MLB Wild Card live updates: Guardians vs. Tigers score, analysis as playoff games begin

Major League Baseball's 2025 postseason is here. The playoffs get underway Tuesday with four Game 1s in the best-of-three Wild Card Series. Guardians vs. Tigers is the first game of the day as Detroit sends ace Tarik Skubal to the mound. The Tigers are hoping to get some revenge against Cleveland after coughing up the AL Central title in September.

Cubs vs. Padres, Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Reds round out the day. These best-of-three sets, all played at the stadium of the superior seed, will determine who advances to the more traditional structure of the playoffs, beginning with the Divisional Series. The Blue Jays, Mariners, Brewers and Phillies all received first-round byes this year and will get their playoff journeys started on Saturday.

Tuesday's MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern. Odds via DraftKings.

Guardians (+141) vs. Tigers, 1:08 p.m | ESPN/fubo

Cubs (-131) vs. Padres, 3:08 p.m. | ABC/fubo

Yankees (-137) vs. Red Sox, 6:08 p.m. | ESPN/fubo

Dodgers (-206) vs. Reds, 9:08 p.m. | ESPN/fubo

CBS Sports will be providing live updates, scores, highlights and analysis throughout all four games on Tuesday. Follow along with our live coverage below.