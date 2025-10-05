MLB playoffs live updates: Mariners vs. Tigers score, analysis from ALDS Game 2

Final: Blue Jays 13, Yankees 7

The Toronto Blue Jays just made a mockery of the New York Yankees. Again. After a 10-1 win in Game 1 of the best-of-five ALDS, the Blue Jays won Game 2 by the score of 13-7. That score is deceptive, too. The lead was 12-0 before the Yankees even recorded their first hit.

Who starred for the Blue Jays? It's not a short list.

Rookie starting pitcher Trey Yesavage came in with only three career MLB starts. He went 5 ⅓ scoreless, hitless innings and struck out 11 with just one walk (more on Yesavage's historic outing here). He made the most powerful team in baseball look like they didn't even belong on the same field as him.

Third baseman Ernie Clement got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the second. It scored Daulton Varsho, who had doubled to get things going that inning. Varsho later doubled and then homered twice, giving him 12 total bases in one of the most prolific performances in playoff history (it was just the 15th time a player had at least 12 total bases in the postseason). Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hit a big home run in Game 1, hit a grand slam to make it 9-0 in the fourth. George Springer hit his 20th career playoff home run, tying him with Derek Jeter for fifth on the all-time list. He also later doubled.

On the other side, Yankees ace Max Fried was battered for seven runs on eight hits in three-plus innings of work. The Yankees struck out 14 times and didn't get a hit until the sixth inning. They ended up getting a decent number of hits and seven runs scored is generally pretty good, but all the damage came when the game was already pretty much over.

The series now moves to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. As long as the Blue Jays don't lose three times in a row, they'll be advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2016.