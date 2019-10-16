MLB Playoffs: Astros' Josh Reddick calls Yankees fans disrespectful after ALCS Game 3 in New York

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters fans at Yankee Stadium threw objects on the field during the team's Game 3 AL Championship Series win Tuesday night. Reddick described fans throwing water bottles, baseballs and other objects onto the field.

"I think I saw probably seven or eight water bottles out in the outfield, two baseballs got thrown from center to left," Reddick told NY Post after the win. It's frustrating to see as a player in the outfield. I saw water bottles and, like, two baseballs. There were two souvenir baseballs thrown in center and left field. I got all the water bottles in right."

"So it's scary. I don't think a lot of people realize how dangerous that can really be. You throw a baseball hard enough and it hits somebody in the head and we're not looking, it could do some damage to you as a player. So, it's definitely disrespectful, but at the same time, very unsafe."

Reddick hit a solo home run off Yankees starter Luis Severino in the second inning of the Astros' 4-1 win, which gave them a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven ALCS. According to USA Today, Astros manager A.J. Hinch informed the umpiring crew of the fan abuse during Tuesday's game, and the Yankees responded with a public-service announcement reminding the sell-out crowd of nearly 49,000 attendees that throwing objects on the field could result in ejections from Yankee Stadium.

"There's no place in the game for that kind of thing, no matter what happens out there," Reddick said. "It's just a matter of them being upset at the call they thought could have been the other way. There's still no place for that in baseball."

Reddick was critical of the stadium security in an interview with the Houston Chronicle on Monday.

"The most frustrating part is there's no action taken," Reddick told the Chronicle. "You look at the security guards, they're just watching, not saying a thing to anybody. Hell, I wouldn't be surprised if they were the ones helping to say that. It's just a matter of circumstance to where they just let it ride."

This isn't the first time an opponent has criticized the fans behavior at Yankee Stadium this postseason. Following the Yankees sweep of the Twins in the ALDS, Minnesota pitcher Tyler Duffey said fans hurled beer and expletives at him during the two games in the Bronx.