MLB Playoffs: Astros wait to announce ALCS Game 4 starter; could it be Keuchel?

NEW YORK -- Monday night, the Astros will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Yankees in the ALCS. Starters Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander combined to allow one run in 16 innings in Games 1 and 2, both of which the 'Stros won by the score of 2-1. Here's how you can watch Game 3.

Right-hander Charlie Morton, who had a fine regular season, will take the ball in Game 3 on Monday. What about Game 4? That is still unclear. The Astros have yet to announce their Game 4 starting pitcher. Brad Peacock, Collin McHugh, and Lance McCullers Jr. all represent rested options.

"For us we have the luxury of having multiple capable guys that can go tomorrow," said Astros manager A.J. Hinch prior to Game 3. "I get to kind of roll with it today and see what it takes to win the game ... We'll see how the game plays out and by the end of the day we'll have the starter for tomorrow."

The other option for Game 4 is Keuchel on short rest, something Hinch only maybe kinda sorta shot down Saturday. "Unlikely. Unlikely. I guess you never say never but very unlikely," said Hinch over the weekend when asked about starting Keuchel on short rest in Game 4.

Of course, the fact Hinch and the Astros have yet to reveal their Game 4 starter suggests it could very well be Keuchel. Keuchel has pitched on short rest before -- he threw six shutout innings on short rest in the 2015 AL Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium -- so it wouldn't be a new experience. If nothing else, they've given themselves the option of going with Keuchel in Game 4.

By starting Keuchel on short rest, the Astros would then have to option to start him in a potential Game 7 on short rest as well. That seems like a no-brainer, though keep in mind pitchers tend to lose a little something each time they start on short rest. Look at Corey Kluber in last year's World Series. He started Game 1 on regular rest and dominated. He then started Game 4 on short rest and was less effective. Then, during his Game 7 start on short rest, he looked out of gas.

In theory, pitching on short rest wouldn't impact Keuchel as much as other pitchers because he is a finesse sinkerballer who doesn't crack 90 mph all that often. Losing a little velocity due to fatigue wouldn't hurt him as much as, say, Verlander. Besides, when a pitcher starts on short rest, any fatigue usually shows up in their stamina, not their stuff. Pitchers on short rest tend to tire out earlier than usual. Instead of getting 100 good pitches, you might only get 75.

Verlander threw 124 pitches in his Game 2 start, so it's hard to imagine him coming back on short rest in Game 5. So, if the Astros do start Keuchel on short rest in Game 4, they'd have to use their fourth starter (Peacock? McHugh? McCullers?) in Game 5 anyway. So what's the point then? Just give Keuchel the extra rest, right? Well, doing that removes the option of starting him in Game 7. That's the key factor here.

Houston's Game 4 starter could very well depend on Game 3's outcome. If the Astros win Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead, they may be more willing to run their fourth starter out there in Game 4 knowing Keuchel and Verlander are lined up for Games 5-6 on regular rest. There's a little less urgency. But, if the Yankees win Game 3 to get the series to 2-1, the Astros could go with Keuchel in an effort to stop New York from evening things up in Game 4.

Keuchel did play catch on the field prior to Game 3, which is not at all unusual for a starter between starts or even the day before a start. It wasn't a high-intensity bullpen session or anything like that. For now, the Astros have yet to name their Game 4 starter, and given their available options and the fact Hinch is playing coy, it would seem Keuchel is at least a consideration.