24 NL wild card (SD), NL seeding (LAD) Rays at Phillies Sept. 25-27 AL East (Rays), NL East (PHI), NL wild card (PHI) Orioles at Yankees Sept. 25-27 AL wild card (BAL), AL East (NYY) Cubs at Red Sox Sept. 25-27 NL wild card (CHC), AL wild card (BOS) Braves at Marlins Sept. 25-27 ATL (NL East), NL seeding (ATL), NL wild card (MIA) Rangers at Twins Sept. 25-27 AL West (TEX), AL wild card (TEX, MIN) Cardinals at Brewers Sept. 25-27 NL Central (MIL), NL wild card (STL) Diamondbacks at Padres Sept. 25-27 NL wild card (ARI, SD)

The AL East could come down to this one. Thanks to a Sept. 22 doubleheader, the Rays and Yankees will play four games against one another in the final week of the regular season, and those games may decide the division title (and award a bye). The Astros and Mariners could be a key divisional clash, and it also may determine whether Yordan Alvarez wins the Triple Crown. The D-backs and Padres could square off with the last NL playoff berth hanging in the balance.

Yes, there's lots to be determined when it comes to who's in and who's out of the 2026 postseason, and these September games will sort all of it out. As always, our divisional standings and wild-card standings pages are here to help.