MLB playoff scores, live updates: Dodgers vs. Nationals and Yankees vs. Twins, highlights, full coverage
For the second time this postseason, fans are treated to four meaningful games in one day
Monday's slate of postseason baseball is underway with two possible close-out games. That's because the Rays and Cardinals staved off elimination in the first two games of the four-game slate. Tampa Bay secured a 10-3 win in Game 3 over the top-seeded Astros at Tropicana Field. Homers from Kevin Kiermaier, Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe ran starter Zack Greinke out of the game after just 3 2/3 innings.
Meanwhile in the National League, St. Louis walked it off in extra innings against the Braves, 5-4, to force a Game 5. Both teams exchanged leads throughout Monday's matchup, with Marcell Ozuna hitting a pair of homers and Ronald Acuna Jr. collecting four hits. Ozzie Albies also hit a homer for Atlanta. However, it was Yadier Molina who came to the rescue for the Red Birds in the 10th inning with a walk-off sacrifice fly off Julio Teheran.
Game 4 between the Dodgers and Nationals is underway, with L.A. leading 1-0 thanks to a Justin Turner solo shot off Max Scherzer. The Yankees and Twins will get things going momentarily. Here's how you can watch the games and follow along with live updates:
Monday's postseason scores and schedule
- Final: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3 (HOU leads series 2-1)
- Final: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (Series tied 2-2)
- Game 4: L.A. Dodgers at Washington | Time: 6:40 p.m. ET | TV: TBS
- Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota | Time: 8:40 p.m. ET | TV: FS1
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
