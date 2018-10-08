MLB playoffs: 2018 World Series betting odds, projections all favor the Dodgers-Astros rematch

With one of the National League Division Series already in the books, Westgate has put together the updated World Series odds for the seven remaining postseason clubs. Here are the latest betting lines:

Now here, via SportsLine, are each team's LDS, LCS and World Series projections:



As of Monday, SportsLine considers the Braves and Indians real long shots. Anything can happen in the playoffs, though. That's what makes it fun.

The Brewers swept the Rockies in the National League Division Series so there is only the Dodgers-Braves NLDS left. The Dodgers currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Braves, and will face off for Game 3 on Monday afternoon at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

The American League Division Series between the Yankees and Red Sox is currently tied at 1-1, and Game 3 will take place at Yankee Stadium on Monday night. The Indians will try to avoid a sweep by the Astros (HOU leads 2-0) when they host Game 3 on Monday afternoon.

