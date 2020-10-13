One full day of LCS action in the books and our playoff record here sits at 13-9. The Astros leaving a small village on the basepaths (again) cost us the over the ALCS and a two-for-two day. The underdog bet on the Braves meant we were still up for the day, however, so it's time to stay hot. Let's do it.

SERIES/GAME AWAY HOME TIME (ET) TV O/U NLCS Game 2 Atlanta L.A. Dodgers (-1.5) 6 p.m. FS1 8 ALCS Game 3 Tampa Bay Houston (-1.5) 8:40 p.m. TBS 8.5

All lines via William Hill Sportsbook

Braves-Dodgers under 8

With the news that Clayton Kershaw was a late scratch due to back spasms, the over/under immediately jumped from 7.5 to 8. I get it. The Brand Name here is Kershaw and he was a beast all regular season. Tony Gonsolin, however, was outstanding this season (2.31 ERA, 2.29 FIP, 0.84 WHIP) and the Braves are very unfamiliar with him. He is more than rested and I like a quality outing here.

Likewise, rookie Ian Anderson has been brilliant all year the Dodgers have never seen him before.

These are powerful offenses, but they are playing in a very pitcher-friendly ballpark and we saw what good pitching can do in Game 1. I love the under here, even with the Kershaw curveball we've been thrown.

Dodgers -1.5

Before their Game 1 loss, the Dodgers were 48-17 in the regular season and playoffs combined. They have lost two straight games four times, so it's not like they never drop consecutive games, but I also just don't see this team falling down two games to none. They are too deep and talented. They'll win this game and I'm confident enough to give the 1.5 runs. Dodgers win with a score in the ballpark of 4-2 and we win both bets.

Astros +101

The Astros have hit .275 with a .359 on-base percentage so far this series. The hits just haven't been timely. With a seven-game series against a run-prevention team like the Rays, it's entirely possible things don't start to even out and this ends in a sweep. I'm going to bet the opposite, though, and go with the Astros grabbing this one. Jose Urquidy was fine last round if we ignore the four home runs and he'll have some marine layer help this time around, thanks to the 5:40 local time start. However it goes down, I like the Astros to get one here.

Bonus: Springer Dinger in Houston win +600

Here's what I wrote yesterday in calling for a George Springer home run: It's never a bad bet to guess George Springer will hit a home run in the playoffs. After going deep twice in the ALDS, Springer now has 17 homers in 235 career at-bats in the playoffs. I missed, but I'm going back to the well here. With these odds and already picking the Astros to win, this one fits.