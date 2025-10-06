MLB playoffs live updates: Dodgers vs. Phillies score, analysis from NLDS Game 2

Monday brings us more playoff action in Major League Baseball. With the American League Division Series combatants having a travel day, the focus now shifts to Game 2 of each National League Division Series.

In Philly, it's a battle of lefties, as Blake Snell goes for the Dodgers opposite Jesús Luzardo of the Phillies. The L.A. offense has fairly balanced platoon splits this season, while the Phillies have fared modestly worse against left-handed pitching versus right-handers in 2025. Suffice it to say, the Phillies, down 0-1 in a best-of-five series, are under immense pressure to prevail in Game 2 before the series shifts to the west coast. Already, the Phillies are 0-8 in postseason series when they lose Game 1, as they did on Saturday.

As for the late game in Milwaukee, it's another all-lefty affair as Shota Imanaga goes for the visiting Cubs against Aaron Ashby, who's making just his second start of the season. Ashby will be filling the opener role for manager Pat Murphy, while the Cubs will no be doubt be looking for some length out of Imanaga to give their heavily used bullpen something resembling a rest.

The LDS round is of the best-of-five variety. The winners will advance to the League Championship Series, where they'll fight for this year's pennant.

Monday's MLB playoff schedule

Odds via Caesars. All times Eastern.

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers (-130) vs. Phillies (+110), 6:08 p.m. | TBS

NLDS Game 2: Brewers (-130) vs. Cubs (+110), 9:08 p.m. | TBS

CBS Sports will have updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 2s on Monday. Follow along below.