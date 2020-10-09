Five teams remain in Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason. The divisional round will wrap up Friday night as the Yankees face the Rays in a win-or-go-home ALDS Game 5. The winner of that matchup will face the Astros in the ALCS. The Dodgers and Braves, the National League's top two seeds, are set to square off in the NLCS after sweeping their NLDS competition.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you'll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Mon., Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 1
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Tue., Oct. 6
NLDS Game 1
FINAL
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 2
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 1
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 7
NLDS Game 2
FINAL
MLBN
Houston
ALDS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 3
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 2
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Thurs., Oct. 8
NLDS Game 3
FINAL
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 4
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 3
FINAL
MLBN
Arlington
|Fri., Oct. 9
ALDS Game 5
Yankees vs. Rays
7 p.m.
TBS
San Diego
*- if necessary
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET) TV VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
FINAL ABC Target Field
AL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 1
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
AL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
Wed., Sept. 30
NL Game 1
FINAL/13
ESPN
Truist Park
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN2
Target Field
NL Game 1
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 2
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
NL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
AL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
NL Game 1
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Thurs., Oct. 1
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Truist Park
NL Game 2 Marlins vs. Cubs - PPD (weather) 2 p.m. ABC Wrigley Field
AL Game 3
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
NL Game 2
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 2
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
NL Game 3 Padres 4, Cardinals 0 FINAL ESPN Petco Park
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)