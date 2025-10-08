MLB playoff live updates: Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Tigers vs. Mariners score, analysis from ALDS Game 3

A pair of Game 3s are on the schedule in the 2025 American League Division Series on Tuesday. The Tigers and Mariners are battling in Detroit to see who can take a 2-1 series lead this afternoon before the Blue Jays try to complete a sweep of the Yankees tonight in the Bronx. Both games are streaming on fubo (Try for free).

In the first game, right-hander Logan Gilbert goes for the M's against right-hander Jack Flaherty for Detroit. Gilbert, on paper, has the edge in this season, as this season he's put up a 110 ERA+ with an FIP of 3.35. Flaherty, meantime, in 2025 has an 89 ERA+ but a less troublesome FIP of 3.85. As for the offenses, Seattle has been modestly better against right-handers than lefties this season, while the Tigers have been the opposite and to a more extreme degree.

As for the nightcap, right-hander Shane Bieber gets the call for the Jays against Yanks lefty Carlos Rodón, who allowed three runs in six innings in his Wild Card Series start against the Boston Red Sox. Regarding the bats, the Jays have had basically balanced platoon splits in 2025, while the Yankees' offense has been a bit worse against righties than lefties.

Tuesday's MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern. Odds via FanDuel.

ALDS Game 3: Tigers (+116) vs. Mariners, 7 p.m. | FS2/MLB Network/fubo (Series tied 1-1)

ALDS Game 3: Yankees (-162) vs. Blue Jays, 8:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Toronto leads 2-0)

You can follow our live updates on both of these critical postseason clashes just below.