He's had an eventful day, having erred in his first fielding attempt in what serves as his MLB debut. He's the sixth player to ever debut in a playoff game.
MLB Wild Card live updates: Guardians vs. Tigers score, analysis as playoffs continue
Four teams are facing elimination in the MLB playoffs on the first day of October
Major League Baseball's postseason continues Wednesday with Game 2 of the four Wild Card Series. The Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers all gained 1-0 advantages in the best-of-three series on Tuesday. That means the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Cincinnati Reds must win on Wednesday to force a decisive Game 3. Game 1 winners are 12-0 all-time in the Wild Card Series, but there's still hope for the Game 1 losers.
Wednesday's MLB playoff schedule
All times Eastern. Odds via Caesars.
- Guardians (-135) vs. Tigers, 1:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo
- Cubs (-115) vs. Padres, 3:08 p.m., ABC/fubo
- Yankees (-190) vs. Red Sox, 6:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo
- Dodgers (-285) vs. Reds, 9:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo
CBS Sports will have live updates, scores, highlights and analysis throughout all of Wednesday's Wild Card Series games. Follow along below.
Bibee worked around a mess in the top of the first inning. Now, rookie outfielder George Valera has put Cleveland up 1-0 on this home run:
Valera has been a fun story after injuries caused him to slip from top prospect to, at one point, passing through waivers unclaimed following his designation for assignmnet.
Some sloppy play early. Chase DeLauter, making his MLB debut, just muffed his first opportunity. The Tigers have two on and nobody out.
Tanner Bibee throws a cutter for strike one to Parker Meadows.
Losing Game 1 in the best-of-three Wild Card Series has spelled doom in the, albeit brief, history of this round. In three years, the 12 teams that win Game 1 are 12-0 in the series. Only two Game 1 losers have even forced a Game 3.
So is this the year a Game 1 loser wins two in a row to advance to the LDS? We ranked the four teams facing elimination today -- the Guardians, Padres, Yankees and Reds -- by who has the best chance of coming back. There was a consensus as to who should be No. 1.
