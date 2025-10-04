Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

MLB playoffs live updates: Brewers vs. Cubs score, analysis from NLDS Game 1

The League Division Series all get started on Saturday in the 2025 MLB postseason

By
1 min read

Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason resumes Saturday with Game 1 of all four Division Series: Cubs vs. Brewers, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Dodgers vs. Phillies and Tigers vs. Mariners. All four home teams -- the Brewers, Blue Jays, Phillies and Mariners -- are playing for the first time in these playoffs after having byes through the Wild Card Series.

Saturday's action sees division rivalries get renewed in Milwaukee and Toronto, and it will feature Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching debut as he takes the mound for the Dodgers against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In the night cap, 60-homer slugger Cal Raleigh will lead the Mariners as they try to take a step toward their first ALCS appearance since 2001.

The LDS round is of the best-of-five variety. The winners will advance to the League Championship Series, where they'll fight for this year's pennant. Below is Saturday's schedule:

Saturday's MLB playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel. All times Eastern.

NLDS Game 1: Brewers (-144) vs. Cubs, 2:08 p.m. | TBS
ALDS Game 1: Blue Jays (-124) vs. Yankees, 4:08 p.m. | Fox/fubo
NLDS Game 1: Phillies (-122) vs. Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. | TBS
ALDS Game 1: Mariners (-200) vs. Tigers, 8:38 p.m. | FS1/fubo

CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 1s on Saturday. Follow along below.

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Cubs lineup

And here's how the Cubs are countering:

 
Pinned
Link copied
Brewers lineup

Here's how the No. 1 seed Brewers will line them up today vs. the Cubs:

 
Pinned
Link copied
Welcome to our LDS Game 1 coverage

We'll be with you all day. Here's a look at the schedule: 

  • NLDS Game 1: Brewers vs. Cubs, 2:08 p.m. | TBS
  • ALDS Game 1: Blue Jays vs. Yankees, 4:08 p.m. | Fox/fubo
  • NLDS Game 1: Phillies vs. Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. | TBS
  • ALDS Game 1: Mariners vs. Tigers, 8:38 p.m. | FS1/fubo
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    ALDS Preview: Tigers vs. Mariners

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    ALDS Preview: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    NLDS Preview: Brewers vs. Cubs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:01

    Pitching And Defense Lead Cubs Past Padres

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    What To Expect From Tigers-Mariners Series

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Schlittler Delivers Performance For The Ages

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Shohei Ready For 1st Postseason Start

  • Image thumbnail
    3:00

    NLWC Highlights: Padres at Cubs - Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Cubs Ride Off Strong Defense & Bullpen to Advance to NLDS

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Padres Offseason Outlook Following Wild Card Exit

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    ALWC Highlights: Tigers at Guardians - Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Craig Counsell Sounds Off Ahead of Cubs-Brewers NLDS Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    CHECK IT OUT: Cubs Advance To NLDS!

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Pick To Win Game 3: Red Sox at Yankees

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    How Do The Cubs Stack Up vs. Brewers?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    AL Wildcard Game 3: Red Sox At Yankees

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    AL Wildcard Game 3: Tigers At Guardians

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NL Wildcard Game 3: Padres At Cubs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:37

    Red Sox, Yankees Turn To Rookies In Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    ELECTRIC! Michael Irvin reveals his favorite Miami-FSU game to Kanell and B-Mac

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    MUST-SEE: Flea flicker works to perfection for Colorado State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Arkansas Basketball Primetime at the Palace Slam Dunk Contest

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    UFC 320: Pereira in Largest Underdog Spot of UFC Career

  • Image thumbnail
    0:46

    NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Returns on Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL News & Notes: Wentz, Gabriel Face Daunting Defenses in London

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Ryan Wilson calls his shot: Dillon Gabriel will win his first start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Belichick vs Dabo

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Sean McVay sounds off on failed fourth down on TNF: 'I'm sick right now'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Mac Jones Battles Thru Injury, 49ers Outlasts Rams

See All MLB Videos