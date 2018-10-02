MLB playoffs betting odds: Dodgers, Red Sox among best World Series bets and matchups

Following a pair of Game 163 tiebreakers on Monday, the 2018 MLB postseason will officially begin Tuesday night with the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs will host the Colorado Rockies in the winner-take-all contest. Here's how you can watch the NL Wild Card Game.

Now that the playoff field is set, it's time to lay some odds on the postseason. Here are the World Series odds via MyBookie.AG:

As a reminder, +330 odds means you have to bet $100 to win $330. I like the Cubs and Yankees at those odds. I know, I know, they have to get through the Wild Card Game first, and that's a dicey proposition. In a short series though, I think both clubs are as dangerous as any other team in the postseason.

Now here are are the odds for the 25 possible World Series matchups, again via the oddsmakers at MyBookie. AG. Make sure you don't miss Katherine Acquavella's post ranking said 25 possible World Series matchups:

World Series matchup Odds Dodgers vs. Red Sox +650 Dodgers vs. Astros +675 Brewers vs. Astros +1000 Brewers vs. Red Sox +1000 Braves vs. Astros +1300 Braves vs. Red Sox +1300 Cubs vs. Astros +1600 Dodgers vs. Indians +1600 Dodgers vs. Yankees +1600 Cubs vs. Red Sox +1700 Rockies vs. Astros +1900 Rockies vs. Red Sox +2000 Brewers vs. Indians +2400 Dodgers vs. Athletics +2500 Brewers vs. Yankees +2700 Braves vs. Indians +2800 Brewers vs. Athletics +2900 Braves vs. Yankees +3000 Braves vs. Athletics +3500 Cubs vs. Indians +3500 Cubs vs. Yankees +4000 Cubs vs. Athletics +4500 Rockies vs. Indians +4500 Rockies vs. Yankees +5000 Rockies vs. Athletics +5500

Again, I know they both have to get through the Wild Card Game, but gosh, +4000 for Cubs vs. Yankees seems like a pretty sweet bet to me.