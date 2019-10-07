MLB playoff scores, live updates: Braves vs. Cardinals and Astros vs. Rays, highlights, full coverage
The Braves and Cardinals trading blows in Game 3 of the NLDS in St. Louis
Monday's slate of postseason baseball is underway with three possible close-out games. That's because the Rays staved off elimination in the first game of the four-game slate, a 10-3 win in Game 3 over the top-seeded Astros at Tropicana Field. Homers from Kevin Kiermaier, Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe ran starter Zack Greinke out of the game after just 3 2/3 innings.
Meanwhile in the National League, Game 3 between the Braves and Cardinals is underway with both teams exchanging leads. Marcell Ozuna and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and Ozuna hit his second of the day three innings later. However, the Braves quieted the big crowd at Busch Stadium once again with a three-run fifth inning that featured a two-run home run from Ozzie Albies. Here's how you can watch the games and follow along with live updates:
How to watch Monday's postseason games
Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
- Final: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3 (HOU leads series 2-1)
- Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis | Time: 3:07 p.m. ET | TV: TBS
- Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: TBS
- Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota | Time: 8:40 p.m. ET | TV: FS1
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by!
