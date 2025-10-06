It's been a great little duel between Luzardo and Snell. Each have allowed one hit over five shutout frames.
MLB playoffs live updates: Dodgers vs. Phillies score, analysis from NLDS Game 2
The Dodgers and Brewers will look to take 2-0 series leads over the Phillies and Cubs, respectively, on Monday
Monday brings us more playoff action in Major League Baseball. With the American League Division Series combatants having a travel day, the focus now shifts to Game 2 of each National League Division Series.
In Philly, it's a battle of lefties, as Blake Snell goes for the Dodgers opposite Jesús Luzardo of the Phillies. The L.A. offense has fairly balanced platoon splits this season, while the Phillies have fared modestly worse against left-handed pitching versus right-handers in 2025. Suffice it to say, the Phillies, down 0-1 in a best-of-five series, are under immense pressure to prevail in Game 2 before the series shifts to the west coast. Already, the Phillies are 0-8 in postseason series when they lose Game 1, as they did on Saturday.
As for the late game in Milwaukee, it's another all-lefty affair as Shota Imanaga goes for the visiting Cubs against Aaron Ashby, who's making just his second start of the season. Ashby will be filling the opener role for manager Pat Murphy, while the Cubs will no be doubt be looking for some length out of Imanaga to give their heavily used bullpen something resembling a rest.
The LDS round is of the best-of-five variety. The winners will advance to the League Championship Series, where they'll fight for this year's pennant.
Monday's MLB playoff schedule
Odds via Caesars. All times Eastern.
NLDS Game 2: Dodgers (-130) vs. Phillies (+110), 6:08 p.m. | TBS
NLDS Game 2: Brewers (-130) vs. Cubs (+110), 9:08 p.m. | TBS
CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 2s on Monday. Follow along below.
Phillies have their first knock of the night against Snell here in the fifth.
Laughably quick inning from Luzardo. He's through five scoreless. Snell will again try to match -- he's yet to surrender a hit.
Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper -- the top three hitters in the Phillies lineup -- are now 1 for 16 in this series with nine strikeouts. Harper singled in Game 1 and walked tonight, and Turner walked in Game 1. Schwarber has not been on base in six at-bats so far.
In related news, the Phillies have been held scoreless in 12 of their 13 innings at the plate in this series.
Luzardo with his fourth scoreless inning. This has been a pitcher's duel.
Snell picks off Marsh to end the third. All scoreless.
Marsh draws a walk to begin the bottom of the third.
Ohtani grounds out for the second out in the third. He's now 0 for 2 tonight.
Snell with an easy second. We're still scoreless through two.
Easier second inning from Luzardo, albeit with the same end result. Snell will try to match him.
The Dodgers put two runners on with one out against Jesús Luzardo. Freddie Freeman roped a 104-mph line drive to right, but it found Nick Castellanos' glove before Tommy Edman grounded out to end the threat.
Luzardo needed 24 pitches to get through the frame, and was working behind in the count often. But he gets through a scoreless first.
Luzardo works around traffic to complete a scoreless half inning.
Betts singles through the left side of the infield for the game's first baserunner.
Luzardo punches out Ohtani to begin the game.
Luzardo delivers a ball to Ohtani.
Fifteen years ago today, Roy Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB playoff history. The late Phillies ace blanked the Reds on Oct. 6, 2010 in Game 1 of the NLDS.
To honor the occasion, the Phillies had Halladay's sons throw out a ceremonial first pitch to Carlos Ruiz, the former Phillies catcher who caught Doc's no-no.
And here's how the Phillies will line up behind Jesús Luzardo. Do note that Harrison Bader is not included. He's dealing with a groin injuy.
- Trea Turner, SS
- Kyle Schwarber DH
- Bryce Harper 1B
- Alec Bohm 3B
- J.T. Realmuto C
- Nick Castellanos RF
- Edmundo Sosa 2B
- Brandon Marsh CF
- Otto Kemp LF
Here's how Los Angeles will line up behind lefty Blake Snell:
- Shohei Ohtani DH
- Mookie Betts SS
- Teoscar Hernández RF
- Freddie Freeman 1B
- Tommy Edman 2B
- Enrique Hernandez LF
- Miguel Rojas 3B
- Andy Pages CF
- Ben Rortvedt C
Brewers-Cubs Game 2 won't get started for a few hours yet but Milwaukee already has some good news: Jackson Chourio is back in the lineup, leading off and playing left field. Chourio suffered a hamstring strain during Game 1 Saturday and his MRI came back inconclusive, but the Brewers clearly liked what they saw during his workouts.
Here's our Matt Snyder on some picks for both NLDS games tonight
Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader departed his team's NLDS Game 1 loss to the Dodgers with a groin injury. While a subsequent MRI revealed nothing major, he's not in manager Rob Thomson's lineup for Monday's Game 2.
"We still have [Max] Kepler there. And we've play him in center field. I feel comfortable with where we're at there," Thomson said before Game 2. "I think -- he's going to test it out -- but the only thing that is hindering Bader right now is just being able to run 100 percent. We think he can hit and run at 75, 80 percent. So it really affects his defense more than anything."
That suggests Bader may be available to pinch-hit at some point, but manning the demanding position of center field may be too much for him right now. Bader's a plus defender and a quite useful hitter in platoon-advantaged situations. Normally, he'd definitely be in the lineup opposite lefty starter Blake Snell, but that's not the reality for the Phillies in what's close to a must-win Game 2. Instead, Thomson's lineup will have Brandon Marsh in center and Otto Kemp in left.
-
1:25
Cubs Send Shota Imanaga To The Mound
-
1:05
Brewers Are Proving Why They Have Had The Best Record In The MLB
-
4:06
ALDS Recap: Mariners Scrape By In Game 2, Even Series Up
-
0:55
ALDS Recap: What Happens If The Yankees Don't Comeback?
-
5:49
ALDS Recap: Vladimir Guererro Jr. Propels Blue Jays to 2-0 Lead
-
3:33
ALDS Highlights: Yankees at Blue Jays - Game 2
-
2:25
NLDS Highlights: Dodgers at Phillies - Game 1
-
2:18
ALDS Highlights: Tigers at Mariners - Game 1
-
2:19
ALDS Highlights: Yankees at Blue Jays - Game 1
-
2:21
NLDS Highlights: Brewers at Cubs - Game 1
-
1:17
ALDS Game 1: Blue Jays Rout Yankees for 1st Postseason Win Since 2016
-
1:16
NLDS Game 1: Teoscar Hernandez's 3-Run HR Lifts Dodgers To Win
-
0:55
Matt Snyder Thinks Cubs Will Win NLDS Series Against Brewers
-
0:40
Can Cubs Bounce Back Without Jackson Chourio?
-
1:08
Brewers have 2nd Win in Last 7 Home Playoff Games Against the Cubs
-
1:48
AL Wildcard Game 3: Red Sox At Yankees
-
1:50
AL Wildcard Game 3: Tigers At Guardians
-
1:54
NL Wildcard Game 3: Padres At Cubs
-
0:45
Get More
-
0:29
Ran Carthon's MNF pick: Xavier Worthy the X-factor for Chiefs
-
1:03
Chip Patterson on UNC: 'You're Preaching Patience While Everyone Is Walking Out of Kenan Stadium'
-
0:46
Week 5 Contender Or Pretender: Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1)
-
1:28
Ran Carthon goes 'Southern Dad' mode on Kyler Murray: Cardinals QB needs to be accountable
-
0:23
WHAT JUST HAPPENED!? Titans score TD in the WACKIEST way possible
-
0:47
Josh Allen Sounds Off After Upset Loss To Patriots
-
0:12
MENTAL MISTAKE: Cardinals RB Emari Demercado costs his team a TD by celebrating too early
-
0:45
GUTSY CALL! Broncos make 2-point conversion to take 4th-quarter lead over Eagles
-
0:19
Huge turn of events: Giants' third turnover an 86-yard fumble return TD by Saints
-
0:35
'Bradley Cooper approves!' Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley had 'em on their feet for 47-yard TD hook-up
-
0:18
HE'S FLYING! Saints' Spencer Rattler, Rashid Shaheed hook up for 87-yard TD
-
0:24
SIMPLY AWESOME: Check out Rick Neuheisel's reaction to his son helping UCLA stun Penn State