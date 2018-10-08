MLB playoffs: Bob Uecker celebrates with Brewers again after sweep over Rockies NLDS
The 83-year-old Uecker looks like he can keep up with the Brewers' youngsters
After the Milwaukee Brewers won Game 3 of the National League Division Series to sweep the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker joined the team in the clubhouse for their celebration.
Uecker has also partied with the Brewers after they won the NL Central division at the end of September. This guy certainly knows how to have fun.
After spending nearly five decades as Milwaukee's play-by-play man, Uecker at 83 years old looks like he can keep up with the Brewers' youngsters.
This will be the Brewers' fifth playoff appearance in Uecker's 48-year tenure with the team.
After clinching their first playoff berth since 2011 in September, the Brewers are now moving onto the NL Championship Series riding an 11-game winning streak. Milwaukee will host the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, beginning on Oct. 12.
