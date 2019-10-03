MLB playoffs: A's fan has priceless reaction to Yandy Diaz's second home run in AL Wild Card Game
'Not again, c'mon'
The Oakland A's time in the MLB playoffs was short thanks to the Tampa Bay Rays. They lost in the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday and a large reason was Yandy Diaz.
In the first at bat of the game, the Rays third baseman hit a booming home run to start things off, which is one way to quiet a crowd. Diaz had himself a night, and hit another home run that zoomed past center field and gave his team a 3-0 lead in the third inning.
You know when a player makes contact with the ball and you just know it's going into the stands? Well, one fan in particular knew the fate of that second Diaz home run from the moment they saw it flying into the air. Thankfully, their fantastic reaction was picked up by the crowd microphone.
"Not again, c'mon," the fan is heard saying, sounded frustrated at the way that hit, and night, was going.
We've all been there.
The night did not get any better for the fan heard in the video, or the A's, who ended up losing 5-1 and waved goodbye to any future playoff hopes. Oakland has now lost nine consecutive winner-take-all games.
With the win, the Rays advance, and will play the Houston Astros in the ALDS starting on Friday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS picks, lineups for NL Divisional
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
MLB manager carousel, tracker
Check back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
-
Reds expect another busy offseason
Cincinnati finished 14 games out of a postseason spot in 2019
-
Rays smash 4 HRs, top A's in WC Game
The Rays hit four homers while Oakland's offense didn't record and extra-base hit
-
Yandy Diaz leadoff HR in wild card game
Diaz both greeted and chased Manaea with home runs Wednesday
-
Morton finds away without best curveball
Morton battled through five innings vs. the A's without his best curveball