Glasnow works around traffic. Dodgers coming to bat in a scoreless game.
MLB playoff live updates: Dodgers vs. Phillies score, analysis of NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers and the Brewers are trying to close out the Phillies and the Cubs on Thursday
Thursday brings us another round of elimination games in the best-of-five National League Division Series. First up, the Philadelphia Phillies will try to even the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of their set. In the nightcap the Chicago Cubs will try to do the same in their NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Out in L.A., lefty Cristopher Sánchez is starting for the Phillies against right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Sánchez started Game 1 of this series, and against the Dodgers he permitted two runs on four hits in 5 ⅔ innings with eight strikeouts and a pair of walks. As for Glasnow, it's his first start of the 2025 postseason, but he did make a relief appearance against Philly in that same Game 1. In 1 ⅔ innings, he allowed no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks. This will be Glasnow's first start since he worked three innings against the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 27. Of possible note is that the Phillies' offense has been somewhat better against right-handers than lefties this season, while the Dodgers' offense has shown more balanced platoon splits.
As for the other series, ace Freddy Peralta is expected to go for the visiting Brewers. He started the Game 1 win for Milwaukee, and against the Cubs he allowed two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against three walks. Lefty Matthew Boyd gets the call for the Cubs. While Boyd was highly effective during the regular season and in his Wild Card Series start against the San Diego Padres, he struggled in his Game 1 start against Milwaukee (six runs on four hits in just ⅔ of an inning).
Thursday's MLB playoff schedule
All times Eastern. Odds via FanDuel.
- NLDS Game 4: Dodgers (-130) vs. Phillies, 6:08 p.m. | TBS (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
- NLDS Game 4: Cubs (-102) vs. Brewers, 9:08 p.m. | TBS (Milwaukee leads 2-1)
We'll be here to update all the Thursday NLDS action as it happens with highlights, commentary, and analysis as it happens. You can join us just below.
Glasnow hung a curveball and paid for it. Phillies have a great opportunity here in the first.
Glasnow delivers a strike to get it started.
Here's how Los Angeles will line up behind Tyler Glasnow:
Here's how Philadelphia will send 'em out there:
We're about a half hour away from the Dodgers and Phillies getting underway. The Dodgers can advance to the NLCS with a victory. The Phillies can force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Philadelphia on Saturday with their own win.
