Five Major League Baseball playoff spots remain open with four days left in the MLB regular season. Thursday features another slate of crucial games, including the opener of a four-game series between the Rangers and Mariners that will go a long way in determining the AL West and AL wild-card races. The MLB playoff picture is shaping up with seven teams in the field, and the Rangers and Diamondbacks could join them Thursday.

The Orioles also enter Thursday needing just one win to secure their first AL East title since 2016. Baltimore hosts the Red Sox at Camden Yards to kick off their final series of the regular season. In other AL action, the Blue Jays -- still in control of their playoff destiny -- host the Yankees and can lower their magic number to two with a victory.

In the National League, the top four seeds are set with the Braves, Dodgers, Brewers and Phillies locked into place. That leaves the final two wild-card spots open. The Diamondbacks are in control of the No. 5 seed and can possibly clinch a playoff spot on Thursday. The Marlins and Cubs enter the day tied in the standings, but Miami owns the tiebreaker and controls its own fate.

Trying to keep up with everything? We're here to help with a handy guide to what's at stake on Wednesday.

Thursday's key games

Who can clinch on Thursday?

The Orioles clinch the AL East and home-field advantage through the ALCS with a win.

The Rangers clinch a playoff berth with a win.

The Diamondbacks clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Cubs loss.

The Braves clinch home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason with a win or Orioles loss.

Magic numbers

Orioles' magic number to clinch AL East: 1

Rangers' magic number to clinch playoff berth: 1

Rangers' magic number to clinch AL West: 2

Diamondbacks' magic number to clinch playoff berth: 2

Blue Jays' magic number to clinch playoff berth: 3

With the new playoff format, MLB has done away with Game 163 tiebreakers. All ties in the standings will be determined by tiebreaker rules, which begin with the head-to-head record.