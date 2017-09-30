MLB playoff picture: Yankees alive in AL East, Dodgers eye top overall seed

Saturday and Sunday are all that remain in the 2017 regular season, and we've still got some things to sort out. As such, it's going to be an eventful weekend in MLB. Before we set Saturday's scene, here's what we already know ...

The Twins will be the road team in the AL Wild Card Game, likely against the Yankees, who have clinched a playoff berth.

The Indians are AL Central champs.

The Astros are AL West champs.

The Red Sox have clinched a playoff berth.

The Diamondbacks will host the NL Wild Card Game.

The Dodgers (NL West champs) will play the NL Wild Card Game winner in the NLDS.

The Nationals are NL East champs and will play the Cubs (NL Central champs) in the NLDS.

Now here's what's still up for grabs ...

AL East

The Red Sox's loss to Houston on Friday in tandem with the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays means that Boston is two games up on the Yankees in the AL East with two games to play. As such, if the Red Sox win either of their final two games or the Yankees lose either of their next two games, then the Red Sox will be AL East champs for a second straight year.

So what happens if the Yankees win their final two games and the Red Sox wind up getting swept by the Astros? The Yankees, by virtue of winning the season series, will host a tiebreaker game against the Red Sox on Monday. Coincidentally, that would be the 39th anniversary of Bucky Dent's famous home run in the 1978 AL East tiebreaker game at Fenway. Anyhow, the loser of this one would host the Twins the very next day in the AL Wild Card Game.

AL home-field advantage

The Indians are one game ahead of the Astros in the race for top seed in the AL with two to play. Top seed of course gets home-field advantage throughout the AL bracket plays the winner of the AL Wild Card Game in the ALDS. The No. 2 seed in the AL plays the AL East champ in the ALDS. Since the Indians won the head-to-head season series, they hold the tiebreaker over Houston.

Second NL wild card

The Brewers and Rockies each won on Friday night, and that means the Rockies hold their two-game lead with two to play. The Brewers only hope is to win their final two games in St. Louis and hope that the rest-and-stay-healthy Dodgers beat the Rockies on Saturday and Sunday. If that happens, then the Rockies would host a tiebreaker game on Monday since they won the season series against Milwaukee. All of this is for the right to visit the Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card Game.

Overall top seed

The Dodgers have a one-game lead over the Indians for this one, and the Astros are two games out. That means the Dodgers lock up overall top seed -- and thus the right to host any deciding game -- with any combination of wins plus Cleveland losses that add up to two. (The Dodgers hold the tiebreaker over the Indians.) If the Astros win out, and the Dodgers and Indians drop their last two, then the Astros hold the tiebreaker over L.A. Winner of top overall seed gets to play a potential World Series Game 7 at home.

Developing!