MLB playoffs live updates: Tigers vs. Mariners score, analysis from ALDS Game 4

Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason has a loaded slate on Wednesday. Four games, four teams with a chance to reach the LCS round and four teams facing elimination.

The National League portion of the schedule features a pair of 2-0 NLDS series: the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to finish off the Chicago Cubs on the road this evening. The Los Angeles Dodgers, conversely, are back at home for the first time this series, and they have their eyes on ending the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run in the final game of the night.

Over in the American League, the New York Yankees averted elimination against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. They'll attempt to do the same on Wednesday behind rookie righty Cam Schlittler and force a winner-take-all Game 5. The Seattle Mariners, meanwhile, are one win against the Detroit Tigers away from their first trip to the American League Championship Series since 2001.

Here's a look at Wednesday's schedule:

Wednesday's MLB playoff scores

ALDS Game 4: Tigers (-110) vs. Mariners, 3:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Seattle leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Cubs (-115) vs. Brewers, 5:08 p.m. | TBS (Milwaukee leads 2-0)

ALDS Game 4: Yankees (-175) vs. Blue Jays, 7:08 p.m. | FS1/fubo (Toronto leads 2-1)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers (-180) vs. Phillies, 9:08 p.m. | TBS (Los Angeles leads 2-0)

CBS Sports will be providing running commentary and analysis throughout the day. Follow all the MLB playoff action from Wednesday below.