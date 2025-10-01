MLB Wild Card live updates: Guardians vs. Tigers score, analysis as playoffs continue

Major League Baseball's postseason continues Wednesday with Game 2 of the four Wild Card Series. The Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers all gained 1-0 advantages in the best-of-three series on Tuesday. That means the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, and Cincinnati Reds must win on Wednesday to force a decisive Game 3. Game 1 winners are 12-0 all-time in the Wild Card Series, but there's still hope for the Game 1 losers.

Wednesday's MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern. Odds via Caesars.

Guardians (-135) vs. Tigers, 1:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Cubs (-115) vs. Padres, 3:08 p.m., ABC/fubo

Yankees (-190) vs. Red Sox, 6:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Dodgers (-285) vs. Reds, 9:08 p.m., ESPN/fubo

CBS Sports will have live updates, scores, highlights and analysis throughout all of Wednesday's Wild Card Series games. Follow along below.