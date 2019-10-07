MLB playoff scores, live updates: Dodgers vs. Nationals and Yankees vs. Twins, highlights, full coverage

Monday's slate of postseason baseball is underway with two possible close-out games. That's because the Rays and Cardinals staved off elimination in the first two games of the four-game slate. Tampa Bay secured a 10-3 win in Game 3 over the top-seeded Astros at Tropicana Field. Homers from Kevin Kiermaier, Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe ran starter Zack Greinke out of the game after just 3 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile in the National League, St. Louis walked it off in extra innings against the Braves, 5-4, to force a Game 5. Both teams exchanged leads throughout Monday's matchup, with Marcell Ozuna hitting a pair of homers and Ronald Acuna Jr. collecting four hits. Ozzie Albies also hit a homer for Atlanta. However, it was Yadier Molina who came to the rescue for the Red Birds in the 10th inning with a walk-off sacrifice fly off Julio Teheran.

Game 4 between the Dodgers and Nationals is underway, with L.A. leading 1-0 thanks to a Justin Turner solo shot off Max Scherzer. The Yankees and Twins will get things going momentarily. Here's how you can watch the games and follow along with live updates:

Monday's postseason scores and schedule

Final: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

Final: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4

Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: TBS

L.A. Dodgers at Washington | 6:40 p.m. ET | TBS Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota | Time: 8:40 p.m. ET | TV: FS1

