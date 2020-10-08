MLB's 2020 playoffs are in full swing with the division series this week. All four series were in action Thursday, and one team has already punched its ticket to the next round. The Atlanta Braves finished a three-game sweep of the Marlins and will play in the NLCS for the first time since 2001. Will anyone else advance on Thursday? The Astros, Rays and Dodgers are trying to close out their series, while the A's, Yankees and Padres have their backs against the wall.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you'll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:

League Division Series (best-of-five)

*- if necessary

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: