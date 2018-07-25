MLB playoff projections: Yankees get a boost with Zach Britton; Nathan Eovaldi trade hurts Red Sox?

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees acquired Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles. Not to be outdone, the Boston Red Sox added Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday from the Tampa Bay Rays.

You might be wondering how the deals have impacted each club, as well as their chances of winning the American League East. Luckily for you (and everyone else), Stephen Oh's SportsLine projections are here to answer those questions.

Yankees get minor boost with Britton

Let's begin by looking at what the forecast says concerning the Yankees, who have slid in the standings. Prior to adding Britton, New York was expected to win 104 games. Their division odds were around 26 percent, with their overall playoff odds at 99.8 percent. With Britton in tow, the Yankees have added 0.4 wins, as well as about five percentage points of divisional odds:

Split Wins Division% Playoff% Pre-trade 103.9 25.9% 99.8% Post-trade 104.3 30.7% 99.9% Net 0.4 4.8% 0.1%

Eovaldi addition hurts Red Sox?

As for the Red Sox, the Eovaldi addition actually hurts their chances -- albeit in part because he's not deemed an upgrade over Eduardo Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz.

Eovaldi also gets dinged due to his home-run rate and his expected opponents the rest of the way -- homer-heavy teams like the Yankees, Astros, and Indians. Before the deal, the Red Sox were expected to win about 0.6 games more. Nonetheless, Boston still has a 69.3 percent shot at winning the AL East and a 99.9 percent chance at reaching the postseason.

Split Wins Division% Playoff% Pre-trade 107.7 74.1% 99.9% Post-trade 107.1 69.3% 99.9% Net -0.6 -4.8% 0.00%

Of course, this is but a snapshot in time. Both clubs could well make at least one more move before Tuesday's deadline. Even if they don't, clearly the Yankees and Red Sox are well positioned to make it to October.