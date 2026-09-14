Only two weeks remain in the regular season and, at this point in the year, who you play is as important as how you're playing. The new, more balanced schedule means division rivals all play very similar schedules, but sometimes you catch a good opponent when they're cold or a bad opponent when they're hot. Timing is everything in this game.

With the caveat that any team can beat any other team on any night in this game, here are three teams with what is, on paper, a favorable schedule the rest of the season, plus three teams with a difficult remaining schedule, again on paper.

Three teams with favorable schedules

Dates Opponents Sept. 14-16 at Guardians Sept. 17-20 vs. Tigers Sept. 22-24 at Royals Sept. 25-27 vs. Rockies

That three-game series in Cleveland beginning Monday could go down as one of the most important series of the year in all of baseball, not just for the ChiSox and Guardians. Chicago's AL Central lead has dwindled to a half-game over Cleveland, though the White Sox do lead the season series 6-4. One more head-to-head win secures the tiebreaker, which could be enormous. It could be the difference between getting a bye straight to the ALDS and having to go on the road for the Wild Card Series.

After these three ultra-important games in Cleveland, the White Sox will face three teams that are well out of the race, if not already eliminated from postseason contention. The Rockies have been eliminated, the Royals will be eliminated soon, and the Tigers could be eliminated during their series with Chicago. First things first: The ChiSox have to take care of business in Cleveland. After that, they have a fairly soft landing the rest of the way.

Dates Opponents Sept. 14-16 at Angels Sept. 18-20 at Rockies Sept. 22-23 vs. Astros Sept. 24-27 vs. Angels

The Mariners were kind enough to remind everyone you can't assume wins against bad teams. They played seven of their last 10 games against the woebegone Athletics, and went 2-5 in those seven games. Twice this past weekend, they gave up a walk-off two-run home run while leading by one run. Close out those wins and go 4-3 rather than 2-5 against the A's, and the Mariners are only three games behind the Astros in the AL West. Instead, they're five back in the division. Rough.

Still, the Mariners will play 10 of their final 12 games against the two worst teams in baseball. The Angels and Rockies have already been eliminated from postseason contention and are just running out the clock on their season. Sweep that two-game series against the Astros and take care of business against the Angels and Rockies and the Mariners just might have a chance in what is one of the least impressive divisions in recent memory. There's a real chance a sub-.500 team comes out of the AL West. Why not Seattle?

Dates Opponents Sept. 14-16 vs. Tigers Sept. 18-20 at Rangers Sept. 21-23 at Orioles Sept. 25-27 vs. Reds

Like the Mariners, the Blue Jays dropped the ball against the A's recently, losing two of three in West Sacramento last week. They did bank series wins against the Royals and Orioles around that Athletics series though, and they're only one game behind the Guardians for the third wild card. The Blue Jays will watch this week's Guardians vs. White Sox series intently. They have the tiebreaker over the Guardians but not the White Sox, so Toronto will root for a White Sox sweep in Cleveland.

As for their own schedule, the Blue Jays will visit a Rangers team this weekend that is a) fighting for an AL West title, and b) only one game behind the Blue Jays in the wild-card race. Those will be three pretty important games. Otherwise, the Tigers and Reds will soon be eliminated from the postseason races, and the Orioles could be out of it by next week too. Given the wild-card standings, that series in Texas this weekend will essentially be a postseason series. The stakes are pretty high.

Three teams with tough schedules

Dates Opponents Sept. 15-17 at Rangers Sept. 18-20 at Rays Sept. 22-24 vs. Guardians Sept. 25-27 vs. Cubs

The Red Sox are fairly secure in the second wild-card spot. They're six games up on the Guardians for the third wild-card spot and seven games up on a postseason berth in general. They're 4 ½ games behind the Yankees for the top wild-card spot (and it's really 5 ½ games because New York won the season series and holds the tiebreaker). So, in a way, the Red Sox aren't playing for much right now. They're unlikely to catch the Yankees or fall out of wild-card position entirely.

Nothing is clinched yet, though, and the Red Sox have series remaining with the Rangers and Guardians, two teams not far behind them in the wild-card race. The Rays can't wrap up the AL East title by this weekend, so that series with the Red Sox will be important. The Cubs have stumbled lately and are now only four games up on a postseason berth. They could very well be playing for a wild-card spot in that final series. The Red Sox have four series left, all against good teams with something to play for.

Teams Opponents Sept. 14-16 at Twins Sept. 18-20 at Diamondbacks Sept. 22-24 vs. Rays Sept. 25-27 vs. Orioles

The Yankees are in no danger of missing the postseason. In fact, they'll clinch a spot with a win Monday night. They are aiming for the AL East title, though, and because they are four games behind the Rays with four head-to-head games remaining (that Sept. 22-24 series includes a doubleheader), the Yankees control their own destiny. Sweep Tampa in those four games, match their record in the other remaining games, and New York will win the division. Easier said than done, of course, but it is doable.

The Twins have crashed hard the last few weeks, but they're a much better team at home than on the road, plus they took two of three from the Yankees in New York a few weeks ago. The Yankees go from Minnesota to Arizona, where they'll play a desperate D-backs team fighting for a wild-card spot, then they'll play four games in three days against the Rays. Again, the Yankees are in no danger of missing the postseason. To win the division, though, they have to navigate a pretty tough schedule.

Teams Opponents Sept. 15-16 at Nationals Sept. 17-20 at Mets Sept. 22-24 vs. Brewers Sept. 25-27 vs. Rays

Like the Cubs, the Phillies have stumbled enough lately that they are only four games up on a postseason berth. They want to get a wild-card spot, first and foremost, then they want to clinch the top wild-card spot and secure home-field advantage. It is likely the Cubs and Phillies will meet in the Wild Card Series, and the Cubs have one of the best home records in baseball. The Phillies want to make sure that series is played in Citizens Bank Park, not Wrigley Field.

Although the Mets are out of the postseason race, that four-game set at Citi Field might be the toughest remaining series for the Phillies. The Mets are 22-14 since the trade deadline and are playing much better baseball of late, and the rivalry means those will be four very intense games. Philadelphia has to hope the Brewers and Rays clinch Wild Card Series byes by next week and take their foot off the gas; otherwise, that last week will be as tough as it gets.