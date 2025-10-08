The Mariners add on, but that was a relative win for the Tigers, as it was a double play. So now it's a runner on third with two outs.
MLB playoffs live updates: Tigers vs. Mariners score, analysis from ALDS Game 4
There are four elimination games in the 2025 MLB playoffs on Wednesday
Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason has a loaded slate on Wednesday. Four games, four teams with a chance to reach the LCS round and four teams facing elimination.
The National League portion of the schedule features a pair of 2-0 NLDS series: the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to finish off the Chicago Cubs on the road this evening. The Los Angeles Dodgers, conversely, are back at home for the first time this series, and they have their eyes on ending the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run in the final game of the night.
Over in the American League, the New York Yankees averted elimination against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. They'll attempt to do the same on Wednesday behind rookie righty Cam Schlittler and force a winner-take-all Game 5. The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, are one win against the Detroit Tigers away from their first trip to the American League Championship Series since 2001.
Here's a look at Wednesday's schedule:
Wednesday's MLB playoff scores
- ALDS Game 4: Tigers (-110) vs. Mariners, 3:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Seattle leads 2-1)
- NLDS Game 3: Cubs (-115) vs. Brewers, 5:08 p.m. | TBS (Milwaukee leads 2-0)
- ALDS Game 4: Yankees (-175) vs. Blue Jays, 7:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Toronto leads 2-1)
- NLDS Game 3: Dodgers (-180) vs. Phillies, 9:08 p.m. | TBS (Los Angeles leads 2-0)
CBS Sports will be providing running commentary and analysis throughout the day. Follow all the MLB playoff action from Wednesday below.
With no outs in the fourth. Tyler Holton did not retire a batter. Detroit's season is on the line here. Josh Naylor keeps waving his arms at second base, indicating Holton was tipping his pitches and Naylor was relaying the pitch to the hitter, though I'm not convinced he has anything. Seems like Naylor's doing it just to get into the pitcher's head. And hey, Holton walked Mitch Garver to load the bases. It might've worked!
Tigers again going to the bullpen. This time it's for Kyle Finnegan.
And the first two Mariners reach against Tyler Holton to start the fourth. Detroit's bullpen really isn't good enough to chew up this many innings with the season on the line. Mize isn't great, but that did feel like a quick hook. Seattle has a 1-0 lead with runners on first and second and no outs here in the fourth inning.
He was injured and ineffective during the regular season, but one single allowed in three scoreless innings here. Only 34 pitches too, basically none with stress. The Mariners are up 1-0 and are six innings away from the ALCS.
The Tigers have an active bullpen here in the third.
Cal Raleigh draws a one-out walk and Kyle Finnegan is up now for the Tigers walking around while Tyler Holton is starting to warm.
Greene gave one a ride to right field, but not enough juice.
Josh Naylor collected his first playoff hit of 2025 with a one-out double and then Dominic Canzone came through with a clutch, two-out RBI single. Kerry Carpenter in right field made an attempt at cutting Naylor down at home, but Naylor got a good jump and beat the throw easily.
The Mariners lead 1-0.
Tigers starter Casey Mize has already thrown 39 pitches and a lot of them in the second inning were of the high-stress variety.
Canzone had a breakout season for the Mariners, hitting .300/.358/.481 (142 OPS+) in 82 regular season games with 11 homers and 32 RBI.
He's hasn't played since Sept. 6 because of a knee injury and he isn't on the ALDS roster. Bichette is just jogging, he's not close to running at full strength, but this is his first time doing any sort of activity on the field this series. Potentially a good sign for the ALCS if the Blue Jays advance.
Naylor with the first knock of the day, a double to right.
But Tarik Skubal looms in Game 5. I know they beat him earlier this series (or, more accurately, beat the bullpen after Skubal was out of the game), but facing that guy in a win or go home is not something any team wants. The Mariners have the advantage in the series and want to wrap this up today, for sure.
The Mariners had a clear-cut top four starters this season and it's one of the reasons people like me had them in the World Series. Bryan Woo is injured, though, forcing the Mariners to run with Bryce Miller. He had a terrible year. Can he step up in the playoffs?
Mize with a 1-2-3 first inning. It's Bryce Miller time.
Only once in baseball history have four postseason series ended on the same day: Oct. 5, 1996. That day it was Yankees over Rangers, Orioles over Cleveland, Braves over Dodgers, and Cardinals over Padres. If all four series end today, we won't have any baseball until Sunday 😱
Randy Arozarena digs in against Casey Mize and we're off. It's our last day with four games. Cheers, all.
Mize delivers a strike. We're underway.
We are 10 minutes from first pitch in Detroit. Mariners attempting to advance to their fourth ALCS.
Vegas sees Game 4 in Detroit as a toss-up. Here are the lines as the M's try to advace:
-
6:26
Aaron Judge Delivers, Yankees Stay Alive To Force Game 4
-
2:52
Mariners Seeking 1st ALCS Appearance Since 2001
-
1:39
Dodgers, Brewers Both Look To Close Out Series Today
-
2:57
ALDS Highlights: Blue Jays at Yankees - Game 3
-
2:39
Yankees Sounds Off After Staving Off Elimination Against Toronto
-
2:21
ALDS Highlights: Mariners at Tigers - Game 3
-
1:21
Must See: Aaron Judge Powers Yankees Past Blue Jays In Game 3
-
1:07
Judge Saves Yankees with a Three-Run Game-Tying Homer
-
1:25
Will Middlebrooks Thinks Yankees Will Force a Game 5 vs the Blue Jays
-
0:55
Blue Jays Defense Struggles in ALDS Loss to Yankees
-
1:14
Cal Raleigh Gets His 1st HR of the Postseason in Win Against Detroit
-
1:15
Detroit Suffers 8th Straight Home Loss, Trail 2-1 in ALDS
-
1:22
Mariners Take 2-1 Series Lead Against Tigers, Eye 1st ALCS Appearance Since 2001
-
1:00
Yankees Game Plan For Vladimir Guerrero Jr
-
0:47
X-Factor For Tigers-Mariners Series
-
1:51
Yankees Need More From Aaron Judge
-
2:40
Brewers Blast 3 Home Runs, Take 2-0 Series Lead
-
1:04
Yankees Trying To Stay Alive In Game 3
-
1:24
Pat Murphy Sounds Off After NLDS Game 2
-
1:42
Gary Danielson: Indiana vs. Oregon Features Strong QB Matchup
-
1:09
Indiana Must Beat Oregon to Secure Home Playoff Game
-
1:34
Should Teams Consider Passing On Top QB's In This NFL Draft?
-
5:21
What's Next For Belichick And Tar Heels?
-
3:27
Baker Mayfield The MVP Favorite?
-
1:56
Chip's Top 5 Week 7 Games: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas
-
1:28
What To Expect From Alex Ovechkin This Season
-
3:07
Why Keeping Brad Marchand Looks More Important Right Now
-
0:57
Panthers Raise 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Banner Pregame vs Blackhawks
-
1:47
Waiver Wire: Top Running Backs To Add Week 6
-
2:27
Team to Buy - Win the Super Bowl