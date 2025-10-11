MLB playoffs live updates: Cubs vs. Brewers score, analysis from NLDS Game 5

It's win-or-go-home time in the MLB playoffs as Saturday brings us the finale of the best-of-five National League Division Series. The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. The winner will advance to the National League Championship Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers await. The NLCS will begin Monday in Los Angeles.

The Cubs have won two straight in the series and got off to a bang in Game 4 with Ian Happ's three-run homer in the first inning. Chicago has scored 11 runs in the first inning of the series and has belted eight home runs, including three by Michael Busch and two by Happ. In Game 5, left-handed reliever Drew Pomeranz will take the mound for the Cubs as the opener. Starters Shota Imanaga and Colin Rea are options as possible bulk guys in relief.

The Brewers will counter with right-handed Trevor Megill, who is normally their closer, as an opener. The expectation is that hard-throwing right-handed rookie Jacob Misiorowski will be the bulk innings guy -- he earned the win in Game 2 with three innings of scoreless relief, during which he allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four of the 12 batters he faced. After exploding for 16 runs in Games 1 and 2 at home, the Brewers have managed just three runs in the two losses in Chicago.

Cubs vs. Brewers: Game 5 info



Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field -- Milwaukee

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max

Probable pitchers: RHP Trevor Megill (MIL) vs. RHP Drew Pomeranz (CHC)

Odds: MIL +150 | CHC -180 (via BetMGM)

