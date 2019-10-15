MLB playoffs 2019: Daily schedule, World Series bracket, dates, start times, live stream and TV channels

The baseball postseason is in full swing and we are a week away from the World Series

The MLB playoffs are in full swing as the ALCS and NLCS continue this week. The postseason schedule could run through Game 7 of the World Series on Oct. 30. The Astros evened up the ALCS on Sunday, while the Nationals have jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the NLCS against the Cardinals. The rest of the postseason games will air on Fox, FS1 and TBS. Games on TBS and the Fox networks can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).  

mlb-playoff-bracket.jpg
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Here's the full playoff schedule:

(All times are U.S./Eastern)  

League Championship Series

Monday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 3: Nationals 8, Cardinals 1

Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3: Astros at Yankees -- 4 p.m. (FS1)
NLCS Game 4: Cardinals at Nationals -- 8 p.m. (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 16
*NLCS Game 5: Cardinals at Nationals -- 4 p.m. (TBS)
ALCS Game 4: Astros at Yankees -- 8 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 5: Astros at Yankees -- 8 p.m. (FS1)

Friday, Oct. 18
*NLCS Game 6: Nationals at Cardinals -- 8 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 19
*ALCS Game 6: Yankees at Astros -- 4 p.m. (8 p.m. without NLCS Game 7) (FS1)
*NLCS Game 7: Nationals at Cardinals -- 8 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 20
*ALCS Game 7: Yankees at Astros -- 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

* - if necessary  

World Series

Tuesday, Oct. 22
World Series Game 1 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23
World Series Game 2 (Fox)  

Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 3 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 4 (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 27
*World Series Game 5 (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 29
*World Series Game 6 (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 30
*World Series Game 7 (Fox)

* - if necessary  

Wild Card Games

Tuesday, Oct, 1
NL Wild Card Game: Nationals 4, Brewers 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Game: Rays 5, Athletics 1

Division Series

Thursday, Oct. 3
NLDS Game 1: Cardinals 7, Braves 6
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 6, Nationals 0  

Friday, Oct. 4
ALDS Game 1: Astros 6, Rays 2
NLDS Game 2: Braves 3, Cardinals 0
ALDS Game 1: Yankees 10, Twins 4
NLDS Game 2: Nationals 4, Dodgers 2 

Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 2: Yankees 8, Astros 2
ALDS Game 2: Astros 3, Rays 1

Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 3: Braves 3, Cardinals 1
NLDS Game 3: Dodgers 10, Nationals 4

Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 3: Rays 10, Astros 3
NLDS Game 4: Cardinals 5, Braves 4 (F/10)
NLDS Game 4: Nationals 6, Dodgers 1
ALDS Game 3: Yankees 5, Twins 1

Tuesday, Oct. 8
ALDS Game 4: Rays 4, Astros 1  

Wednesday, Oct. 9
NLDS Game 5: Cardinals 13, Braves 1
NLDS Game 5: Nationals 7, Dodgers 3 (F/10)

Thursday, Oct. 10
ALDS Game 5: Astros 6, Rays 1&nbsp;

League Championship Series

Friday, Oct. 11
NLCS Game 1: Nationals 2, Cardinals 0

Saturday, Oct. 12
NLCS Game 2: Nationals 3, Cardinals 1
ALCS Game 1: Yankees 7, Astros 0

Sunday, Oct. 13
ALCS Game 2: Astros 3, Yankees 2 (F/11)

