MLB playoff scores, live updates: Braves vs. Cardinals and Astros vs. Rays, highlights, full coverage

Monday's slate of postseason baseball is underway with three possible close-out games. That's because the Rays staved off elimination in the first game of the four-game slate, a 10-3 win in Game 3 over the top-seeded Astros at Tropicana Field. Homers from Kevin Kiermaier, Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe ran starter Zack Greinke out of the game after just 3 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile in the National League, Game 3 between the Braves and Cardinals is underway with both teams exchanging leads. Marcell Ozuna and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and Ozuna hit his second of the day three innings later. However, the Braves quieted the big crowd at Busch Stadium once again with a three-run fifth inning that featured a two-run home run from Ozzie Albies. Here's how you can watch the games and follow along with live updates:

How to watch Monday's postseason games

Final: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis | Time : 3:07 p.m. ET | TV : TBS

Atlanta at St. Louis | : 3:07 p.m. ET | : TBS Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: TBS

L.A. Dodgers at Washington | 6:40 p.m. ET | TBS Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota | Time: 8:40 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

