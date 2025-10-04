MLB playoffs live updates: Brewers vs. Cubs score, analysis from NLDS Game 1

Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason resumes Saturday with Game 1 of all four Division Series: Cubs vs. Brewers, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Dodgers vs. Phillies and Tigers vs. Mariners. All four home teams -- the Brewers, Blue Jays, Phillies and Mariners -- are playing for the first time in these playoffs after having byes through the Wild Card Series.

Saturday's action sees division rivalries get renewed in Milwaukee and Toronto, and it will feature Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching debut as he takes the mound for the Dodgers against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In the night cap, 60-homer slugger Cal Raleigh will lead the Mariners as they try to take a step toward their first ALCS appearance since 2001.

The LDS round is of the best-of-five variety. The winners will advance to the League Championship Series, where they'll fight for this year's pennant. Below is Saturday's schedule:

Saturday's MLB playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel. All times Eastern.

NLDS Game 1: Brewers (-144) vs. Cubs, 2:08 p.m. | TBS

ALDS Game 1: Blue Jays (-124) vs. Yankees, 4:08 p.m. | Fox/fubo

NLDS Game 1: Phillies (-122) vs. Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. | TBS

ALDS Game 1: Mariners (-200) vs. Tigers, 8:38 p.m. | FS1/fubo

CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 1s on Saturday. Follow along below.