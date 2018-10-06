MLB playoffs: Aaron Hicks injury means the Yankees might've lost more than a ballgame in ALDS Game 1

Friday night at Fenway Park, the Boston Red Sox held on for a 5-4 win (box score) over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Red Sox took an early 5-0 lead and nursed it the rest of the way. Game 2 is Saturday night.

Because losing Game 1 wasn't bad enough, the Yankees also lost center fielder and No. 3 hitter Aaron Hicks to a hamstring injury in the fourth inning. He shot a single to right field and apparently felt something grab on his way to first base. Here's the play:

Hicks exited the game and the Yankees announced the injury as a tight right hamstring with tests to follow. That's not good news. Rarely do hamstrings tight enough to require tests result in no time missed. For what it's worth, Hicks was optimistic following the game.

Hicks said he cramped up. Hopes to be able to play tomorrow, wouldn’t commit. Says he gets an MRI in the morning. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 6, 2018

"He felt like it might have been cramping, so we'll just have to see," said manager Aaron Boone following Game 1. "I haven't personally spoken to him yet since he's come out of the game. Hopefully we'll have a clearer picture tomorrow when he gets up and we get some pictures, too."

It should be noted Hicks missed the second-to-last series of the regular season with a tight left hamstring, so that's tightness in both hamstrings within the last two weeks or so. That could complicate his recovery prognosis.

In a lineup largely devoid of left-handed thump, the switch-hitting Hicks authored a .248/.366/.467 (123 OPS+) batting line with 27 home runs this season, and he had New York's best at-bats against Chris Sale in Game 1. He worked a six-pitch walk in the first inning before capping an 11-pitch at-bat with a single in the fourth.

With Hicks out, the Yankees inserted Brett Gardner into center field, and Gardner's second-half skid cost him his job late in the season. He hit .209/.288/.316 (67 OPS+) following the All-Star break and lost his left field and leadoff jobs to Andrew McCutchen. Now Gardner will be the regular center field until Hicks returns.

Clearly, the Yankees have enough offensive might to win even without Hicks. He is a true five-tool player, however, and the Yankees will miss his top-flight center field defense and baserunning in addition to his switch-hitting power and on-base ability. Hicks can do a lot of things on the field. He's an important part of the roster.

The Yankees can replace Hicks on their ALDS roster, but it comes at a cost. Removing him from the ALDS roster would make him ineligible to play in the ALCS. Hicks could return in the World Series should the Yankees advance that far. If this is a day-to-day thing though, playing shorthanded would be the best way to go.

For now, the Yankees will hope Saturday's tests bring good news, because Hicks one of their best all-around players and he impacts the game in so many ways. Beating the 108-win Red Sox will be difficult even at full strength. Doing it while missing one of your top players could be damn near impossible.

