MLB playoffs: A's fan has priceless reaction to Yandy Diaz's second home run in AL Wild Card Game

The Oakland A's time in the MLB playoffs was short thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays. They lost in the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday and a large reason was Yandy Diaz.

In the first at bat of the game, the Rays third baseman hit a booming home run to start things off, which is one way to quiet a crowd. Diaz had himself a night, and hit another home run that zoomed past center field and gave his team a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

You know when a player makes contact with the ball and you just know it's going into the stands? Well, one fan in particular knew the fate of that second Diaz home run from the moment they saw it flying into the air. Thankfully, their fantastic reaction was picked up by the crowd microphone.

"Not again, c'mon," the fan is heard saying, sounded frustrated at the way that hit, and night, was going.

You'll want the sound on for a priceless reaction from an A's fan. pic.twitter.com/2QUr64Mhg5 — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 3, 2019

We've all been there.

The night did not get any better for the fan heard in the video, or the A's, who ended up losing 5-1 and waved goodbye to any future playoff hopes. Oakland has now lost nine consecutive winner-take-all games.

With the win, the Rays advance, and will play the Houston Astros in the ALDS starting on Friday.