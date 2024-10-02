MLB playoff scores: Live updates from Astros vs. Tigers, Orioles vs. Royals; Wild Card schedule, results
The Astros and Orioles are facing elimination at home on Wednesday afternoon
The 2024 MLB postseason continues Wednesday with Game 2 of the four Wild Card Series matchups. On the American League side, the Royals and Tigers earned wins in Game 1 and are one victory away from advancing to the ALDS. The Astros and Orioles will look to keep their seasons alive at home in Game 2, and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. This is Year 3 of MLB's 12-team postseason format and the team that won Game 1 has won all eight previous Wild Card Series, including seven sweeps.
The AL Central-winning Guardians and AL East-winning Yankees earned Wild Card Series byes and await the winners of the Wild Card Series. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket and here now are Wednesday's American League schedule and scores. All games on Wednesday are streaming on Fubo (Try for free).
Wednesday's AL Wild Card Series scores
- Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m. ET (How to watch)
- Orioles vs. Royals, 4:38 p.m. ET (How to watch)
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.
-
3:39
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Braves at Padres - Game 1
-
1:37
Padres Sound Off After NL Wild Card Game 1 Win Over Braves
-
4:32
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Mets at Brewers - Game 1 (10/1)
-
3:30
Mets-Brewers Game 1 Recap: Mets Overcome Early Deficit To Take Game 1 Over Brewers
-
1:17
Pat Murphy, Carlos Mendoza Discuss Their Game 1 Tilt
-
4:32
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Tigers at Astros - Game 1
-
2:07
Tigers Hold Off Late Astros Rally To Win Game 1
-
2:02
AJ Hinch and Tarik Skubal Sound Off Following Game 1 Win
-
2:38
MLB Wild Card Highlights: Ragans, Witt lift Royals over Orioles in Game 1
-
1:47
Hear From the Royals and Orioles After Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series
-
3:31
Royals Blank Orioles To Take 1-0 Series Lead
-
1:57
Hot Padres Draw Shorthanded Braves In Wild Card
-
1:44
Mets Head To Milwaukee To Face Brewers Off Monday's Exciting Finish
-
1:10
Cole Ragans, Royals Take On Corbin Burnes, Orioles In Game 1
-
1:58
Justin Verlander Left Off Astros Wild Card Roster
-
1:29
Tigers Send Tarik Skubal To The Mount vs. Veteran Astros
-
4:14
MLB All-Time Hits Leader Pete Rose Dies At 83
-
2:05
Tarik Skubal Looks To Get Tigers Going In Game 1
-
1:36
A.J. Hinch Sorry For Cheating Scandal Ahead Of Series
-
0:48
Justin Verlander Left Off Wildcard Roster