MLB's abbreviated 60-game regular season ends on Sunday, Sept. 27, and several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races in each league.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here's where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 Rays vs. No. 8 Blue Jays

No. 2 Athletics vs. No. 7 Twins

No. 3 White Sox vs. No. 6 Yankees

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Astros

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Rockies

No. 2 Braves vs. No. 7 Marlins

No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Phillies

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Round) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed's ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There's no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that's about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here's how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).



MLB is reportedly looking into a bubble scenario for all or part of the postseason, potentially in Southern California and/or Texas. MLBPA player rep Zack Britton recently told reporters, including Erik Boland of Newsday, that MLB has not yet presented the union with any plans for a neutral site postseason.

Still in the hunt

American League: Orioles (3 GB), Tigers (3 GB)

Orioles (3 GB), Tigers (3 GB) National League: Brewers (1/2 GB), Giants (1/2 GB), Reds (1 1/2 GB), Mets (1 1/2 GB)

At this point the Orioles and Tigers are the only American League teams outside the top eight with a realistic chance to qualify for the postseason. They are both three games behind Toronto for the No. 8 seed at the moment. The Mariners (4 GB) are the only other American League team within five games of a postseason spot.

In the National League four teams are within two games of the No. 8 seed (but no others are within four games), and the No. 8 seed seems to change on a daily basis. It was the Brewers going into Saturday's action. By the end of the night, it was the Rockies. The final few National League postseason spots figure to be the most exciting races the rest of the way.

MLB standings

Below are the MLB standings heading into Sunday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Tampa Bay 27 13 .675 — 96.0% 100.0% Toronto 21 18 .538 5.5 <1.0% 83.8% N.Y. Yankees 21 18 .538 5.5 3.6% 98.7% Baltimore 18 21 .462 8.5 <1.0% 4.5% Boston 14 27 .341 13.5 <1.0% <1.0%

CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. White Sox 25 15 .625 — 17.0% 99.3% Cleveland 24 15 .615 0.5 40.3% 99.7% Minnesota 25 16 .610 0.5 42.4% 99.7% Detroit 17 20 .459 6.5 <1.0% 4.5% Kansas City 14 26 .350 11.0 <1.0% <1.0%

WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Oakland 23 13 .639 — 75.5% 99.8% Houston 21 18 .538 3.5 24.5% 98.8% Seattle 17 22 .436 7.5 <1.0% 6.7% L.A. Angels 16 25 .390 9.5 <1.0% 3.7% Texas 13 25 .342 11.0 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

EAST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Atlanta 23 16 .590 — 78.5% 99.6% Philadelphia 19 16 .543 2.0 20.1% 93.3% Miami 17 17 .500 3.5 <1.0% 19.7% N.Y. Mets 18 22 .450 5.5 <1.0% 23.7% Washington 14 24 .368 8.5 <1.0% 9.1%

CENTRAL W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances Chi. Cubs 23 17 .575 — 69.2% 98.9% St. Louis 16 15 .516 2.5 23.3% 86.6% Milwaukee 18 20 .474 4.0 6.4% 58.3% Cincinnati 18 22 .450 5.0 <1.0% 29.4% Pittsburgh 12 26 .316 10.0 <1.0% <1.0%

WEST W L PCT GB Division title chances Postseason chances L.A. Dodgers 30 11 .732 — 99.3% 100.0% San Diego 24 17 .585 6.0 <1.0% 98.7% Colorado 19 20 .487 10.0 <1.0% 35.2% San Francisco 19 21 .475 10.5 <1.0% 50.8% Arizona 15 25 .375 14.5 <1.0% 1.4%

Sunday's notable games

Brewers at Cleveland, 1:00 p.m. ET

Yankees at Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET

Phillies at Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET

Marlins at Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays at Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. ET

Reds at Pirates, 1:35 p.m. ET

White Sox at Royals, 2:05 p.m. ET

Tigers at Twins, 2:10 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks at Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Cubs, 7:00 p.m. ET

Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Because more than half the league will qualify for the playoffs this season, there are more games relevant to the postseason races on the schedule than usual this time of year. That's a good thing! That's what MLB wants, more teams in the race and more compelling games down the stretch. This daily list will inevitably shrink as teams clinch postseason spots or are eliminated.