Martinez scored from second on a high chopper. Just did beat the tag.
MLB Wild Card live updates: Guardians vs. Tigers score, analysis as playoff games begin
Four Game 1s are on Tuesday's schedule as baseball's 2025 postseason gets underway
Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason is here. The playoffs get underway Tuesday with four Game 1s in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Guardians vs. Tigers is the first game of the day as Detroit sends ace Tarik Skubal to the mound. The Tigers are hoping to get some revenge against Cleveland after coughing up the AL Central title in September.
Cubs vs. Padres, Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Reds round out the day. These best-of-three sets, all played at the stadium of the superior seed, will determine who advances to the more traditional structure of the playoffs, beginning with the Divisional Series. The Blue Jays, Mariners, Brewers and Phillies all received first-round byes this year and will get their playoff journeys started on Saturday.
Tuesday's MLB playoff schedule
All times Eastern. Odds via DraftKings.
- Guardians (+141) vs. Tigers, 1:08 p.m | ESPN/fubo
- Cubs (-131) vs. Padres, 3:08 p.m. | ABC/fubo
- Yankees (-137) vs. Red Sox, 6:08 p.m. | ESPN/fubo
- Dodgers (-206) vs. Reds, 9:08 p.m. | ESPN/fubo
CBS Sports will be providing live updates, scores, highlights and analysis throughout all four games on Tuesday. Follow along with our live coverage below.
Lefties Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice are on the bench against lefty Garrett Crochet. They figure to come off the bench as soon as Crochet is out of the game.
Amed Rosario is 6 for 9 with a double and a home run against Crochet. I figured most of that was from Rosario's days with Cleveland and Crochet's time with the White Sox, but nope. He's 5 for 8 with the homer against Crochet this season. Who knew?
Bit of a delay here after a foul ball breaks a camera.
Live from the Wrigley Field press accommodations, it's the starting lineups for NL Wild Card Series Game 1 between the Padres and Cubs. First pitch is scheduled for 2:08 pm local time.
Detroit had runners at first and second with no outs, but Gleyber Torres double play and a Kerry Carpenter strikeout wiped out the rally. Gavin Williams has thrown 47 pitches, which isn't terrible given the traffic. Of course, Cleveland's not afraid to get into their bullpen. Scratching across two runs against Skubal won't be easy unless he long snaps a ball down the right field line again.
Williams showing some annoyance with the strike zone. He's had some close calls go against him so far (though not always incorrectly, based on the pitch-tracking data).
Will note DeLauter hasn't played in a real game at any level since July.
A thing I learned today: Cleveland has the lowest team OBP of any postseason team ever. They finished the season at .296, just below the 1968 Cardinals (.298). The Guards' offense has been better the last few weeks, but "better" for them means middle of the pack-ish in September. No reason not to throw Chase DeLauter right into things, really. Maybe he runs into a few pitches and does damage.
Skubal has five pitches: two fastballs (including a four-seamer with occasional cut), his signature changeup, and two breaking balls that come close to having gyro action.
Williams retired the first two batters he faced on one pitch apiece. But Kerry Carpenter singled and advanced to second on an error and Spencer Torkelson just lined one for an RBI single.
Something I've not been able to shake: how much Williams resembles Jason Hammel.
He throws five pitches: two fastballs, a cutter, a sweeper, and a curveball. Both breaking balls feature some depth. In September, he upped his sinker usage and almost stopped throwing his cutter. He also threw a season-high percentage of breaking balls. We'll see if he maintains that approach today.
The Tigers lost the AL Central to the Guardians as the teams went in completely opposite directions in September. And Cleveland has home-field advantage in this series. But, thanks to Tarik Skubal, the Tigers are favored in Game 1.
Detroit is a -176 favorite on DraftKings just 15 minutes before first pitch, and the over/under run line is at six with Gavin Williams facing Skubal.
Anything can happen in a best-of-three series between playoff teams. But our writers have taken their best guesses as to how this week will play out. There is a consensus about what will happen between the Yankees and Red Sox, and one expert was bold enough to predict an upset in L.A. Check out all of our predictions below:
In a best-of-three series, any play could swing things. The little things are under a microscope. So these are the X-factors to watch in the four Wild Card Series this week.
The playoffs are here. Twelve teams enter in a race that looks to be wide open. Let's get bold with some predictions.
