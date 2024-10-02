MLB playoff scores: Live updates from Astros vs. Tigers, Orioles vs. Royals; Wild Card schedule, results

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Wednesday with Game 2 of the four Wild Card Series matchups. On the American League side, the Royals and Tigers earned wins in Game 1 and are one victory away from advancing to the ALDS. The Astros and Orioles will look to keep their seasons alive at home in Game 2, and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. This is Year 3 of MLB's 12-team postseason format and the team that won Game 1 has won all eight previous Wild Card Series, including seven sweeps.

The AL Central-winning Guardians and AL East-winning Yankees earned Wild Card Series byes and await the winners of the Wild Card Series. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket and here now are Wednesday's American League schedule and scores. All games on Wednesday are streaming on Fubo (Try for free).

Wednesday's AL Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.