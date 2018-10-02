MLB playoffs betting odds: Dodgers, Red Sox among best World Series bets and matchups

Here are the World Series betting odds for the 10 teams in the postseason

Following a pair of Game 163 tiebreakers on Monday, the 2018 MLB postseason will officially begin Tuesday night with the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs will host the Colorado Rockies in the winner-take-all contest. Here's how you can watch the NL Wild Card Game.

Now that the playoff field is set, it's time to lay some odds on the postseason. Here are the World Series odds via MyBookie.AG:

TeamWorld Series odds

Red Sox

+330

Astros

+340

Brewers

+650

Dodgers

+650

Indians

+900

Yankees

+1000

Cubs

+1100

Braves

+1200

Rockies

+1200

Athletics

+1800

As a reminder, +330 odds means you have to bet $100 to win $330. I like the Cubs and Yankees at those odds. I know, I know, they have to get through the Wild Card Game first, and that's a dicey proposition. In a short series though, I think both clubs are as dangerous as any other team in the postseason.

Now here are are the odds for the 25 possible World Series matchups, again via the oddsmakers at MyBookie. AG. Make sure you don't miss Katherine Acquavella's post ranking said 25 possible World Series matchups:

World Series matchupOdds

Dodgers vs. Red Sox

+650

Dodgers vs. Astros

+675

Brewers vs. Astros

+1000

Brewers vs. Red Sox

+1000

Braves vs. Astros

+1300

Braves vs. Red Sox

+1300

Cubs vs. Astros

+1600

Dodgers vs. Indians

+1600

Dodgers vs. Yankees

+1600

Cubs vs. Red Sox

+1700

Rockies vs. Astros

+1900

Rockies vs. Red Sox

+2000

Brewers vs. Indians

+2400

Dodgers vs. Athletics

+2500

Brewers vs. Yankees

+2700

Braves vs. Indians

+2800

Brewers vs. Athletics

+2900

Braves vs. Yankees

+3000

Braves vs. Athletics

+3500

Cubs vs. Indians

+3500

Cubs vs. Yankees

+4000

Cubs vs. Athletics

+4500

Rockies vs. Indians

+4500

Rockies vs. Yankees

+5000

Rockies vs. Athletics

+5500

Again, I know they both have to get through the Wild Card Game, but gosh, +4000 for Cubs vs. Yankees seems like a pretty sweet bet to me.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories