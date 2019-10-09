MLB playoffs 2019: Daily schedule, Bracket, dates, start times, live stream and TV channels

The MLB playoffs got started last week and will run through a potential World Series Game 7 on Oct. 30. Both National League Division Series are heading to winner-take-all Game 5s on Wednesday. The Astros and Rays over in the American League are also playing winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday. After the LDS round, the League Championship Series and the World Series are best-of-seven series.

Game times have not yet been announced. The rest of the postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, TBS and MLB Network. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

Division Series



Tuesday, Oct. 8

ALDS Game 4: Rays 4, Astros 1

Wednesday, Oct. 9

NLDS Game 5: Cardinals at Braves (TBS) -- 5 p.m.

NLDS Game 5: Nationals at Dodgers (TBS) -- 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10

ALDS Game 5: Rays at Astros -- 7 p.m. (FS1)

League Championship Series

Friday, Oct. 11

NLCS Game 1 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1: Yankees vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLCS Game 2 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 13

ALCS Game 2: Yankees vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3: Yankees vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

NLCS Game 4 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

ALCS Game 4: Yankees vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

*NLCS Game 5 (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 17

*ALCS Game 5: Yankees vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

Friday, Oct. 18

*NLCS Game 6 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 6: Yankees vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

*NLCS Game 7 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 20

*ALCS Game 7: Yankees vs. TBD (Fox or FS1)

* - if necessary

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 22

World Series Game 1 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

World Series Game 2 (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 3 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 4 (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 27

*World Series Game 5 (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

*World Series Game 6 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 7 (Fox)

* - if necessary

Wild Card Games

Tuesday, Oct, 1

NL Wild Card Game: Nationals 4, Brewers 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Game: Rays 5, Athletics 1

Division Series



Thursday, Oct. 3

NLDS Game 1: Cardinals 7, Braves 6

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 6, Nationals 0

Friday, Oct. 4

ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Rays 2

NLDS Game 2: Braves 3, Cardinals 0

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 10, Twins 4

NLDS Game 2: Nationals 4, Dodgers 2

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 2: Yankees 8, Astros 2

ALDS Game 2: Astros 3, Rays 1

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 3: Braves 3, Cardinals 1

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers 10, Nationals 4

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 3: Rays 10, Astros 3

NLDS Game 4: Cardinals 5, Braves 4 (F/10)

NLDS Game 4: Nationals 6, Dodgers 1

ALDS Game 3: Yankees 5, Twins 1