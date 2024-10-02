MLB playoff scores: Live updates from Astros vs. Tigers, Orioles vs. Royals; Wild Card schedule, results

The Astros and Orioles are facing elimination at home on Wednesday afternoon

The 2024 MLB postseason continues Wednesday with Game 2 of the four Wild Card Series matchups. On the American League side, the Royals and Tigers earned wins in Game 1 and are one victory away from advancing to the ALDS. The Astros and Orioles will look to keep their seasons alive at home in Game 2, and force a decisive Game 3 on Thursday. This is Year 3 of MLB's 12-team postseason format and the team that won Game 1 has won all eight previous Wild Card Series, including seven sweeps.

The AL Central-winning Guardians and AL East-winning Yankees earned Wild Card Series byes and await the winners of the Wild Card Series. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket and here now are Wednesday's American League schedule and scores. All games on Wednesday are streaming on Fubo (Try for free).

Wednesday's AL Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:39

    MLB Wild Card Highlights: Braves at Padres - Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Padres Sound Off After NL Wild Card Game 1 Win Over Braves

  • Image thumbnail
    4:32

    MLB Wild Card Highlights: Mets at Brewers - Game 1 (10/1)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:30

    Mets-Brewers Game 1 Recap: Mets Overcome Early Deficit To Take Game 1 Over Brewers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Pat Murphy, Carlos Mendoza Discuss Their Game 1 Tilt

  • Image thumbnail
    4:32

    MLB Wild Card Highlights: Tigers at Astros - Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    2:07

    Tigers Hold Off Late Astros Rally To Win Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    AJ Hinch and Tarik Skubal Sound Off Following Game 1 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    MLB Wild Card Highlights: Ragans, Witt lift Royals over Orioles in Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Hear From the Royals and Orioles After Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

  • Image thumbnail
    3:31

    Royals Blank Orioles To Take 1-0 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Hot Padres Draw Shorthanded Braves In Wild Card

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Mets Head To Milwaukee To Face Brewers Off Monday's Exciting Finish

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Cole Ragans, Royals Take On Corbin Burnes, Orioles In Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Justin Verlander Left Off Astros Wild Card Roster

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Tigers Send Tarik Skubal To The Mount vs. Veteran Astros

  • Image thumbnail
    4:14

    MLB All-Time Hits Leader Pete Rose Dies At 83

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Tarik Skubal Looks To Get Tigers Going In Game 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    A.J. Hinch Sorry For Cheating Scandal Ahead Of Series

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Justin Verlander Left Off Wildcard Roster

See All MLB Videos