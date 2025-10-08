Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

MLB playoffs live updates: Tigers vs. Mariners score, analysis from ALDS Game 4

There are four elimination games in the 2025 MLB playoffs on Wednesday

By
1 min read

Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason has a loaded slate on Wednesday. Four games, four teams with a chance to reach the LCS round and four teams facing elimination.

The National League portion of the schedule features a pair of 2-0 NLDS series: the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to finish off the Chicago Cubs on the road this evening. The Los Angeles Dodgers, conversely, are back at home for the first time this series, and they have their eyes on ending the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run in the final game of the night.

Over in the American League, the New York Yankees averted elimination against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. They'll attempt to do the same on Wednesday behind rookie righty Cam Schlittler and force a winner-take-all Game 5. The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, are one win against the Detroit Tigers away from their first trip to the American League Championship Series since 2001.

Here's a look at Wednesday's schedule:

Wednesday's MLB playoff scores

  • ALDS Game 4: Tigers (-110) vs. Mariners, 3:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Seattle leads 2-1)
  • NLDS Game 3: Cubs (-115) vs. Brewers, 5:08 p.m. | TBS (Milwaukee leads 2-0)
  • ALDS Game 4: Yankees (-175) vs. Blue Jays, 7:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Toronto leads 2-1)
  • NLDS Game 3: Dodgers (-180) vs. Phillies, 9:08 p.m. | TBS (Los Angeles leads 2-0)

CBS Sports will be providing running commentary and analysis throughout the day. Follow all the MLB playoff action from Wednesday below.

Updating Live
(19)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
2-0 Mariners

The Mariners add on, but that was a relative win for the Tigers, as it was a double play. So now it's a runner on third with two outs. 

Matt Snyder
October 8, 2025, 8:15 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 4:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
The Mariners have the bases loaded

With no outs in the fourth. Tyler Holton did not retire a batter. Detroit's season is on the line here. Josh Naylor keeps waving his arms at second base, indicating Holton was tipping his pitches and Naylor was relaying the pitch to the hitter, though I'm not convinced he has anything. Seems like Naylor's doing it just to get into the pitcher's head. And hey, Holton walked Mitch Garver to load the bases. It might've worked!

Mike Axisa
October 8, 2025, 8:12 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 4:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tigers again going to the bullpen. This time it's for Kyle Finnegan.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Mize out after three innings

And the first two Mariners reach against Tyler Holton to start the fourth. Detroit's bullpen really isn't good enough to chew up this many innings with the season on the line. Mize isn't great, but that did feel like a quick hook. Seattle has a 1-0 lead with runners on first and second and no outs here in the fourth inning.

Mike Axisa
October 8, 2025, 8:06 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 4:06 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Three scoreless innings for Bryce Miller

He was injured and ineffective during the regular season, but one single allowed in three scoreless innings here. Only 34 pitches too, basically none with stress. The Mariners are up 1-0 and are six innings away from the ALCS.

Mike Axisa
October 8, 2025, 8:01 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 4:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Tigers have an active bullpen here in the third.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Tigers bullpen starts to mill around

Cal Raleigh draws a one-out walk and Kyle Finnegan is up now for the Tigers walking around while Tyler Holton is starting to warm.

Matt Snyder
October 8, 2025, 7:50 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 3:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Greene gave one a ride to right field, but not enough juice.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Mariners take 1-0 lead in second

Josh Naylor collected his first playoff hit of 2025 with a one-out double and then Dominic Canzone came through with a clutch, two-out RBI single. Kerry Carpenter in right field made an attempt at cutting Naylor down at home, but Naylor got a good jump and beat the throw easily. 

The Mariners lead 1-0. 

Tigers starter Casey Mize has already thrown 39 pitches and a lot of them in the second inning were of the high-stress variety. 

Canzone had a breakout season for the Mariners, hitting .300/.358/.481 (142 OPS+) in 82 regular season games with 11 homers and 32 RBI.

Matt Snyder
October 8, 2025, 7:34 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 3:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bo Bichette is running in the outfield

He's hasn't played since Sept. 6 because of a knee injury and he isn't on the ALDS roster. Bichette is just jogging, he's not close to running at full strength, but this is his first time doing any sort of activity on the field this series. Potentially a good sign for the ALCS if the Blue Jays advance.

Mike Axisa
October 8, 2025, 7:33 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 3:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Naylor with the first knock of the day, a double to right.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Mariners lead the series 2-1

But Tarik Skubal looms in Game 5. I know they beat him earlier this series (or, more accurately, beat the bullpen after Skubal was out of the game), but facing that guy in a win or go home is not something any team wants. The Mariners have the advantage in the series and want to wrap this up today, for sure.

Mike Axisa
October 8, 2025, 7:22 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 3:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bryan Woo injury

The Mariners had a clear-cut top four starters this season and it's one of the reasons people like me had them in the World Series. Bryan Woo is injured, though, forcing the Mariners to run with Bryce Miller. He had a terrible year. Can he step up in the playoffs?

Matt Snyder
October 8, 2025, 7:20 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 3:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mize with a 1-2-3 first inning. It's Bryce Miller time.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Four elimination games today

Only once in baseball history have four postseason series ended on the same day: Oct. 5, 1996. That day it was Yankees over Rangers, Orioles over Cleveland, Braves over Dodgers, and Cardinals over Padres. If all four series end today, we won't have any baseball until Sunday 😱

Mike Axisa
October 8, 2025, 7:14 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 3:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Here we go

Randy Arozarena digs in against Casey Mize and we're off. It's our last day with four games. Cheers, all.

Matt Snyder
October 8, 2025, 7:09 PM
Oct. 08, 2025, 3:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mize delivers a strike. We're underway.

 
Pinned
Link copied

We are 10 minutes from first pitch in Detroit. Mariners attempting to advance to their fourth ALCS.

 
Pinned
Link copied
Mariners-Tigers odds

Vegas sees Game 4 in Detroit as a toss-up. Here are the lines as the M's try to advace:
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    6:26

    Aaron Judge Delivers, Yankees Stay Alive To Force Game 4

  • Image thumbnail
    2:52

    Mariners Seeking 1st ALCS Appearance Since 2001

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Dodgers, Brewers Both Look To Close Out Series Today

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    ALDS Highlights: Blue Jays at Yankees - Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Yankees Sounds Off After Staving Off Elimination Against Toronto

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    ALDS Highlights: Mariners at Tigers - Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Must See: Aaron Judge Powers Yankees Past Blue Jays In Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    Judge Saves Yankees with a Three-Run Game-Tying Homer

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Will Middlebrooks Thinks Yankees Will Force a Game 5 vs the Blue Jays

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Blue Jays Defense Struggles in ALDS Loss to Yankees

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Cal Raleigh Gets His 1st HR of the Postseason in Win Against Detroit

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Detroit Suffers 8th Straight Home Loss, Trail 2-1 in ALDS

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Mariners Take 2-1 Series Lead Against Tigers, Eye 1st ALCS Appearance Since 2001

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Yankees Game Plan For Vladimir Guerrero Jr

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    X-Factor For Tigers-Mariners Series

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Yankees Need More From Aaron Judge

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    Brewers Blast 3 Home Runs, Take 2-0 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Yankees Trying To Stay Alive In Game 3

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Pat Murphy Sounds Off After NLDS Game 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Gary Danielson: Indiana vs. Oregon Features Strong QB Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Indiana Must Beat Oregon to Secure Home Playoff Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Should Teams Consider Passing On Top QB's In This NFL Draft?

  • Image thumbnail
    5:21

    What's Next For Belichick And Tar Heels?

  • Image thumbnail
    3:27

    Baker Mayfield The MVP Favorite?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Chip's Top 5 Week 7 Games: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    What To Expect From Alex Ovechkin This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Why Keeping Brad Marchand Looks More Important Right Now

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Panthers Raise 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Banner Pregame vs Blackhawks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Waiver Wire: Top Running Backs To Add Week 6

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    Team to Buy - Win the Super Bowl

See All MLB Videos