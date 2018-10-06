MLB playoffs 2018: Manny Machado hits first postseason home run as member of Dodgers
Machado put the Dodgers up early in Game 2 of the NLDS in Los Angeles
In Game 2 of the NLDS between the Braves and Dodgers (ATL-LAD GameTracker), Anibal Sanchez was close to working around a Joc Pederson leadoff double and escaping the first inning unscathed. Manny Machado, however, decided not to cooperate:
Yep, that's a home run on a 3-0 count. Hey, runner in scoring position with two outs, you might as well go up there swinging. Sanchez let a cutter get too much of the plate, and Machado made him pay. In related matters:
That's Machado's third career home run on a 3-0 count, and it's second postseason home run, his first in Dodger blue. After going 0 for 4 in the Dodgers' Game 1 win, Machado's career postseason line dropped to .148/.207/.296 in 31 plate appearances. This, though, will certainly help matters.
