MLB Playoffs 2017: Divisional series shaping up to be the best in over a decade

With the New York Yankees defeating the Minnesota Twins, this year's divisional round is shaping up to be one of the most loaded in terms of win totals in recent history. The Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night to determine who the final divisional round contestant will be, but as it stands 2017's top-heavy regular season looks like it's finally going to pay off.

So far, this year's playoff features the Cleveland Indians (102 wins), the Los Angeles Dodgers (104 wins), the Houston Astros (101 wins), the Washington Nationals (97 wins), the Boston Red Sox (93 wins), the New York Yankees (91 wins) and the Chicago Cubs (92 wins). Should the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies, it would add a 93-win team to the fold, bringing the grand total for all divisional teams to 773. If the Rockies pull off the upset, their 87 wins would bring the total to 767. A Diamondbacks win would also put the Cubs at the second-lowest win total among all playoff teams -- only ahead of the Yankees.

Since the Wild Card was implemented in 2011, there has been only one other instance that every team in the divisional round has had at least 90 wins (2013). Indeed, even as things stand, the last time there were three 100-win teams playing in the divisional round was in 2002, when the Braves, Athletics and Yankees all played (notably, all three of those teams lost their respective divisional series).

If the Diamondbacks win, it would be the highest win total in a divisional series since 2002, when the total was an astounding 790. If the Rockies advance, it would be the most combined wins since 2004, when the eight teams playing in the divisional round netted 769 total wins. Either way, what stands out about 2017 is the balance of the teams playing. A maximum of 17 games will separate the top seeded Dodgers from the Wild Card entry, and if the Diamondbacks prevail then that would cut the gap to a mere 11 games.

Whatever ends up happening, it makes what could at times feel like a regular season slog worth it. Fans will be treated to the Indians and Yankees in an LDS series, which almost feels criminal. Even the Red Sox and the Astros will have an LCS vibe to it, though that's just by virtue of two divisional winners playing. The Dodgers have the added element of playing against a divisional rival in the LDS series, which should spark the competition regardless of who they face off against.

Obviously, all of those regular season wins are for naught if a team can't advance past the divisional round. But no matter who ends up winning, 22 fanbases watching passively will at least get a show.