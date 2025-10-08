MLB playoff live updates: Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Tigers vs. Mariners score, analysis from ALDS Game 3

It is 4-1 Mariners through five innings. Mariners starter Logan Gilbert has thrown 74 pitches. Both managers have been aggressive at times in the playoffs, so it'll be interesting to see if Dan Wilson tries to squeeze another inning out of Gilbert.
The Tigers and Mariners are tied, 1-1, while the Yankees face elimination tonight vs. the Blue Jays
A pair of Game 3s are on the schedule in the 2025 American League Division Series on Tuesday. The Tigers and Mariners are battling in Detroit to see who can take a 2-1 series lead this afternoon before the Blue Jays try to complete a sweep of the Yankees tonight in the Bronx. Both games are streaming on fubo (Try for free).
In the first game, right-hander Logan Gilbert goes for the M's against right-hander Jack Flaherty for Detroit. Gilbert, on paper, has the edge in this season, as this season he's put up a 110 ERA+ with an FIP of 3.35. Flaherty, meantime, in 2025 has an 89 ERA+ but a less troublesome FIP of 3.85. As for the offenses, Seattle has been modestly better against right-handers than lefties this season, while the Tigers have been the opposite and to a more extreme degree.
As for the nightcap, right-hander Shane Bieber gets the call for the Jays against Yanks lefty Carlos Rodón, who allowed three runs in six innings in his Wild Card Series start against the Boston Red Sox. Regarding the bats, the Jays have had basically balanced platoon splits in 2025, while the Yankees' offense has been a bit worse against righties than lefties.
Tuesday's MLB playoff schedule
- ALDS Game 3: Tigers (+116) vs. Mariners, 7 p.m. | FS2/MLB Network/fubo (Series tied 1-1)
- ALDS Game 3: Yankees (-162) vs. Blue Jays, 8:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Toronto leads 2-0)
You can follow our live updates on both of these critical postseason clashes just below.
That last half-inning was the first 1-2-3 inning of the game. Carlos Rodón is closing in on 50 pitches as the third inning begins. Shane Bieber has yet to throw his 30th. I'm not sure pitch counts matter much in a game like this though, especially for the Yankees. The bullpen will get going the first sign of real trouble. They can't afford to wait around for Rodón to work through a jam.
Carpenter hit a grounder to second and the Mariners tried to turn the inning-ending double play. The throw to first base wasn't good and Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor couldn't hold on. It's 4-1 Mariners now. Had JP Crawford made a better throw to first or had Naylor been able to pick the throw, the inning would be over. Can the Tigers make the Mariners pay?
Dillon Dingler was hit by a pitch and bunted over and then Javier Báez singled. It's first and third with one out for ... Kerry Carpenter. Against a righty! Buckle up.
Giancarlo Stanton lines a single to left to get the Yankees on the board in the bottom of the first. An error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base extended the inning, and the Yankees took advantage.
Aaron Judge singled to start the rally. He is 9 for 19 (.474) this postseason, but with eight singles and one double. At some point the Yankees will need him to hit a ball out of the park if they want to complete this 2-0 comeback. For now, a single in the first inning gets the job done. It's 2-1 Blue Jays.
After the Eugenio Suárez home run, the Mariners drew a pair of walks along with two strikeouts, meaning Cal Raleigh was coming to the plate with two on and two out. The All-Star catcher and possible AL MVP delivered a two-out RBI to push the lead to 4-0.
Logan Gilbert hasn't had a ton of trouble with the Tigers' lineup either, so the Mariners are in the driver's seat here heading to the bottom of the fourth.
Everyone here knows about Raleigh's 60 home runs in the regular season, but he also led the AL with 125 RBI. He's 5 for 11 so far this postseason at the plate.
Three games, three homers for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this series. It's 2-0 Blue Jays in the first inning. Davis Schneider walked as the previous batter.
Guerrero came into this game 10 for 17 with a homer and no strikeouts in his career against Rodón. The Blue Jays are now outhomering the Yankees 9-1 in the series. New York's pitching just hasn't been competitive.
You know it's a big game when the Bleacher Creatures skip Don Mattingly during the Roll Call. Mattingly is on Toronto's coaching staff.
George Springer swings and misses at Carlos Rodón's first pitch.
Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who hit 49 regular-season home runs (though most were with the Diamondbacks), has gone deep.
It is 3-0 Mariners in the top of the fourth.
Suárez hit just .189 in his 53 games after the Mariners acquired him, but he did hit 13 home runs. His power remains top notch and his home runs come in bunches sometimes, too, so this could be a nice sign for the M's.
In the Wild Card era, the Yankees have come back from down 2-0 in a best-of-five series twice: 2001 ALDS vs. Athletics and 2017 ALDS vs. Cleveland. Game 3 for both series was a 1-0 win with seven shutout innings from the starter (Mike Mussina in 2001 and Masahiro Tanaka in 2017). Game 3 in 2001 was the Derek Jeter flip play game in Oakland.
Also, the Yankees are 7-3 in 10 elimination games at home under Aaron Boone, including 5-1 before the ALCS. The one loss was Game 4 of the 2018 ALDS against the Red Sox
Hall of Famer CC Sabathia is throwing out the first pitch here in the Bronx.
Something to keep in mind since the broadcast booth (at least A.J. Pierzynski) apparently doesn't realize it, T-Mobile Park in Seattle has long been the most pitcher-friendly park in baseball. Comerica Park is middle-of-the-road. If you look at the Mariners' splits, you'll see they mash on the road. They were third in the majors in average, second in OPS, tied for first in home runs and third in runs scored on the road. The Tigers hit well at home, too.
Basically: Two runs isn't a monster lead.
The Yankees are about to kick off ALDS Game 3 against the Blue Jays. If they lose, they go home. Our Mike Axisa looked into what they need to do to avoid that fate.
Victor Robles (remember, he won a ring with the 2019 Nationals) doubled to start the inning. Nine-hole hitter JP Crawford singled to shallow left field. Tigers left fielder Riley Greene misplayed the ball for a second and Robles decided to go home. There ended up being a really close play and we had a review, but the safe call was upheld.
Randy Arozarena came next with an RBI single up the middle to make it 2-0 Mariners.
Remarkably, Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty was able to stop the bleeding right there. He walked Cal Raleigh, but then struck out both Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco before getting a deep flyout off the bat of Josh Naylor.
Falling behind 2-0 was obviously a net negative for Flaherty and the Tigers, but it looked for a second like it was about to get much worse.
Cam Schlittler got a big ovation during pregame introductions here at Yankee Stadium after his stellar Game 3 performance against the Red Sox last week.
Jack Flaherty had to work against the Mariners due to Josh Naylor fouling off a bunch of two-strike offerings, and he also walked the next batter, but he's through two innings on 37 pitches. Logan Gilbert has worked around two Tigers singles and has only needed 24 pitches. It's 0-0 through two without any real scoring threat.
Logan Gilbert has thrown 13 fewer pitches through two innings than Jack Flaherty despite allowing two hits. It's still 0-0 in Detroit.
The starters look good so far. Though Logan Gilbert allowed a single, both pitchers finished a scoreless first inning after only nine pitches.
Randy Arozarena sends a pitch back at Flaherty, who gets a piece of it, slowing it down enough for Arozarena to make it close at first. He was called safe, but I think he's going to be out on replay.
Never a good sign when they have to review the first play of the game.
Jack Flaherty vs. Randy Arozarena starts us off. Finally.
Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera with the ceremonial first pitch in Detroit.
This one was supposed to be over by now. Or maybe right around the ninth in a close game. Better late than never.
As inconvenient as this Tigers-Mariners rain delay was, better to start the game like that than break after an inning. This way, both starting pitchers, Jack Flaherty for the Tigers and Logan Gilbert for the Mariners, were able to push their routines back and will be ready to go for first pitch.
Official word from the home team. First pitch is less than an hour away.
It's Logan Gilbert vs. Jack Flaherty with the series tied 1-1. Note the broadcast change. This game and Yankees-Blue Jays will overlap, so they moved Tigers-Mariners to FS2 (and MLB Network). Yanks-Jays will remain on FS1.
The Fox Sports broadcast crew says they're "hoping" for a 7:30 p.m. ET start in Detroit. That is obviously not official, but it is the first real inclination of a start time we've gotten.
Also, Tigers vs. Mariners will air on FS2 now that tonight's games will overlap. Yankees-Blue Jays will stay on FS1.
My amateur radar sleuthing suggests the delay will last another hour or so, but don't hold me to that. The important thing is they expect to play tonight. When they do, it will be Logan Gilbert vs. Jack Flaherty in what is now a best-of-three.
The Tigers just announced that the game will be in a delay due to "inclement weather in the area." We're on standby waiting for a rescheduled first pitch time.
Game 3 of the ALDS between the Mariners and Tigers at Detroit's Comerica Park is presently scheduled to begin at 4:08 p.m. ET. There is rain in the vicinity and in the forecast, but there seems to be increasing optimism that it won't significantly impact the game. Here's what Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters earlier on Tuesday: "Right now the report is that we're going to be just fine. I mean, I think there could be a little bit of rain, but things are looking more promising than they were even 24 hours ago. So we're going to play. We don't know exactly when we're going to start. Right now it's on time. I think I'm going to get an update as we get closer to game time, but all systems go from what I understand."
According to CBS Detroit, there's a 50% chance of showers at around game time, but that figure decreases to 20% by the 5:00 p.m. local time hour.
And there's this:
