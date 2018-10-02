MLB playoffs betting odds: Dodgers, Red Sox among best World Series bets and matchups
Here are the World Series betting odds for the 10 teams in the postseason
Following a pair of Game 163 tiebreakers on Monday, the 2018 MLB postseason will officially begin Tuesday night with the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs will host the Colorado Rockies in the winner-take-all contest. Here's how you can watch the NL Wild Card Game.
Now that the playoff field is set, it's time to lay some odds on the postseason. Here are the World Series odds via MyBookie.AG:
|Team
|World Series odds
+330
+340
+650
+650
+900
+1000
Cubs
+1100
+1200
Rockies
+1200
+1800
As a reminder, +330 odds means you have to bet $100 to win $330. I like the Cubs and Yankees at those odds. I know, I know, they have to get through the Wild Card Game first, and that's a dicey proposition. In a short series though, I think both clubs are as dangerous as any other team in the postseason.
Now here are are the odds for the 25 possible World Series matchups, again via the oddsmakers at MyBookie. AG. Make sure you don't miss Katherine Acquavella's post ranking said 25 possible World Series matchups:
|World Series matchup
|Odds
Dodgers vs. Red Sox
+650
Dodgers vs. Astros
+675
Brewers vs. Astros
+1000
Brewers vs. Red Sox
+1000
Braves vs. Astros
+1300
Braves vs. Red Sox
+1300
Cubs vs. Astros
+1600
Dodgers vs. Indians
+1600
Dodgers vs. Yankees
+1600
Cubs vs. Red Sox
+1700
Rockies vs. Astros
+1900
Rockies vs. Red Sox
+2000
Brewers vs. Indians
+2400
Dodgers vs. Athletics
+2500
Brewers vs. Yankees
+2700
Braves vs. Indians
+2800
Brewers vs. Athletics
+2900
Braves vs. Yankees
+3000
Braves vs. Athletics
+3500
Cubs vs. Indians
+3500
Cubs vs. Yankees
+4000
Cubs vs. Athletics
+4500
Rockies vs. Indians
+4500
Rockies vs. Yankees
+5000
Rockies vs. Athletics
+5500
Again, I know they both have to get through the Wild Card Game, but gosh, +4000 for Cubs vs. Yankees seems like a pretty sweet bet to me.
