MLB playoffs live updates: Mariners vs. Tigers score, analysis from ALDS Game 2

Jorge Polanco just lifted a home run off Skubal to give Seattle a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
Take a look:
The Mariners are looking to even the best-of-five series at 1-1 tonight.
After four games of action on Saturday, we now move to the second day of the divisional round in the 2025 Major League Baseball playoffs. Sunday welcomes Game 2 on the ALDS side with the New York Yankees visiting the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners hosting the Detroit Tigers.
The Blue Jays are in complete control of their series after a 13-7 Game 2 win after rookie Trey Yesavage utterly dominated the Yankees. That means they need one win out of the next three games to send them to the ALCS.
All the way over on the west coast, the Mariners fell in 11 innings to the Tigers, 3-2, Saturday and now need a win to avoid falling behind 0-2 in the best-of-five series before hitting the road. Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Mariners and it's a tall order, because likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers.
The LDS round is of the best-of-five variety. The winners will advance to the League Championship Series, where they'll fight for this year's pennant. Below is Sunday's schedule:
ALDS Game 2: Blue Jays 13, Yankees 7
ALDS Game 2: Tigers (-160) vs. Mariners (+135), 8:03 p.m. | FS1/fubo
CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 2s on Sunday. Follow along below.
We're through 3 ½. Still scoreless.
Castillo again escapes any damage. Still scoreless heading into the bottom of the second.
Here comes Castillo's 50th pitch of the game. He's averaging 10 hurls per out.
Tigers have a leadoff runner here in the second as Keith draws a walk. Castillo has been extremely inefficient so far.
Here's Cal Raleigh. This is power on power.
Arozarena singles to begin the bottom of the first. Mariners are in business.
Castillo is set to deliver his 25th pitch of the first inning.
Carpenter walks. First baserunner of the night. Castillo has already thrown 15 pitches this inning, just two batters in.
Castillo delivers a ball to Torres to begin Game 2.
We're about five minutes from the start of the Tigers and M's. Detroit won last night and has Tarik Skubal on the bump here in Game 2.
We still have more than a half hour until the nightcap, which is the Tigers at Mariners. It should be a doozy of a pitching matchup with Luis Castillo (who is still a beast at home) and Tarik Skubal, the best pitcher on Earth.
The Toronto Blue Jays just made a mockery of the New York Yankees. Again. After a 10-1 win in Game 1 of the best-of-five ALDS, the Blue Jays won Game 2 by the score of 13-7. That score is deceptive, too. The lead was 12-0 before the Yankees even recorded their first hit.
Who starred for the Blue Jays? It's not a short list.
Rookie starting pitcher Trey Yesavage came in with only three career MLB starts. He went 5 ⅓ scoreless, hitless innings and struck out 11 with just one walk (more on Yesavage's historic outing here). He made the most powerful team in baseball look like they didn't even belong on the same field as him.
Third baseman Ernie Clement got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the second. It scored Daulton Varsho, who had doubled to get things going that inning. Varsho later doubled and then homered twice, giving him 12 total bases in one of the most prolific performances in playoff history (it was just the 15th time a player had at least 12 total bases in the postseason). Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a big home run in Game 1, hit a grand slam to make it 9-0 in the fourth. George Springer hit his 20th career playoff home run, tying him with Derek Jeter for fifth on the all-time list. He also later doubled.
On the other side, Yankees ace Max Fried was battered for seven runs on eight hits in three-plus innings of work. The Yankees struck out 14 times and didn't get a hit until the sixth inning. They ended up getting a decent number of hits and seven runs scored is generally pretty good, but all the damage came when the game was already pretty much over.
The series now moves to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. As long as the Blue Jays don't lose three times in a row, they'll be advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2016.
Giancarlo Stanton delivers a two-RBI single. It is 13-7. It's still unbelievably unlikely the Yankees can come back, but the Yankees are making the Blue Jays sweat.
It's incredibly unlikely that the Yankees can make this close, but they have closed the gap to 13-5 with runners on second and third here in the seventh.
Varsho's second home run and fourth extra-base hit of the day puts the Blue Jays up 13-2. This one is now whatever's even worse than a laugher.
Aaron Judge singles and Cody Bellinger homers. It's 12-2 Blue Jays.
He'll exit having punched out 11 batters across 5 ⅓ no-hit innings. Walked one batter.
George Springer, continuing his career renaissance at age 35, has hit a home run.
He's done this plenty of times before in the postseason. That was his 20th career playoff home run. If you think, "hmmm, that sounds like a lot," you'd be correct. Here's the all-time career postseason leaderboard for home runs:
1. Manny Ramirez, 29
2. Jose Altuve, 27
3. Bernie Williams, 22
4. Kyle Schwarber, 21
t5. Derek Jeter, 20
t5. George Springer, 20
Obviously, there are a lot more playoff games in the last few decades than there were further back in history, but it's still pretty darn impressive to club 20 playoff home runs in a career.
Or maybe 12. Springer adds another with a solo home run.
They're up 11-0 and Trey Yesavage has punched out 11 across five no-hit innings.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who homered for the first time in his postseason career in Game 1, just hit a grand slam and sent Rogers Centre into a frenzy. That made it 9-0 Blue Jays, just one day after they beat the Yankees 10-1.
That also marked the first grand slam in Blue Jays playoff history.
Daulton Varsho later in the inning hit a two-run homer to give the Jays an 11-0 lead. This is the second time in franchise history (after the 1993 World Series champs) that the Blue Jays have scored in double digits in back-to-back playoff games.
The Blue Jays scored two runs in the second, three in the third and now six in the fourth. This inning started innocently enough. Andrés Giménez singled on an infield grounder. Myles Straw then walked and the Yankees pulled starter Max Fried. George Springer then drew a walk. After a bases-loaded strikeout, Guerrero stepped to the plate with a chance to essentially put the game to bed. He did so. A few hitters later, Varsho -- who had already doubled twice -- got more involved in the run-scoring party.
The rookie has been outstanding, and has already established a new franchise playoff record. They had four prior games with eight strikeouts: one by Juan Guzmán and Dave Stieb and two by David Price.
Clement, who homered earlier, singles in Varsho
Varsho doubles down the right-field line.
Kirk grounds out but a run scores
Runners at the corners, one out in the third after Schneider walks and Guerrero singles.
The Blue Jays rotation was viewed as a question heading into this series -- how Yesavage would handle his first career playoff start, what they would do in Game 4, and so on. Right now, it's not looking like much of a concern.
He's up to six strikeouts with two outs in the third. Such a tough, unusual look. His splitter is tearing up the Yankees right now.